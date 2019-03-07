Aegean Airlines : Star Alliance opens new lounge at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

Premium lounge experience at first dedicated alliance lounge in Amsterdam - Star Alliance branded lounges network grows to eight

Amsterdam, Netherlands - March 7th, 2019 - Star Alliance customers travelling from the Dutch capital can look forward to a new premium lounge experience at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. The new Star Alliance Lounge will welcome eligible First and Business Class passengers and Star Alliance Gold Card holders as well as eligible paid lounge members of the Air Canada Maple Leaf Worldwide Club and United Club programmes as of March 8th onwards.

The lounge is located airside in the Departures 2, Schengen Area on the Panorama terrace level. Easy access is provided to the departure gates for Alliance member carrier flights to European destinations in the Schengen Zone*.

All Star Alliance branded lounges are designed to provide a unique local experience. Working with D-Dock, an Amsterdam-based architectural design firm, has allowed Star Alliance to infuse the local essence of Amsterdam into the new lounge. The elegant and contemporary design is inspired by the ever-changing Dutch skies and landscapes and features furniture creations and decoration pieces of original Dutch design.

Free Wi-Fi is available throughout the lounge, and a mix of standard and USB power outlets ensure that customers can recharge their electronic devices.

Facilities include a luggage storage area, individual work booths, communal work table, dining area, bar area, relaxation area and a wine bar. Amenities feature a serviced bar during afternoon hours, beer on tap, a complimentary buffet with hot and cold meal options, flight information, business services such as printing and scanning, complimentary reading material and personal care amenities upon request.

The lounge can accommodate up to 150 guests and will open daily from 5.30am to 9.30pm, depending on the Star Alliance (Schengen) flight schedule.

'Star Alliance has set itself the overall goal of improving the customer's travel experience. Offering a premium lounge product is an integral part of this strategy. Our new Amsterdam Lounge expands the network of Star Alliance branded lounges to eight and offers our customers flying from 'De Dam' a state-of-the-art lounge experience', said Christian Draeger, Vice President Customer Experience, Star Alliance.

At Schiphol, Star Alliance has partnered with Aspire Netherlands (A Swissport company) who also developed and operates the adjacent common use Aspire Lounge, and Royal Schiphol Group, in creating the first dedicated alliance lounge at the airport.

'We are delighted to partner with Star Alliance in bringing its latest addition of Star Alliance branded lounges to the Dutch capital, where customers will be able to enjoy ASPIRE's proclaimed hospitality and services. We believe that the combination of its intelligent design, comprehensive offering and local feel, the new Star Alliance Lounge will elevate customer experience to a whole new level.' said Menno Biersma, CEO of Swissport.

Andre van den Berg, Chief Commercial Officer of Royal Schiphol Group, adds: 'We are committed to providing our passengers with a carefree and enjoyable travel experience. The Star Alliance Lounge is an attractive addition to the offering at Schiphol airport, which contributes positively to our customer proposition and allows passengers to take joy in their journey already before they board their flight.'

The lounge primarily serves eligible customers departing on flights operated by Adria Airways, Aegean Airlines, Austrian Airlines, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, SAS, Swiss, and TAP Air Portugal. Customers departing on other Star Alliance member carrier flights are also welcome but must take note that the lounge is located in the Schengen departures area before passport control. In total, 16 Star Alliance member carriers serve Amsterdam, providing non-stop service to 23 destinations in 18 countries.

Star Alliance offers passengers travelling in First or Business Class on any of its 28 member carriers or those holding Star Alliance Gold status or Paid Lounge Membership from Air Canada Maple Leafe Worldwide or United Club access to more than 1.000 lounges across the entire global network. In addition to member airlines' own lounges and those operated by third parties, Star Alliance now offers eight Star Alliance branded lounges around the world located at Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS), Buenos Aires Ezeiza (EZE), Los Angeles (LAX), Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG), Nagoya (NGO), Rio de Janeiro Galeao (GIG), Rome Fiumicino (FCO), and Sao Paulo Guarulhos (GRU).

Star Alliance lounges give guests a uniquely local airport experience with personalised attention. The Star Alliance Lounge LAX has been awarded by Skytrax as world's best alliance lounge every year since 2015. Star Alliance was the first alliance to offer alliance lounges to better satisfy customer needs, primarily in major non-hub locations where it is adequate for member carriers to concentrate their lounge offering in order to offer a highly competitive product.

Moreover, the existing Star Alliance branded lounge in Paris Charles-de-Gaulle Airport will be refurbished in the coming months. The renovation will deliver a fresh and relaxing atmosphere and further enhance the travel experience of customers travelling from the French capital.

About Star Alliance:

The Star Alliance network was established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance to offer worldwide reach, recognition and seamless service to the international traveller. Its acceptance by the market has been recognized by numerous awards, including the Air Transport World Market Leadership Award and Best Airline Alliance by both Business Traveller Magazine and Skytrax. The member airlines are: Adria Airways, Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Avianca Brasil, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Scandinavian Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United. Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers more than 18,800 daily flights to 1,317 airports in 193 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partner, Juneyao Airlines.

