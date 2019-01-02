Aegean Airlines : This festive season, your wish can take you miles away!Read More

Log in
AEGEAN AIRLINES
01/02/2019 | 12:04pm CET

The competition is now completed!
The 200 lucky winners that will share 6,000,000 miles will be announced on the 03.01.2019! The lucky wishes, will be printed on festive headrests on selected flights during the first days of the new year, in order to accompany our passengers on their first 2019 travels!

Terms and conditions:

  • Anyone over the age of 18 is eligible to participate in the draw
  • The competition will end at 12:00 hours on Wednesday, 2 January 2019 (GMT +2)
  • The draw will be held on Tuesday, 3 January 2019, at 15:00 (GMT +2)
  • The miles awarded are award miles, not tier miles
  • The miles will be credited to the accounts of the winners within 10 working days of the date of their notification
  • 30,000 award miles will be credited in the Miles+Bonus account of each winner
  • For the full terms and conditions please click here

Disclaimer

Aegean Airlines SA published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 11:03:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 177 M
EBIT 2018 89,9 M
Net income 2018 61,4 M
Finance 2018 285 M
Yield 2018 6,85%
P/E ratio 2018 8,33
P/E ratio 2019 8,32
EV / Sales 2018 0,21x
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
Capitalization 527 M
Chart AEGEAN AIRLINES
Duration : Period :
Aegean Airlines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEGEAN AIRLINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 9,90 €
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dimitrios Christodoulou Gerogiannis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Kouveliotis Chief Financial Officer
Eftichios Theodorou Vassilakis Vice Chairman & Director
Achilleas Vasiliou Constantakopoulos Non-Executive Director
Anastassis Georgiou David Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEGEAN AIRLINES0.00%606
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES0.00%26 136
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP0.00%14 789
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD0.00%3 292
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY0.00%1 620
SPICEJET LIMITED0.00%777
