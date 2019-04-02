Aegean Airlines : wins 2019 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards for Airlines

AEGEAN has been recognized in the 2019 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice® awards for Airlines winning the distinctions of:



'Best Regional Airline Europe',

'Best Regional Business Class Europe'

'Best Airline in Greece' .

TripAdvisor has awarded the world's top carriers based on the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for airlines by TripAdvisor users, gathered over a 12-month period.

Mr. Dimitris Gerogiannis, CEO of AEGEAN, said: 'We are proud that passengers have honored AEGEAN once again through the distinctions it has garnered in this year's 'TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards 2019' for the best airlines worldwide. In 2018, we carried 14 million passengers while continuing our efforts to keep upgrading the AEGEAN travel experience, so that it always remains at the highest level. We are particularly pleased that our passengers have once again recognized our efforts.'

'Congratulations to AEGEAN for being named a Travelers' Choice Airlines winner again this year. This prestigious award recognizes travelers' favorite airlines worldwide based on review data from our global community,' said Bryan Saltzburg, President of TripAdvisor Flights, Cruise & Car. 'This consumer accolade is a testament to outstanding service, world-renowned quality and amazing value. The AEGEAN team should be proud of the awards, as travelers around the globe have said this airline is among their preferred carriers when choosing to fly.'



About AEGEAN

ΑEGEAN and Olympic Air carried 14 million passengers in 2018. 2019 network covers 151 destinations (31 domestic and 120 international) to 44 countries. Since June 30, 2010 AEGEAN is a member of STAR ALLIANCE, the strongest airline alliance worldwide. The Company has been honored with the Skytrax World Airline award, as the best European regional airline in 2018.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site*, enables travelers to unleash the full potential of every trip. With over 730 million reviews and opinions covering the world's largest selection of travel listings worldwide - covering approximately 8.1 million accommodations, airlines, experiences, and restaurants - TripAdvisor provides travelers with the wisdom of the crowds to help them decide where to stay, how to fly, what to do and where to eat. TripAdvisor also compares prices from more than 200 hotel booking sites so travelers can find the lowest price on the hotel that's right for them. TripAdvisor-branded sites are available in 49 markets, and are home to the world's largest travel community of 490 million average monthly unique visitors**, all looking to get the most out of every trip. TripAdvisor: Know better. Book better. Go better.