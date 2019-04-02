Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Aegean Airlines    AEGN   GRS495003006

AEGEAN AIRLINES

(AEGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aegean Airlines : wins 2019 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards for Airlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 10:47am EDT

AEGEAN has been recognized in the 2019 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice® awards for Airlines winning the distinctions of:

  • 'Best Regional Airline Europe',
  • 'Best Regional Business Class Europe'
  • 'Best Airline in Greece' .

TripAdvisor has awarded the world's top carriers based on the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for airlines by TripAdvisor users, gathered over a 12-month period.

Mr. Dimitris Gerogiannis, CEO of AEGEAN, said: 'We are proud that passengers have honored AEGEAN once again through the distinctions it has garnered in this year's 'TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards 2019' for the best airlines worldwide. In 2018, we carried 14 million passengers while continuing our efforts to keep upgrading the AEGEAN travel experience, so that it always remains at the highest level. We are particularly pleased that our passengers have once again recognized our efforts.'

'Congratulations to AEGEAN for being named a Travelers' Choice Airlines winner again this year. This prestigious award recognizes travelers' favorite airlines worldwide based on review data from our global community,' said Bryan Saltzburg, President of TripAdvisor Flights, Cruise & Car. 'This consumer accolade is a testament to outstanding service, world-renowned quality and amazing value. The AEGEAN team should be proud of the awards, as travelers around the globe have said this airline is among their preferred carriers when choosing to fly.'

About AEGEAN

ΑEGEAN and Olympic Air carried 14 million passengers in 2018. 2019 network covers 151 destinations (31 domestic and 120 international) to 44 countries. Since June 30, 2010 AEGEAN is a member of STAR ALLIANCE, the strongest airline alliance worldwide. The Company has been honored with the Skytrax World Airline award, as the best European regional airline in 2018.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site*, enables travelers to unleash the full potential of every trip. With over 730 million reviews and opinions covering the world's largest selection of travel listings worldwide - covering approximately 8.1 million accommodations, airlines, experiences, and restaurants - TripAdvisor provides travelers with the wisdom of the crowds to help them decide where to stay, how to fly, what to do and where to eat. TripAdvisor also compares prices from more than 200 hotel booking sites so travelers can find the lowest price on the hotel that's right for them. TripAdvisor-branded sites are available in 49 markets, and are home to the world's largest travel community of 490 million average monthly unique visitors**, all looking to get the most out of every trip. TripAdvisor: Know better. Book better. Go better.

Disclaimer

Aegean Airlines SA published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 14:46:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AEGEAN AIRLINES
10:47aAEGEAN AIRLINES : wins 2019 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards for Airlines
PU
03/29AEGEAN AIRLINES : Proposal for Dividend Distribution for FY 2018
PU
03/27AEGEAN AIRLINES : Conference Call Invitation
PU
03/27AEGEAN AIRLINES : Amendment of Financial Calendar 2019
PU
03/21AEGEAN AIRLINES : Conference Call Invitation
PU
03/18AEGEAN AIRLINES : Financial Calendar 2019
PU
03/18AEGEAN AIRLINES : Book a Hertz car now and enter the draw for 50,000 award miles..
PU
03/12AEGEAN AIRLINES : Announcement for the commencement of trading of Bonds and the ..
PU
03/12AEGEAN AIRLINES : Announcement for the results of the Public Offer
PU
03/07AEGEAN AIRLINES : Announcement to the Investment Public of the Final Yield, Inte..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 227 M
EBIT 2019 94,4 M
Net income 2019 61,1 M
Finance 2019 314 M
Yield 2019 5,78%
P/E ratio 2019 9,58
P/E ratio 2020 8,38
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
Capitalization 586 M
Chart AEGEAN AIRLINES
Duration : Period :
Aegean Airlines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEGEAN AIRLINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 9,90 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dimitrios Christodoulou Gerogiannis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Kouveliotis Chief Financial Officer
Eftichios Theodorou Vassilakis Vice Chairman & Director
Achilleas Vasiliou Constantakopoulos Non-Executive Director
Anastassis Georgiou David Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEGEAN AIRLINES11.11%662
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES12.76%28 690
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP0.00%14 262
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD25.22%3 955
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY29.59%2 108
SPICEJET LTD7.59%847
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About