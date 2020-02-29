Aegean Airlines S A : Announcement

AEGEAN would like to inform that is in communication with relevant authorities regarding the coronavirus (Covid-19), in order to receive all necessary guidelines with regards to both precautionary or reactive measures.

The company has already amplified standard aircraft cleaning procedures between all its flights, in all stations in Greece and abroad, both during the day and after the completion of flights at night.

In addition, AEGEAN has already set up a process for disinfection with a specialized disinfection company in cases where a possible affected passenger is reported by National Public Health Organization (NPHO).

As of February 23rd, the company has given its passengers travelling to all network destinations with travel date until 20 March 2020, the option to change their ticket to a later date (travel date until 20 October 2020), without any rebooking fees (only via our Call Center at +30 2106261000).

It is also noted that any information with regards possible incidents of coronavirus are solely handled by the National Public Health Organization (NPHO) and the General Secretariat for Civil Protection (GSCP).

