Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Aegean Airlines S.A.    AEGN   GRS495003006

AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.

(AEGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aegean Airlines S A : Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 10:33am EDT

ANNOUNCEMENT

Kifissia, 26th March, 2020

The Board of Directors of the company under the name AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A. (the "Company") hereby notifies that, following the announcement dated 13.3.2020/29643 of the Listed Companies Supervision and Sports Department of the Ministry of Development and Investment, with regards to the submission to the General Commercial Registry (G.E.MI) (Κ.Α.Κ. 2103599) of the extract resolution of the Company's Board of Directors dated 12.09.2019, pursuant to which it was approved to enter into the inception of a contractual agreement to offer flight services between the Company and Messinia Tourism Enterprises SA, a related party within the meaning of paragraph 2(a) of article 99 of Law 4548/2018 and article 32 of Law 4308/2014, and in accordance with article 101 par. 2 of Law 4548/2018, that the deadline of ten (10) days of article 100 of Law 4548/2018, has expired without any action.

Disclaimer

Aegean Airlines SA published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 14:32:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.
10:33aAEGEAN AIRLINES S A : Announcement
PU
03/17AEGEAN AIRLINES S A : Additional flight changes and increased passenger flexibil..
PU
03/17AEGEAN AIRLINES S A : 2019 Financial Results
PU
03/17AEGEAN AIRLINES S A : Financial Calendar 2020
PU
03/16AEGEAN AIRLINES S A : oneworld, SkyTeam and Star Alliance member airlines call o..
PU
03/11AEGEAN AIRLINES : More flexibility, more travel confidence
AQ
03/06AEGEAN AIRLINES S A : Minority shareholding participation in Animawings
PU
02/29AEGEAN AIRLINES S A : Announcement
PU
02/13AEGEAN AIRLINES S A : Conference Call Invitation
PU
02/10AEGEAN AIRLINES S A : Publication date of 2019 Financial Results
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 173 M
EBIT 2020 114 M
Net income 2020 39,7 M
Debt 2020 372 M
Yield 2020 11,9%
P/E ratio 2020 6,78x
P/E ratio 2021 4,03x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
EV / Sales2021 0,54x
Capitalization 306 M
Chart AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Aegean Airlines S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,14  €
Last Close Price 4,29  €
Spread / Highest target 161%
Spread / Average Target 113%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dimitrios Christodoulou Gerogiannis CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Eftichios Theodorou Vassilakis Executive Chairman
Michael Kouveliotis Chief Financial Officer
Achilleas Vasiliou Constantakopoulos Non-Executive Director
Anastassis Georgiou David Non-Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.-48.93%332
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-27.01%20 381
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-46.34%6 557
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-31.40%2 845
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-46.83%1 488
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION-57.06%466
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group