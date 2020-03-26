Aegean Airlines S A : Announcement

ANNOUNCEMENT

Kifissia, 26th March, 2020

The Board of Directors of the company under the name AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A. (the "Company") hereby notifies that, following the announcement dated 13.3.2020/29643 of the Listed Companies Supervision and Sports Department of the Ministry of Development and Investment, with regards to the submission to the General Commercial Registry (G.E.MI) (Κ.Α.Κ. 2103599) of the extract resolution of the Company's Board of Directors dated 12.09.2019, pursuant to which it was approved to enter into the inception of a contractual agreement to offer flight services between the Company and Messinia Tourism Enterprises SA, a related party within the meaning of paragraph 2(a) of article 99 of Law 4548/2018 and article 32 of Law 4308/2014, and in accordance with article 101 par. 2 of Law 4548/2018, that the deadline of ten (10) days of article 100 of Law 4548/2018, has expired without any action.