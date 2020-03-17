Aegean Airlines S A : Financial Calendar 2020

Financial Calendar 2020

Kifissia, 17 March 2020

Aegean Airlines announces the Financial Calendar for 2020, in accordance with article 4.1.4.3.1 of the Athens Exchange Rulebook:

Publication of 2019 financial results: Tuesday, 17 March2020, before the opening of Athens Exchange trading session (Results will be posted on Aegean Airlines website www.aegeanair.com and on Athens Exchange website www.helex.gr)

Analysts Conference Call on 2019 financial results: Tuesday, 17 March2020 (16:00 Athens time, 14:00 UK time)

Annual General Shareholders Meeting: Thursday, 25 June2020

The Company reserves the right to change the abovementioned dates, after proceeding with the relevant public notification.