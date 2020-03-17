Aegean Airlines S A : Financial Calendar 2020

Financial Calendar 2020
Kifissia, 17 March 2020
Aegean Airlines announces the Financial Calendar for 2020, in accordance with article 4.1.4.3.1 of the Athens Exchange Rulebook:
Publication of 2019 financial results: Tuesday, 17 March2020, before the opening of Athens Exchange trading session (Results will be posted on Aegean Airlines website www.aegeanair.com and on Athens Exchange website www.helex.gr)
Analysts Conference Call on 2019 financial results: Tuesday, 17 March2020 (16:00 Athens time, 14:00 UK time)
Annual General Shareholders Meeting: Thursday, 25 June2020
The Company reserves the right to change the abovementioned dates, after proceeding with the relevant public notification.
Disclaimer
Aegean Airlines SA published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 06:30:02 UTC