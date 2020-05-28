Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Aegean Airlines S.A.    AEGN   GRS495003006

AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.

(AEGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aegean Airlines S A : Greek carrier Aegean seeks 150 million euros in loans to cope with coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 12:29pm EDT
An Aegean Airlines Airbus A320neo is docked at a plane jetway of the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport, in Athens

Greece's largest carrier Aegean Airlines said on Thursday it would ask the country's big banks for 150 million euros of loans under the COVID-19 Enterprise Guarantee Fund, to deal with hardships related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Aegean, a member of the Star Alliance airline group, said under the programme the state guarantee is set at 80% for loans lasting up to 5 years and for up to 25% of annual turnover.

"We will apply for a total amount of 150 million euros, equal to only 11% of our turnover," the carrier said.

That, along with 510 million euros of cash reserves at the beginning of the crisis, would give it some time to adjust, it added.

The loan request will be submitted to Alpha Bank, Eurobank, National Bank and Piraeus Bank.

The airline said that government measures unveiled earlier on Thursday to support the aviation industry were a step in the right direction, even though the numbers were rather limited compared to other EU countries.

Greece's measures to support the air transport sector, hit hard by the grounding of flights during the pandemic, amount to 115 million euros.

Aegean said similar programs were already in place across the EU, especially in northern Europe, providing significantly greater support for payroll costs.

"The measures, therefore, must continue and evolve. It is necessary to extend their validity until the beginning of the 2021 tourist season," it said.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A. -0.87% 4.56 Delayed Quote.-45.24%
PIRAEUS BANK S.A. -0.69% 1.43 Delayed Quote.-51.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.
12:29pAEGEAN AIRLINES S A : Greek carrier Aegean seeks 150 million euros in loans to c..
RE
05/18Greek carrier Aegean says 2020 will be the worst in its history
RE
05/14AEGEAN AIRLINES S A : Greek carrier Aegean to gradually restart overseas flights..
RE
04/14AEGEAN AIRLINES S A : Credit Rating Review
PU
03/31AEGEAN AIRLINES S A : Executive Directors Compensation
PU
03/27AEGEAN AIRLINES S A : and Hellenic Petroleum cooperate and offer together 10 fli..
PU
03/26AEGEAN AIRLINES S A : Announcement
PU
03/17AEGEAN AIRLINES S A : Additional flight changes and increased passenger flexibil..
PU
03/17AEGEAN AIRLINES S A : 2019 Financial Results
PU
03/17AEGEAN AIRLINES S A : Financial Calendar 2020
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 057 M
EBIT 2020 -10,4 M
Net income 2020 13,8 M
Debt 2020 554 M
Yield 2020 8,63%
P/E ratio 2020 97,9x
P/E ratio 2021 5,09x
EV / Sales2020 0,83x
EV / Sales2021 0,75x
Capitalization 329 M
Chart AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Aegean Airlines S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,31 €
Last Close Price 4,60 €
Spread / Highest target 143%
Spread / Average Target 102%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dimitrios Christodoulou Gerogiannis CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Eftichios Theodorou Vassilakis Executive Chairman
Michael Kouveliotis Chief Financial Officer
Achilleas Vasiliou Constantakopoulos Non-Executive Director
Anastassis Georgiou David Non-Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.-45.24%361
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-37.64%19 839
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-58.23%5 066
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-39.53%2 488
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-37.05%1 743
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD8.70%1 110
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group