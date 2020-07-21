Log in
Aegean Airlines S.A.

AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.

(AEGN)
  Report
News 
News

Aegean Airlines S A : says flight operations 40% restored, expects loss in second quarter

07/21/2020 | 01:18pm EDT
An Aegean Airlines Airbus A320neo is docked at a plane jetway of the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport, in Athens

Greece's largest carrier Aegean Airlines had restored 40% of its flight operations in June and expects to increase the level to 50% next month, its chief executive told the annual shareholders' meeting on Tuesday.

Aegean, a member of the Star Alliance airline group, more than doubled its loss in the first quarter compared to the same period a year earlier, hurt by the grounding of planes as part of restrictions to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

Aegean, whose chairman has said he expects 2020 to be the worst year in its 21-year history, reiterated guidance for the second quarter, forecasting losses of 26 million - 28 million euros per month for the three-month period.

CEO Dimitris Gerogiannis told shareholders the airline's cash reserves stood at over 400 million euros (360 million pounds)at the end of June, without including bank credit lines.

The airline has taken delivery of five new Airbus 320neo jets and two more are expected in the coming months, part of a fleet renewal programme that includes 46 new aircraft ordered from planemaker Airbus.

Executives said the carrier was seeking to delay taking delivery of some of the new aircraft as it strives to conserve cash.

"The challenges we face because of COVID-19 are unprecedented. Our actions to strengthen the company's cash shield and reduce our overall costs and adjust our network to current conditions are continuing and are gradually producing results," Gerogiannis said.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Barbara Lewis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A. -1.72% 4 Delayed Quote.-51.55%
AIRBUS SE 3.56% 68.05 Real-time Quote.-49.64%
Financials
Sales 2020 787 M 904 M 904 M
Net income 2020 -140 M -161 M -161 M
Net Debt 2020 449 M 515 M 515 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,87x
Yield 2020 5,27%
Capitalization 291 M 333 M 334 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 2 924
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Aegean Airlines S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,14 €
Last Close Price 4,07 €
Spread / Highest target 165%
Spread / Average Target 99,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dimitrios Christodoulou Gerogiannis CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Eftichios Theodorou Vassilakis Executive Chairman
Michael Kouveliotis Chief Financial Officer
Achilleas Vasiliou Constantakopoulos Non-Executive Director
Anastassis Georgiou David Non-Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.-51.55%333
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-38.90%19 438
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-60.01%5 828
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-34.27%2 782
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-36.65%1 758
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD43.23%1 720
