Aegion : Awarded $15.7 Million Wastewater Pipeline Rehabilitation Project in Georgia

09/30/2019 | 01:58pm EDT

SAINT LOUIS, MO., September 30, 2019 - Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) today announced that its subsidiary, InsituformTechnologies, LLC, has been awarded a $15.7 million contract in Georgia to rehabilitate more than 22 miles of small-, medium- and large-diameter wastewater pipelines using Insituform® cured-in-place pipe (CIPP), primarily in residential areas. Insituform expects to begin the work in October 2019 and complete the project within 12 months.

Charles R. Gordon, Aegion's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We are pleased to offer a trenchless solution for this critical rehabilitation project for the region, versus a dig-and-replace solution, which would have required costly and disruptive excavation and restoration work. We look forward to completing the work safely, timely and with minimal disruption to local residents.'

About AegionCorporation (NASDAQ: AEGN)

Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in finding transformational solutions to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater, water, energy, mining and refining industries. Aegion also maintains the efficient operation of refineries and other industrial facilities. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.®

More information about Aegion can be found at https://www.aegion.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for forward-looking statements. Aegion's forward-looking statements in this news release represent its beliefs or expectations about future events or financial performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Aegion and on management's beliefs, assumptions, estimates or projections and are not guarantees of future events or results. When used in this document, the words 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'believe,' 'plan,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'will' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those referred to in the 'Risk Factors' section of Aegion's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2019, and in subsequently filed documents. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events may not occur. In addition, Aegion's actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, suggested or projected. Except as required by law, Aegion does not assume a duty to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors should, however, review additional disclosures made by Aegion from time to time in Aegion's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please use caution and do not place reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made by Aegion in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements.


Aegion® and the Aegion® logo are the registered trademarks of Aegion Corporation and its affiliates.

For more information, contact:
Katie Cason
Vice President Finance and Investor Relations
636-530-8000

Disclaimer

Aegion Corporation published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 17:57:01 UTC
