AEGION CORP

(AEGN)
Aegion Corporation Awarded $6.9 Million Wastewater Pipeline Rehabilitation Contract in Baltimore County, Maryland

09/16/2019 | 11:31am EDT

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) today announced that its subsidiary, Insituform Technologies, LLC, has been awarded a wastewater pipeline rehabilitation contract valued at $6.9 million from Baltimore County, Maryland.

Insituform will rehabilitate more than 23,000 feet of 30- to 60-inch wastewater pipelines in residential and commercial areas throughout Baltimore County as well as near the Martin State Airport, a joint civil-military public use airport located near the central business district of Baltimore. Insituform has successfully completed several large projects in Baltimore County since 2011 totaling nearly $17 million.

Installation will begin in November 2019 and is expected to be completed within two years.

About Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN)

Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in finding transformational solutions to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater, water, energy, mining and refining industries. Aegion also maintains the efficient operation of refineries and other industrial facilities. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.®

More information about Aegion can be found at https://www.aegion.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements. Aegion’s forward-looking statements in this news release represent its beliefs or expectations about future events or financial performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Aegion and on management’s beliefs, assumptions, estimates or projections and are not guarantees of future events or results. When used in this document, the words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “plan,” “intend,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those referred to in the “Risk Factors” section of Aegion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2019, and in subsequently filed documents. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events may not occur. In addition, Aegion’s actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, suggested or projected. Except as required by law, Aegion does not assume a duty to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors should, however, review additional disclosures made by Aegion from time to time in Aegion’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please use caution and do not place reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made by Aegion in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Aegion®, Insituform® and the Aegion® logo are the registered trademarks of Aegion Corporation and its affiliates.

(AEGN-GEN)

For more information, contact:

Katie Cason
Vice President Finance and Investor Relations
636-530-8000

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 249 M
EBIT 2019 64,7 M
Net income 2019 10,1 M
Debt 2019 243 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 66,2x
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,72x
EV / Sales2020 0,67x
Capitalization 654 M
Chart AEGION CORP
Duration : Period :
Aegion Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEGION CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 20,50  $
Last Close Price 21,18  $
Spread / Highest target 13,3%
Spread / Average Target -3,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles R. Gordon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alfred L. Woods Chairman
David Francis Morris Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David H. Kroon Chief Technical Officer
Phillip D. Wright Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEGION CORP29.78%654
VINCI36.46%61 186
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION2.28%34 584
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-5.50%26 957
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-10.18%21 674
FERROVIAL45.52%20 934
