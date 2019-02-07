Aegion Corporation Sets Date to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.



Charles R. Gordon, Aegion’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss Aegion’s 2018 performance and 2019 outlook. There will be a question and answer period after the prepared remarks.

EARNINGS RELEASE:

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 – After market close

LIVE CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST:

Thursday, February 28, 2019, 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Listen-only, Toll-free: 877-312-8824

Listen-only, Toll: 408-940-3830

Conference ID: 5587248

The conference call will be webcast live, available at http://www.aegion.com/investor/financial-news-resources/webcasts . The call replay and other investor data will be available on Aegion’s website.

About Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in finding transformational solutions to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater, water, energy, mining and refining industries. Aegion also maintains the efficient operation of refineries and other industrial facilities. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.®

More information about Aegion can be found at http://www.aegion.com/ .

