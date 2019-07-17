Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Aegion Corp    AEGN

AEGION CORP

(AEGN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aegion Corporation Sets Date to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

ST. LOUIS, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) will release its second quarter 2019 financial results after market close on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Charles R. Gordon, Aegion’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss Aegion’s performance and current outlook. There will be a question and answer period after the prepared remarks.

EARNINGS RELEASE:
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 – After market close

LIVE CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST:
Thursday, August 1, 2019, 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Listen-only, Toll-free: 877-312-8824
Listen-only, Toll: 408-940-3830
Conference ID: 8585038

The conference call will be webcast live, available at https://www.aegion.com/investor/financial-news-resources/webcasts. The call replay and other investor data will be available on Aegion’s website.

About Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN)
Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in finding transformational solutions to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater, water, energy, mining and refining industries. Aegion also maintains the efficient operation of refineries and other industrial facilities. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.®

More information about Aegion can be found at https://www.aegion.com/.

Aegion® and the Aegion® logo are the registered trademarks of Aegion Corporation and its affiliates.

(AEGN-ER)

For more information, contact:
Katie Cason
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
Aegion Corporation
(636) 530-8000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AEGION CORP
04:31pAegion Corporation Sets Date to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Result..
GL
07/08Aegion Corporation Awarded $7.2 Million Wastewater Rehabilitation Project in ..
GL
06/28AEGION CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosur..
AQ
06/25AEGION CORP : oration Appoints John L. Heggemann as Senior Vice President, Corpo..
AQ
06/24Aegion Corporation Appoints John L. Heggemann as Senior Vice President, Corpo..
GL
06/20AEGION CORP : oration Awarded $5.1 Million Wastewater Rehabilitation Project for..
AQ
06/19AEGION CORP : oration Awarded $5.1 Million Wastewater Rehabilitation Project for..
AQ
06/18AEGION : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A..
AQ
06/18Aegion Corporation Awarded $5.1 Million Wastewater Rehabilitation Project for..
GL
06/12AEGION CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 249 M
EBIT 2019 61,5 M
Net income 2019 25,0 M
Debt 2019 242 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 23,1x
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,65x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
Capitalization 567 M
Chart AEGION CORP
Duration : Period :
Aegion Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEGION CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 18,00  $
Last Close Price 18,10  $
Spread / Highest target 10,5%
Spread / Average Target -0,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles R. Gordon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alfred L. Woods Chairman
David Francis Morris Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David H. Kroon Chief Technical Officer
Phillip D. Wright Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEGION CORP10.91%554
VINCI30.94%55 967
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION4.56%35 321
LARSEN & TOUBRO1.65%30 656
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-6.38%22 357
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-7.15%20 515
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About