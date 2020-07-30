Aegion : Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

AEGION CORPORATION REPORTS 2020 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS
Q2'20 results exceeded expectations; Solid market position and portfolio strength to successfully navigate near‐term challenges
Q2'20 earnings per diluted share were $0.12 compared to a loss per diluted share of $0.27 in Q2'19. Q2'20 adjusted (non‐GAAP)1 earnings per diluted share were $0.25 compared to $0.37 in the prior year.
Revenues in the quarter were $245 million. Despite year‐over‐year COVID‐related disruptions and revenue declines across much of the business, the flagship Insituform North America business successfully grew revenues, new orders and backlog, underpinned by our leading position combined with the strength and stability of the North American municipal water and wastewater markets.
Contract backlog as of June 30, 2020, was $669 million. Excluding exited or to‐be‐exited businesses, backlog increased 4% over the prior year, driven by increases across all segments and providing confidence in future earnings and cash flow stability.
Year‐to‐date operating cash flows as of June 30, 2020, were $60 million, an increase of more than four times the prior‐year level, which enabled more than $40 million in debt reduction in Q2'20 and drove a global ending cash balance of $96 million.
The Company is targeting Q3'20 adjusted EPS of $0.25 to $0.35.
1Adjusted (non‐GAAP) results exclude certain charges related to the Company's restructuring activities, acquisition and divestiture‐related expenses, goodwill and indefinite‐ lived intangible asset impairment, impairment of assets held for sale, project warranty accruals, credit facility amendment fees and impacts from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Reconciliation of adjusted results begins on page 8.
Q2'20 HIGHLIGHTS
Exceptional Infrastructure Solutions performance and strong cost and cash management across the business drove results higher than expectations and enabled an accelerated repayment of $2.5 million of temporary wage reductions to a portion of the North American workforce.
Infrastructure Solutions strength helped offset a sharp decline in volumes and profitability at Energy Services as a result of COVID‐related disruptions.
Despite top‐line disruptions across much of the business, the Company delivered a 50 basis point increase in adjusted gross margins and held adjusted operating margins flat compared to the prior year.
"Our ability to exceed performance expectations in the quarter amid unprecedented market disruption is a testament to the success of our efforts in reshaping Aegion to deliver improved earnings stability and cash flow generation in all market cycles. Our scale, unmatched North American market reach and focus on maintaining and rehabilitating critical infrastructure continue to be key differentiating factors in navigating COVID disruptions.
While the near‐term outlook remains choppy, primarily in our Energy Services business, our long‐term fundamentals are sound, underpinned by significant exposure to the more stable and resilient North American municipal water and wastewater markets, where we've seen double‐digit growth year to date. Our balance sheet is in great shape and we are well positioned to emerge stronger from this period of uncertainty."
Charles R. Gordon, President and Chief Executive Officer
Revenues
Gross Profit
Operating Income
$318.7
$67.4
$67.8
$18.8
$53.6
$245.0
$53.5
$14.5
$8.7
(23.1%)
(20.6%)
(21.1%)
(22.9%)
$0.5
Q2'19
Q2'20
Q2'19
Q2'20
Q2'19
Q2'20
Q2'19
Q2'20
Q2'19
Q2'20
$ in USD millions
Gross Margin
Operating Margin
21.9%
21.3%
21.8%
21.2%
5.9%
5.9%
- GAAP results
- Adjusted (non‐GAAP)1 results
3.6%
0.1%
Q2'19
Q2'20
Q2'19
Q2'20
Q2'19
Q2'20
Q2'19
Q2'20
1
INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTIONS DELIVERED IMPROVED OPERATING INCOME AND MARGINS AMID COVID IMPACTS
Revenues
Gross Profit
Operating Income
$155.4
$137.4
$38.9
$21.0
$20.4
$35.7
$38.8
$35.7
$19.9
$9.1
(11.6%)
(8.2%)
(8.0%)
130.3%
2.6%
Q2'19
Q2'20
Q2'19
Q2'20
Q2'19
Q2'20
Q2'19
Q2'20
Q2'19
Q2'20
Gross Margin
Operating Margin
25.0%
26.0%
25.0%
26.0%
15.3%
14.9%
$ in USD millions
12.8%
- GAAP results
- Adjusted (non‐GAAP)1 results
5.9%
Q2'20 Highlights
Q2'19
Q2'20
Q2'19
Q2'20
Q2'19
Q2'20
Q2'19
Q2'20
Revenues of $137 million declined less than 3% from the prior year, excluding exited or to‐be‐exited businesses. Insituform North America grew volumes 1%, which helped to offset more pronounced COVID‐related declines across smaller business units in North America, Europe and Asia.
Gross margin improved 100 basis points, driven by the exit of unprofitable international contracting operations, strong productivity in North America and favorable fuel and material cost variances as a result of commodity price declines.
Adjusted operating expenses declined 19%, which contributed to a 210 basis point improvement in adjusted operating margin and drove adjusted operating income 3% higher than the prior year despite lower revenues.
Q3'20 Outlook
Q3'20 Infrastructure Solutions revenues are expected to be flat to down 5% from Q3'19. Excluding the impact of exited or to‐be‐ exited operations, revenues are projected to be flat to up 5%. Adjusted operating margins are expected to be on par with Q3'19.
Infrastructure Solutions results in the quarter exceeded expectations, driven by the continued exceptional performance from the Insituform North America business across multiple key disciplines, including safety, sales, operations and cash management.
The North American wastewater CIPP market grew more than 10% in H1'20 and Insituform's order intake over the same period was up more than 11%. Activity at the bid table remains robust and we believe we are well positioned with backlog to continue to drive strong performance from the segment. Additionally, we continue to expand our product offering to advance our leadership position in the market.
Infrastructure Solutions
Contract Backlog
$309.9 0.8%$312.4
Segment backlog at June 30, 2020, excluding the impact of exited or to‐be‐exited businesses, increased 6%, primarily attributed to Insituform North America growth. This solid backlog position is expected to drive higher Insituform North America revenues in Q3'20, partly offset by flat to declining volumes in the smaller Fyfe, Underground Solutions and international businesses.
Q3'20 margins are expected to decline from Q2'20 due to higher personnel costs following the easing of cost reduction actions as well as reduced fuel cost favorability as projects in backlog more closely match current commodity pricing.
While the broader oil and gas markets are mixed, we
• Revenues for the quarter declined 26% from the prior
feel good about our Corrosion Protection positioning. In
year, excluding exited or to‐be‐exited operations, primarily
the Middle East, declining global oil prices haven't had a
driven by lower Corrpro North America volumes related to
material impact on our coatings and linings businesses.
the downsizing of the construction business. Additionally,
Our backlog and market outlook remain strong and
volumes at United Pipeline Systems and Coating Services
project delays are attributed to COVID‐related
declined, primarily due to international project delays as a
result of COVID‐related disruptions.
disruptions and are expected to be temporary.
• Corrpro U.S. business unit performance was sharply
In North America, the near‐term outlook for our
coatings and linings business has weakened, though
improved due to higher utilization and fixed cost control as
we've taken measures to reduce fixed costs to match
a result of restructuring actions, leading to more than 500
demand. The outlook is more positive for the Corrpro
basis points of improvement in adjusted gross margins and
North America business, which serves the more stable
increased year‐over‐year earnings contributions.
compliance, maintenance and remediation needs of the
• Q2'20 results included a one‐time benefit of $1.5 million
midstream market. Orders and backlog have held up
well for this business overall and the improved
from COVID‐related government job retention subsidies in
operating trends support our expectations that the
Canada, which favorably impacted both adjusted gross
segment will be a steady earnings contributor over the
margins and adjusted operating margins.
next 12 to 18 months.
Q3'20 Outlook
Q3'20 revenues are expected to decline 10 to 15% from the prior year. Excluding the impact of exited or to‐be‐exited international operations, revenues are projected to decline 5 to 10%, primarily driven by reduced Corrpro volumes. Adjusted operating margins are expected to increase 50 to 100 basis points, driven primarily by improved Corrpro U.S. profitability.
Corrosion Protection
Contract Backlog
$141.4$140.3
(0.8%)
Segment backlog at June 30, 2020, excluding the impact of exited or to‐be‐exited businesses, increased 4%, primarily driven by strong international project backlog for both United Pipeline Systems and Coating Services. International Coating Services project activity is expected to increase in H2'20, though ultimate timing is dependent on government mandates related to the pandemic.
- Exited or to‐be‐
$134.4
$139.8
exited businesses
4.0%
- Remaining
6/30/196/30/20
$ in USD millions
3
ENERGY SERVICES RESULTS HEAVILY IMPACTED BY COVID‐DRIVEN REDUCTION IN WEST COAST FUEL CONSUMPTION
Revenues
Gross Profit
Operating Income (Loss)
$85.7
$11.9
$11.9
$4.1
$4.1
$52.1
$3.8
$3.8
$(2.3)
(39.2%)
(68.0%)
(68.0%)
$(5.7)
Q2'19
Q2'20
Q2'19
Q2'20
Q2'19
Q2'20
Q2'19
Q2'19
Q2'20
Q2'20
Gross Margin
Operating Margin
13.9%
13.9%
$ in USD millions
4.8%
4.8%
- GAAP results
7.3%
7.3%
- Adjusted (non‐GAAP)1 results
‐11.0%
‐4.3%
Q2'20 Highlights
Q2'19
Q2'20
Q2'19
Q2'20
Q2'19
Q2'20
Q2'19
Q2'20
Revenues declined 39% year over year to $52 million, driven by lower refinery maintenance volumes as a result of sharply reduced West Coast fuel consumption due to stay‐at‐home mandates and activity restrictions.
Margin performance declined significantly, primarily due to temporary three‐ to six‐month price concessions granted to help refinery customers navigate the sudden decline in demand. Additionally, unfavorable fixed cost absorption further weighed on margins, despite significant cost mitigation actions and a 22% reduction in adjusted operating costs.
Q3'20 Outlook
Q3'20 revenues are expected to decline 10 to 15% compared to the prior year. The segment is projecting an adjusted operating loss in the quarter as a result of continued temporary price concessions that will unfavorably impact profitability. Earnings contributions and margin performance are expected to improve in Q4'20 and 2021.
The Energy Services segment has seen the most significant impact from the COVID pandemic, as a result of sharply reduced fuel consumption on the West Coast and a related decline in refinery production and utilization and a deferral of maintenance needs.
While temporary price concessions are expected to create a near‐term drag on profitability, our willingness to share the pain from this crisis with our customers has resulted in expanded share of wallet commitments and is expected to lead to future volume increases. The long‐ term impact to the business as a result of COVID‐related changes remains unclear and we are focused on continuing to streamline the cost structure to successfully navigate this period of uncertainty.
Energy Services
Contract Backlog
• Segment backlog at June 30, 2020, increased slightly from
the prior year to $220 million. Maintenance backlog
declined due to expectations for near‐term COVID‐related
manhour reductions but is partly offset by expanded
$218.5
$220.3
share of wallet at existing refineries and new previously‐
announced wins in the Rocky Mountain region.
Turnaround backlog increased due to project deferrals
from H1'20 shifting into H2'20 and early 2021.
Construction backlog also increased, driven by a large
previously‐announced renewal diesel project expected to
take place over the next six to nine months.
0.8%
6/30/19 6/30/20
$ in USD millions
Represents expected unrecognized revenues to be realized under long‐term Master Service Agreements and other signed contracts, limited to the next 12 months of expected revenues.
4
COVID UPDATE
Over the past several months, the COVID outbreak has significantly disrupted domestic and international operations and economic activity. In order to help mitigate the negative financial impact caused by the pandemic, the Company implemented a number of cost savings measures across the businesses and at the corporate office including employee furloughs, temporary wage adjustments, utilization of governmental job retention subsidies, elimination of non‐essential travel and reduction of discretionary spend. The Company has also taken cash preservation measures to aggressively manage working capital, reduce non‐critical capital expenditures, suspend open‐market share repurchases and transition certain salaried compensation and board of directors' fees to equity‐based compensation. Certain components of these spending restrictions were lifted in July, including wage reductions, and others are expected to remain in place for the duration of 2020.
While many of the cost savings in place today are temporary in nature, management will continue to evaluate the long‐ term financial impacts to the business and the need for additional permanent changes in light of ongoing potential COVID challenges.
FINANCIAL OUTLOOK
There remains considerable uncertainty around the extent and duration of business disruptions related to the pandemic. As such, the Company continues to suspend full‐year guidance in lieu of a more near‐term quarterly projection on results. The Company will look to reinstate longer‐term guidance when visibility and reliability of forecasting accuracy improves.
For Q3'20, management is targeting adjusted EPS of $0.25 to $0.35. Compared to Q2'20 results, management is forecasting significantly improved revenues, with increases across the three segments. Costs in Q3'20 are expected to increase to reflect the absence of one‐time savings realized in Q2'20 as well as a more normalized level of wage and benefits expense due to the return of certain furloughed employees and the reinstatement of salaries to 100% as of July 1. Q2'20 results benefited from approximately $4.8 million in pre‐tax savings from temporary wage reductions and the utilization of government wage subsidies. Q3'20 results will also reflect incremental expense of approximately $1.8 million associated with the vesting of stock awarded to certain employees and directors to return the value of salary and board fee reductions in place during Q2'20.
The Company's liquidity remains strong with $96 million in global cash and $140 million in borrowing capacity as of June 30, 2020.
RESTRUCTURING AND DIVESTITURE UPDATE
During 2019, management substantially completed a multi‐year restructuring effort focused on a series of strategic actions intended to generate more predictable and sustainable long‐term earnings growth, which included, among other things, actions to reduce upstream oil & gas exposure, the exit or divestiture of multiple smaller international businesses, the restructuring of unprofitable businesses in North America and other efforts to right‐size underperforming businesses and reduce corporate and other operating costs.
During the second quarter, total pre‐tax restructuring charges were $4.8 million, of which $2.6 million were cash charges. Cash charges primarily related to the downsizing of the Corrpro North America construction business and other related profitability improvement initiatives. Additionally, we executed reductions in force across the rest of the company related to business slowdowns due to COVID.
The Company still expects to complete the sale of the Northern Ireland contracting business, which was put on hold during the first quarter due to current market conditions. Minor final dissolution activities remain in South America and South Africa, all of which are expected to be completed by year end. Additionally, the exit of Corrpro activities in the Middle East is substantially complete, though wind‐down activities are expected to extend into the first quarter of 2021 related to a small number of projects remaining in backlog that were delayed due to COVID impacts. It is possible for additional non‐ cash charges associated with, among other things, final currency translation adjustments as well as net losses as part of the sale, closure and/or liquidation of international entities.
During the second half of 2020, management will continue to evaluate impacts to the business as a result of the COVID pandemic and oil market declines to determine whether additional structural changes are required as a result of evolving long‐term demand fundamentals, which could result in additional cash and non‐cash restructuring charges.
5
About Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN)
Aegion combines innovative technologies with market‐leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. For nearly 50 years, the Company has played a pioneering role in finding innovative solutions to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater, water, energy, mining and refining industries. Aegion also maintains the efficient operation of refineries and other industrial facilities. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.® More information about Aegion can be found at www.aegion.com.
Forward‐Looking Statements
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward‐looking statements. Aegion's forward‐looking statements in this news release represent its beliefs or expectations about future events or financial performance. These forward‐looking statements are based on information currently available to Aegion and on management's beliefs, assumptions, estimates or projections and are not guarantees of future events or results. When used in this document, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "plan," "intend, "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward‐looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those referred to in the "Risk Factors" section of Aegion's Annual Report on Form 10‐K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 2, 2020, and in subsequently filed documents, and, in particular, the impact of the current COVID virus outbreak and the evolving response thereto both on the Company generally and on other risks described therein. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward‐looking events may not occur. In addition, Aegion's actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, suggested or projected. Except as required by law, Aegion does not assume a duty to update forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors should, however, review additional disclosures made by Aegion from time to time in Aegion's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please use caution and do not place reliance on forward‐looking statements. All forward‐looking statements made by Aegion in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements.
Information regarding the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act consists of estimates which are forward looking and subject to change. The Company anticipates additional guidance, both at the federal and state level, to be forthcoming in 2020. As such, the impacts of the legislation may differ from current estimates, interpretations and assumptions, possibly materially, and the amount of the impact on the Company may accordingly be adjusted over the course of 2020.
About Non‐GAAP Financial Measures
Aegion has presented certain information in this release excluding certain items that impacted income, expense and earnings per share. The adjusted earnings per share in the quarters and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 exclude charges related to the Company's restructuring activities, acquisition and divestiture‐related expenses, goodwill and indefinite‐lived intangible asset impairment, impairment of assets held for sale, project warranty accruals, credit facility amendment fees and impacts related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
Aegion management uses such non‐GAAP information internally to evaluate financial performance for Aegion's operations because Aegion's management believes such non‐GAAP information allows management to more accurately compare Aegion's ongoing performance across periods. As such, Aegion's management believes that providing non‐GAAP financial information to Aegion's investors is useful because it allows investors to evaluate Aegion's performance using the same methodology and information used by Aegion management.
Aegion® and Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.® and the associated logos are the registered trademarks of Aegion Corporation and its affiliates.
CONTACT:
Aegion Corporation
David F. Morris, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(636) 530‐8000
6
AEGION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Quarter Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues
$
245,017
$
318,740
$
532,392
$
595,644
Cost of revenues
191,442
251,303
428,933
479,912
Gross profit
53,575
67,437
103,459
115,732
Operating expenses
41,970
51,254
88,318
99,124
Goodwill impairment
1,258
1,258
-
-
Definite‐lived intangible asset impairment
957
-
957
-
Impairment (gain) of assets held for sale
(658)
11,946
(658)
11,946
Acquisition and divestiture expenses
657
804
1,509
917
Restructuring and related charges
664
2,974
1,952
4,060
Operating income (loss)
8,727
459
10,123
(315)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(4,690)
(3,566)
(7,886)
(7,156)
Interest income
215
261
443
546
Other
964
(1,015)
1,389
(1,689)
Total other expense
(3,511)
(4,320)
(6,054)
(8,299)
Income (loss) before taxes on income
5,216
(3,861)
4,069
(8,614)
Taxes on income (loss)
1,220
4,286
1,376
3,524
Net income (loss)
3,996
(8,147)
2,693
(12,138)
Non‐controlling interests income
(140)
(219)
(469)
(229)
Net income (loss) attributable to Aegion Corporation
$
3,856
$
(8,366)
$
2,224
$
(12,367)
Income (loss) per share attributable to Aegion Corporation:
Basic
$
0.13
$
(0.27)
$
0.07
$
(0.39)
Diluted
$
0.12
$
(0.27)
$
0.07
$
(0.39)
Weighted average shares outstanding ‐ Basic
30,726,566
31,216,886
30,721,684
31,459,557
Weighted average shares outstanding ‐ Diluted
31,118,484
31,216,886
31,197,418
31,459,557
7
AEGION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) (Non‐GAAP)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
Net Income
Income
attributable
Diluted
Gross
Operating
Operating
before Taxes
Taxes
to Aegion
Earnings
Profit
Expenses
Income
on Income
on Income
Corporation
per Share
As Reported (GAAP)
$
53,575
$
41,970
$
8,727
$
5,216
$
1,220
$
3,856
$
0.12
Items Affecting Comparability:
Restructuring Charges(1)
(79)
(2,966)
5,766
4,833
1,085
3,698
0.12
Acquisition/Divestiture Related Expenses(2)
-
-
(1)
(245)
(11)
(234)
(0.01)
Credit Facility Fees(3)
-
-
-
669
145
524
0.02
As Adjusted (Non‐GAAP)
$
53,496
$
39,004
$
14,492
$
10,473
$
2,439
$
7,844
$
0.25
Includes the following non‐GAAP adjustments: (i) pre‐tax restructuring gains for cost of revenues of $79 primarily related to recoveries of inventory write offs; (ii) pre‐tax restructuring charges for operating expenses of $2,966 primarily related to wind‐down costs, reserves for potentially uncollectible receivables, fixed asset disposals and other restructuring‐related charges; (iii) pre‐tax goodwill and definite‐lived intangible asset impairment charges of $1,258 and $957, respectively, related to restructured operations; (iv) pre‐tax restructuring and related charges of $664 related to employee severance, extension of benefits, employment assistance programs and contract termination costs; and (v) pre‐tax restructuring income for other income/expense of $933 related to net gains on disposal of certain restructured operations and the release of cumulative currency translation adjustments.
Includes the following non‐GAAP adjustments: (i) pre‐tax expenses of $657 incurred primarily in connection with the Company's divestitures of Australia and Spain and its planned divestiture of its held for sale operations; (ii) pre‐tax gains of $658 related to recoveries of previously reserved customer receivables in our held for sale operations; and (iii) a working capital adjustment of $244 for the divestiture of Spain.
Includes pre‐tax non‐GAAP adjustments of $669 related to certain out‐of‐pocket expenses and acceleration of certain unamortized fees associated with amending the Company's credit facility.
8
AEGION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) (Non‐GAAP)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
Net Income
(Loss)
Diluted
Income (Loss)
Taxes
attributable
Earnings
Gross
Operating
Operating
before Taxes
on Income
to Aegion
(Loss)
Profit
Expenses
Income
on Income
(Loss)
Corporation
per Share
As Reported (GAAP)
$
67,437
$
51,254
$
459
$
(3,861)
$
4,286
$
(8,366)
$
(0.27)
Items Affecting Comparability:
Restructuring Charges(1)
396
(2,205)
5,575
6,516
(862)
7,378
0.24
Acquisition/Divestiture Related Expenses(2)
-
-
12,750
12,750
109
12,641
0.40
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act(3)
-
(23)
23
23
6
17
-
As Adjusted (Non‐GAAP)
$
67,833
$
49,026
$
18,807
$
15,428
$
3,539
$
11,670
$
0.37
Includes the following non‐GAAP adjustments: (i) pre‐tax restructuring charges for cost of revenues of $396 primarily related to inventory write offs; (ii) pre‐tax restructuring charges for operating expenses of $2,205 primarily related to wind‐down costs, reserves for potentially uncollectible receivables, fixed asset disposals and other restructuring‐related charges; (iii) pre‐tax restructuring and related charges of $2,974 related to employee severance, extension of benefits, employment assistance programs and contract termination costs; (iv) pre‐tax restructuring charges for other expense of $941 related to net losses on disposal of certain restructured operations and the release of cumulative currency translation adjustments; and (v) foreign withholding taxes of $2,073 on the repatriation of foreign earnings.
Includes the following non‐GAAP adjustments: (i) pre‐tax charges of $11,946 related to the impairment of held for sale operations (CIPP operations in Australia and the Netherlands, Corrpower and United Mexico); and (ii) pre‐tax charges of $804 incurred primarily in connection with the Company's divestiture of Australia and other held for sale operations.
Includes non‐GAAP adjustments related to professional fees resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
9
AEGION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) (Non‐GAAP)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Net Income
Income
attributable
Diluted
Gross
Operating
Operating
before Taxes
Taxes
to Aegion
Earnings
Profit
Expenses
Income
on Income
on Income
Corporation
per Share
As Reported (GAAP)
$
103,459
$
88,318
$
10,123
$
4,069
$
1,376
$
2,224
$
0.07
Items Affecting Comparability:
Restructuring Charges(1)
244
(4,347)
8,758
8,456
1,639
6,767
0.22
Acquisition/Divestiture Related Expenses(2)
-
-
851
171
37
134
-
Credit Facility Fees(3)
-
-
-
669
145
524
0.02
As Adjusted (Non‐GAAP)
$
103,703
$
83,971
$
19,732
$
13,365
$
3,197
$
9,649
$
0.31
Includes the following non‐GAAP adjustments: (i) pre‐tax restructuring charges for cost of revenues of $244 primarily related to inventory write offs; (ii) pre‐tax restructuring charges for operating expenses of $4,347 primarily related to wind‐down costs, reserves for potentially uncollectible receivables, fixed asset disposals and other restructuring‐related charges; (iii) pre‐tax goodwill and definite‐lived intangible asset impairment charges of $1,258 and $957, respectively, related to restructured operations; (iv) pre‐tax restructuring and related charges of $1,952 related to employee severance, extension of benefits, employment assistance programs and contract termination costs; and (v) pre‐tax restructuring income for other income/expense of $302 related to net gains on disposal of certain restructured operations and the release of cumulative currency translation adjustments.
Includes the following non‐GAAP adjustments: (i) pre‐tax expenses of $1,509 incurred primarily in connection with the Company's divestitures of Australia and Spain and its planned divestiture of its held for sale operations; (ii) pre‐tax gains of $658 related to recoveries of previously reserved customer receivables in our held for sale operations; and (iii) pre‐tax net gains of $680 on the divestitures of Australia and Spain.
Includes pre‐tax non‐GAAP adjustments of $669 related to certain out‐of‐pocket expenses and acceleration of certain unamortized fees associated with amending the Company's credit facility.
10
AEGION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) (Non‐GAAP)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
Net Income
(Loss)
Diluted
Operating
Income (Loss)
Taxes
attributable
Earnings
Gross
Operating
Income
before Taxes
on Income
to Aegion
(Loss)
Profit
Expenses
(Loss)
on Income
(Loss)
Corporation
per Share
As Reported (GAAP)
$
115,732
$
99,124
$
(315)
$
(8,614)
$
3,524
$
(12,367)
$
(0.39)
Items Affecting Comparability:
Restructuring Charges(1)
470
(3,735)
8,265
9,382
(594)
9,976
0.32
Acquisition/Divestiture Related Expenses(2)
-
-
12,863
12,863
138
12,725
0.40
Warranty Accrual(3)
4,429
-
4,429
4,429
1,169
3,260
0.10
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act(4)
-
(63)
63
63
17
46
-
As Adjusted (Non‐GAAP)
$
120,631
$
95,326
$
25,305
$
18,123
$
4,254
$
13,640
$
0.43
Includes the following non‐GAAP adjustments: (i) pre‐tax restructuring charges for cost of revenues of $470 primarily related to inventory write offs; (ii) pre‐tax restructuring charges for operating expenses of $3,735 primarily related to wind‐down costs, reserves for potentially uncollectible receivables, fixed asset disposals and other restructuring‐related charges; (iii) pre‐tax restructuring and related charges of $4,060 related to employee severance, extension of benefits, employment assistance programs and contract termination costs; (iv) pre‐tax restructuring charges for other expense of $1,117 related to losses on disposal of certain restructured operations and the release of cumulative currency translation adjustments; and (v) foreign withholding taxes of $2,073 on the repatriation of foreign earnings.
Includes the following non‐GAAP adjustments: (i) pre‐tax charges of $11,946 related to the impairment of held for sale operations (CIPP operations in Australia and the Netherlands, Corrpower and United Mexico); and (ii) pre‐tax charges of $917 incurred primarily in connection with the Company's divestiture of Australia and other held for sale operations.
Includes a non‐GAAP adjustment for estimated project remediation charges of $4,429 related to a cured‐in‐place pipe project in the North American operations of Infrastructure Solutions.
Includes non‐GAAP adjustments related to professional fees resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
11
AEGION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Segment Reporting
(Unaudited) (Non‐GAAP)
(in thousands)
Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
As Reported
Adjustments
As Adjusted
As Reported
Adjustments
As Adjusted
(GAAP)
(1)
(Non‐GAAP)
(GAAP)
(2)
(Non‐GAAP)
Revenues:
Infrastructure Solutions
$
137,392
$
‐
$
137,392
$
155,439
$
‐
$
155,439
Corrosion Protection
55,491
‐
55,491
77,597
‐
77,597
Energy Services
52,134
‐
52,134
85,704
‐
85,704
Total Revenues
$
245,017
$
‐
$
245,017
$
318,740
$
‐
$
318,740
Gross Profit:
Infrastructure Solutions
$
35,667
$
52
$
35,719
$
38,871
$
(67)
$
38,804
Gross Profit Margin
26.0%
26.0%
25.0%
25.0%
Corrosion Protection
14,111
(131)
13,980
16,692
463
17,155
Gross Profit Margin
25.4%
25.2%
21.5%
22.1%
Energy Services
3,797
‐
3,797
11,874
‐
11,874
Gross Profit Margin
7.3%
7.3%
13.9%
13.9%
Total Gross Profit
$
53,575
$
(79)
$
53,496
$
67,437
$
396
$
67,833
Gross Profit Margin
21.9%
21.8%
21.2%
21.3%
Operating Income (Loss):
Infrastructure Solutions
$
21,004
$
(585)
$
20,419
$
9,120
$
10,791
$
19,911
Operating Margin
15.3%
14.9%
5.9%
12.8%
Corrosion Protection
699
1,344
2,043
(3,863)
6,272
2,409
Operating Margin
1.3%
3.7%
(5.0)%
3.1%
Energy Services
(5,713)
3,454
(2,259)
4,107
6
4,113
Operating Margin
(11.0)%
(4.3)%
4.8%
4.8%
Corporate
(7,263)
1,552
(5,711)
(8,905)
1,279
(7,626)
Operating Margin
(3.0)%
(2.3)%
(2.8)%
(2.4)%
Total Operating Income
$
8,727
$
5,765
$
14,492
$
459
$
18,348
$
18,807
Operating Margin
3.6%
5.9%
0.1%
5.9%
_________________________________
Includes non‐GAAP adjustments related to:
Infrastructure Solutions ‐ (i) pre‐tax restructuring charges associated with severance and benefit related costs, contract termination costs, wind‐down costs, fixed asset disposals and other restructuring charges; and (ii) expenses incurred in connection with the divestitures of Australia and Spain.
Corrosion Protection ‐ pre‐tax restructuring charges associated with severance and benefit related costs, contract termination costs, wind‐down costs, fixed asset disposals and other restructuring charges.
Energy Services ‐ pre‐tax restructuring charges associated with severance and benefit related costs, reserves for potentially uncollectible receivables, goodwill and definite‐lived intangible asset impairment charges, and other restructuring charges.
Corporate ‐ (i) pre‐tax restructuring charges primarily associated with severance and benefit related costs and legal expenses; and (ii) divestiture expenses related to Australia and Spain and other acquisition and divestiture activities.
Includes non‐GAAP adjustments related to:
Infrastructure Solutions ‐ (i) pre‐tax restructuring charges associated with severance and benefit related costs, contract termination costs and other restructuring charges; (ii) expenses incurred in connection with the divestiture of the CIPP business in Australia; and (iii) impairment of assets held for sale.
Corrosion Protection ‐ (i) pre‐tax restructuring charges associated with severance and benefit related costs, contract termination costs and other restructuring charges; (ii) acquisition and divestiture expenses; and (iii) impairment of assets held for sale.
Energy Services ‐ pre‐tax restructuring charges associated with severance and benefit related costs and other restructuring charges.
Corporate ‐ (i) pre‐tax restructuring charges primarily associated with severance and benefit related costs and legal expenses; and (ii) acquisition and divestiture expenses.
12
AEGION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Segment Reporting
(Unaudited) (Non‐GAAP)
(in thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
As Reported
Adjustments
As Adjusted
As Reported
Adjustments
As Adjusted
(GAAP)
(1)
(Non‐GAAP)
(GAAP)
(2)
(Non‐GAAP)
Revenues:
Infrastructure Solutions
$
267,636
$
‐
$
267,636
$
286,982
$
‐
$
286,982
Corrosion Protection
121,559
‐
121,559
142,095
‐
142,095
Energy Services
143,197
‐
143,197
166,567
‐
166,567
Total Revenues
$
532,392
$
‐
$
532,392
$
595,644
$
‐
$
595,644
Gross Profit:
Infrastructure Solutions
$
67,037
$
69
$
67,106
$
65,457
$
4,337
$
69,794
Gross Profit Margin
25.0%
25.1%
22.8%
24.3%
Corrosion Protection
23,028
175
23,203
29,565
562
30,127
Gross Profit Margin
18.9%
19.1%
20.8%
21.2%
Energy Services
13,394
‐
13,394
20,710
‐
20,710
Gross Profit Margin
9.4%
9.4%
12.4%
12.4%
Total Gross Profit
$
103,459
$
244
$
103,703
$
115,732
$
4,899
$
120,631
Gross Profit Margin
19.4%
19.5%
19.4%
20.3%
Operating Income (Loss):
Infrastructure Solutions
$
34,559
$
44
$
34,603
$
14,835
$
17,373
$
32,208
Operating Margin
12.9%
12.9%
5.2%
11.2%
Corrosion Protection
(5,748)
3,118
(2,630)
(5,623)
6,534
911
Operating Margin
(4.7)%
(2.2)%
(4.0)%
0.6%
Energy Services
(3,537)
3,550
13
5,222
40
5,262
Operating Margin
(2.5)%
0.0%
3.1%
3.2%
Corporate
(15,151)
2,897
(12,254)
(14,749)
1,673
(13,076)
Operating Margin
(2.8)%
(2.3)%
(2.5)%
(2.2)%
Total Operating Income (loss)
$
10,123
$
9,609
$
19,732
$
(315)
$
25,620
$
25,305
Operating Margin
1.9%
3.7%
(0.1)%
4.2%
_________________________________
Includes non‐GAAP adjustments related to:
Infrastructure Solutions ‐ (i) pre‐tax restructuring charges associated with severance and benefit related costs, contract termination costs, wind‐down costs, fixed asset disposals and other restructuring charges; and (ii) expenses incurred in connection with the divestitures of Australia and Spain.
Corrosion Protection ‐ pre‐tax restructuring charges associated with severance and benefit related costs, contract termination costs, wind‐down costs, fixed asset disposals and other restructuring charges.
Energy Services ‐ pre‐tax restructuring charges associated with severance and benefit related costs, reserves for potentially uncollectible receivables, goodwill and definite‐lived intangible asset impairment charges, and other restructuring charges.
Corporate ‐ (i) pre‐tax restructuring charges primarily associated with severance and benefit related costs and legal expenses; and (ii) divestiture expenses related to Australia and Spain and other acquisition and divestiture activities.
Includes non‐GAAP adjustments related to:
Infrastructure Solutions ‐ (i) pre‐tax restructuring charges associated with severance and benefit related costs, contract termination costs and other restructuring charges; (ii) expenses incurred in connection with the divestiture of the CIPP business in Australia; (iii) project warranty accrual; and (iv) impairment of assets held for sale.
Corrosion Protection ‐ (i) pre‐tax restructuring charges associated with severance and benefit related costs, contract termination costs and other restructuring charges; (ii) acquisition and divestiture expenses; and (iii) impairment of assets held for sale.
Energy Services ‐ pre‐tax restructuring charges associated with severance and benefit related costs and other restructuring charges.
Corporate ‐ (i) pre‐tax restructuring charges primarily associated with severance and benefit related costs and legal expenses; and (ii) acquisition and divestiture expenses.
13
AEGION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share amounts)
December 31,
June 30, 2020
2019
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
95,324
$
64,874
Restricted cash
994
1,348
Receivables, net of allowances of $6,431 and $7,224, respectively
171,245
192,604
Retainage
30,213
33,103
Contract assets
43,278
51,092
Inventories
49,589
57,193
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
34,570
33,909
Assets held for sale
10,367
16,092
Total current assets
435,580
450,215
Property, plant & equipment, less accumulated depreciation