Aegion : Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

Aegion has presented certain information in this presentation excluding certain items that impacted income, expense and earnings per share. Aegion management uses such non‐GAAP information internally to evaluate financial performance for Aegion's operations because Aegion's management believes such non‐GAAP information allows management to more accurately compare Aegion's ongoing performance across periods. As such, Aegion's management believes that providing non‐GAAP financial information to Aegion's investors is useful because it allows investors to evaluate Aegion's performance using the same methodology and information used by Aegion management.
References to adjusted results for the periods referenced herein exclude charges in the respective periods, if applicable, related to the Company's restructuring activities, acquisition and divestiture‐related activities, impairment of assets held for sale, project warranty accruals and impacts related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
Aegion Successfully Navigating Current Market Crisis, Well Positioned to Generate Long‐Term Shareholder Value
Aegion's core municipal
Teams performing well
water and wastewater
operationally with scale
market remains healthy,
and national footprint
with 1H'20 YOY total
providing differentiation
market growth
and opportunities for
projected, despite crisis.
market expansion.
Cash collections remain strong and enhanced liquidity measures provide solid balance sheet for growth opportunities post‐crisis.
Aegion differentiated as a small‐cap specialty contractor investment well positioned to emerge from crisis stronger and with multiple growth catalysts.
Market Leading Brands Drive Stable, Recurring Revenue Streams through Protection & Rehab of Critical Infrastructure
I N F R A S T R U C T U R E C O R R O S I O NE N E R G Y
S O L U T I O N SP R O T E C T I O NS E R V I C E S
Primarily serves
Primarily serves
Primarily serves
MUNICIPAL WATER &
MIDSTREAM OIL & GAS
WESTERN U.S.
WASTEWATER MARKETS
PIPELINE MARKETS
REFINERY MARKET
through trenchless pipe
through corrosion prevention
through industrial facility
rehabilitation solutions
and management
maintenance offerings
2 0 1 9 S E G M E N T C O N T R I B U T I O N S
Consolidated
Adjusted
Revenues
Operating Income*
13%
27%
6%
24%
49%
81%
Infrastructure Solutions
Corrosion Protection
Energy Services
*Total operating segment income excludes corporate expenses.
Executing Well on Swift and Focused Response to Mitigate Market Disruptions and Uncertainty
SAFETY AS
AEGION'S TOP
PRIORITY
Revamped safety processes to reduce spread of COVID‐19
Early and robust safety response differentiated Aegion businesses, garnering praise from local authorities
YTD safety incidents down
YOY
LEVERAGING MARKET COVERAGE TO ADAPT TO CUSTOMER NEEDS
Overcommunication with customers early in crisis kept crews working
National footprint and scale enable broader redeployment of crews to maintain strong utilization
Adapting to changing needs to deliver new or modified service offerings during crisis
Corrpro North America Q2 utilization trends showing significant improvement following restructuring
In 1H'20 Energy Services has secured new Rocky Mountain opportunities
AGGRESSIVE CASH
SAVING & ENHANCED LIQUIDITY MEASURES
Implemented Q2 salary reductions, furloughs and other cost savings initiatives
Growing confidence in ability to navigate crisis has resulted in softening of more aggressive measures
Successful bank facility amendment significantly expands borrowing capacity
Aegion an Attractive Investment to Emerge Stronger, Deliver Long‐Term Value Creation
N E A R T E R M
•Strong core municipal market fundamentals
with solid Q2 orders and multiple signs of
funding stability
L O N G T E R M
Gaining more confidence in Aegion's ability to emerge stronger from the crisis;
Currently refining longer‐term outlook
•Oil & gas fundamentals mixed though
Corrpro compliance business gaining strength
and improving operationally; UPS and Coating
Services businesses a tale of two hemispheres
•Refinery maintenance temporarily suppressed
by reduced fuel demand due to 'stay at home'
orders but successful Rocky Mountain
expansion efforts offering new opportunities
•5/31/20 ending backlog higher than prior year
•Strong cash collections drove a $45M increase
in 5/31/20 global cash balance since 3/31/20
•Aegion maintaining Q2'20 adjusted EPS
outlook of $0.20 ‐ $0.30
Continuing to advance efforts to broaden municipal market offerings to meet long‐term demand trends, which drive the lion's share of Aegion's earnings
Using lessons learned from COVID crisis to drive more focus and operating leverage
Leveraging Aegion's strengths to take advantage of market opportunities and deliver profitable and sustainable growth
RECOGNIZED
MARKET SCALE & LEADERSHIP
STRONG
CASH
FLOWS
ENGINEERING, TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
STABLE
MARKET
POSITIONING AND REVENUE STREAMS
Appendix
Reconciliation of Adjusted Non‐GAAP Measures
For the Year Ended December 31, 2019
Consolidated
Infrastructure
Corrosion
Energy
Aegion
(in thousands)
Solutions
Protection
Services
Corporate
Corporation
Operating Income (Loss), as reported (GAAP)
$
42,079
$
(5,635)
$
9,740
$
(35,211)
$
10,973
Items Affecting Comparability:
Restructuring Charges(1)
7,547
7,676
1,661
5,227
22,111
Impairment of Assets Held for Sale(2)
17,617
2,950
-
2,860
23,427
Acquisition/Divestiture Related Expenses(3)
1,054
128
-
2,193
3,375
Warranty Accrual(4)
4,429
-
-
-
4,429
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act(5)
-
-
-
63
63
Operating Income (Loss), as adjusted (Non‐GAAP)
$
72,726
$
5,119
$
11,401
$
(24,868)
$
64,378
Includes the following non‐GAAP adjustments: (i) pre‐tax restructuring charges for cost of revenues of $2,338 primarily related to inventory write offs; (ii) pre‐tax restructuring charges for operating expenses of $10,743 primarily related to wind‐down expenses, fixed asset disposals and other restructuring‐related charges; and (iii) pre‐tax restructuring and related charges of $9,030 related to employee severance, extension of net benefits, employment assistance programs and early lease and contract termination costs.
Includes non‐GAAP adjustments related to the impairment of held for sale assets (CIPP operations in Australia, Spain and the Netherlands, Corrpower, United Mexico and parcels of land located near the Company's corporate headquarters).
Includes non‐GAAP adjustments for expenses incurred primarily in connection with the Company's planned divestiture of its held for sale operations.
Includes non‐GAAP adjustments for estimated project remediation charges related to a cured‐in‐place pipe project in the North American operations of Infrastructure Solutions.
Includes non‐GAAP adjustments related to professional fees resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.