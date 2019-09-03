Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc    AGLE

AEGLEA BIO THERAPEUTICS INC

(AGLE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Announces Positive 20-Dose Data for Pegzilarginase in Patients with Arginase 1 Deficiency at the 2019 SSIEM Symposium

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Sustained Control of Plasma Arginine Accompanied by Clinical Response; Overall Clinical Responder Rate of 79%

Management to Host Conference Call at 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 3


AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that engineers next-generation human enzymes to provide solutions for diseases with unmet medical need, today presented positive 20-dose data on 14 patients from the Company’s completed Phase 1/2 trial and ongoing Phase 2 open-label extension (OLE) trial for pegzilarginase in patients with Arginase 1 Deficiency (ARG1-D) at the 2019 Symposium of the Society for the Study of Inborn Errors of Metabolism (SSIEM).

“The arginine control I have seen in my patients continues to be impressive,” stated Dr. George Diaz, Division Chief of Medical Genetics in the Department of Genetics & Genomic Sciences at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai, New York, NY.  “I’m very encouraged by the improvements in mobility we observed in these patients after 20 doses.  I believe the Phase 3 PEACE trial is well designed to capture these changes.”

“We continue to see a transformative impact of pegzilarginase on plasma arginine control with accompanying improvements in important disease manifestations,” said Anthony G. Quinn, M.B. Ch.B., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Aeglea. “The effectiveness of plasma arginine control and the 79% overall clinical response rate that we demonstrated in this trial gives us high confidence in the primary and secondary endpoints in our global pivotal Phase 3 PEACE trial.”

Highlights of the poster presentation, entitled “Sustained Lowering of High Plasma Arginine Levels in ARG1-D with Pegzilarginase Is Accompanied by Improvements in Disease Manifestations,” include:

  • Data from all patients following 20 doses of pegzilarginase continued to demonstrate marked and sustained reductions in plasma arginine
  • 79% (11 of 14) of patients were clinical responders, using mobility assessment components that correspond with the pivotal PEACE trial secondary endpoint
  • Pegzilarginase was well tolerated and the rates of treatment-related adverse events decreased over time. Serious adverse events included hypersensitivity and hyperammonemia, which were infrequent, managed with standard treatment and did not lead to any patient discontinuations.  

We believe the improvements in arginine control and evidence of clinical benefit following pegzilarginase treatment provide further validation of the key endpoints and design elements of the pivotal Phase 3 PEACE trial and that the Phase 1/2 and OLE trials demonstrate the value of utilizing only three mobility assessment tools (6MWT, GMFM-D, or GMFM-E) to capture the clinical benefit of pegzilarginase.

Additionally, Aeglea announced that 10 patients have been dosed subcutaneously (sc) with pegzilarginase in the ongoing OLE trial in patients with ARG1-D.  Highlights include:

  • Subcutaneous administration of pegzilarginase controls plasma arginine similarly to IV administration, providing potential additional advantages such as improving compliance and/or convenience
  • Pegzilarginase (sc) was well tolerated, with only four mild injection site reactions related to pegzilarginase in more than 200 injections to date
  • All 10 eligible patients switched to, and remain on, pegzilarginase (sc), with no patient discontinuations

In June, Aeglea announced the dosing of the first patient in its pivotal PEACE trial, which is intended to further evaluate the efficacy and safety of pegzilarginase. The Company expects to continue discussions with the FDA on the pegzilarginase program and our next steps in the fourth quarter of 2019 or first quarter of 2020.  The Company also expects to report topline data from the pivotal PEACE trial in the first quarter of 2021.

Conference Call & Webcast

Aeglea will hold a conference call on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET.  To access the live conference call via phone, please dial (877) 709-8155 (toll free) within the United States, or (201) 689-8881 internationally. A replay of the call will be available through September 10, 2019 by dialing (877) 660-6853 within the United States or (201) 612-7415 internationally. The conference ID is 13694042.

To access the live and archived webcast of the presentation, please visit the Presentations & Events  section of the Aeglea BioTherapeutics investor relations website. Please connect to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to allow for any software download that may be necessary.

About Pegzilarginase in Arginase 1 Deficiency

Pegzilarginase is an enhanced human arginase that enzymatically depletes the amino acid arginine. Aeglea is developing pegzilarginase for the treatment of patients with Arginase 1 Deficiency, a rare debilitating disease of arginine metabolism presenting in childhood with persistent hyperargininemia, severe progressive neurological abnormalities and early mortality. Pegzilarginase is intended for use as an enzyme replacement therapy in patients to reduce elevated blood arginine levels. Aeglea’s Phase 1/2 and Phase 2 open-label extension data evaluating pegzilarginase in patients with Arginase 1 Deficiency demonstrated clinical improvements and sustained lowering of plasma arginine. Aeglea is currently recruiting patients for its single, global pivotal Phase 3 PEACE trial designed to assess the effects of treatment with pegzilarginase versus placebo over 24 weeks with a primary endpoint of plasma arginine reduction.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that engineers next-generation human enzymes with enhanced properties and novel activity to provide solutions for diseases with unmet medical need. Aeglea is developing pegzilarginase, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency which has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Breakthrough Therapy Designation. Aeglea has two programs in IND-enabling studies for Homocystinuria and Cystinuria and an active discovery pipeline. For more information, please visit http://aegleabio.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our cash forecasts, the timing and success of our clinical trials and related data, the timing and expectations for regulatory submissions and approvals, timing and results of meetings with regulators, the potential for expeditated development and review of pegzilarginase as of a result of the Breakthrough Therapy designation, the timing of announcements and updates relating to our clinical trials and related data, our ability to enroll patients into our clinical trials, success in our collaborations and the potential therapeutic benefits and economic value of our lead product candidate or other product candidates. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and its financial results are detailed in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other reports as filed with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Media Contact:
David Calusdian
Sharon Merrill Associates
617.542.5300
AGLE@investorrelations.com 

Investor Contact:
Joey Perrone
Senior Director, Finance & Investor Relations
Aeglea BioTherapeutics
investors@aegleabio.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AEGLEA BIO THERAPEUTICS IN
06:08aAEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial..
AQ
06:01aAeglea BioTherapeutics Announces Positive 20-Dose Data for Pegzilarginase in ..
GL
08/29Aeglea BioTherapeutics to Present New 20-Dose Data for Pegzilarginase in Pati..
GL
08/06AEGLEA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06AEGLEA BIO THERAPEUTICS : BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANAL..
AQ
08/06AEGLEA BIO THERAPEUTICS : BioTherapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial ..
AQ
08/06AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
07/24AEGLEA BIO THERAPEUTICS : BioTherapeutics Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Desi..
AQ
06/07AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
06/04AEGLEA BIO THERAPEUTICS : BioTherapeutics Doses First Patient in Pivotal Phase 3..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -71,8 M
Net income 2019 -70,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,49x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,92x
Capi. / Sales2019 infx
Capi. / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 225 M
Chart AEGLEA BIO THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEGLEA BIO THERAPEUTICS IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 17,17  $
Last Close Price 7,81  $
Spread / Highest target 284%
Spread / Average Target 120%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony G. Quinn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Armen B. Shanafelt Chairman
Charles N. York Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
James Wooldridge Chief Medical Officer
George Georgiou Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEGLEA BIO THERAPEUTICS INC4.21%225
GILEAD SCIENCES1.58%80 471
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS8.64%46 272
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-22.34%31 738
GENMAB29.70%13 329
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.39.22%9 105
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group