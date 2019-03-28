Aeglea BioTherapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that designs and develops innovative human enzyme therapeutics for patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer, today announced that Anthony G. Quinn, M.B. Ch.B, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Aeglea, will participate in the following investor conferences in April.



H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Date: Monday, April 8

Time: 3:30 p.m. BST; 10:30 a.m. ET

Location: Stratton Suite, Grosvenor House, London, England



Needham & Company 18th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, April 10

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Location: Westin Grand Central Hotel, New York, NY

Live-streaming webcasts of these presentations will be available on the Presentations & Events section of the Aeglea BioTherapeutics investor relations website.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that designs and develops innovative human enzyme therapeutics for patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. Aeglea is developing pegzilarginase, its lead investigational therapy, for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency, as monotherapy in arginine-dependent cancers and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor for small cell lung cancer. In addition, Aeglea has an active research pipeline of other human enzyme-based approaches in both therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit http://aegleabio.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our cash forecasts, the timing and success of our clinical trials and related data, the timing of announcements and updates relating to our clinical trials and related data, our ability to enroll patients into our clinical trials, success in our collaborations and the potential therapeutic benefits and economic value of our lead product candidate or other product candidates. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and its financial results are detailed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other reports as filed with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

