Aeglea BioTherapeutics : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive

AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

805 Las Cimas Parkway

Suite 100

Austin, TX 78746

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON JUNE 8, 2020

The following Notice of Change of Location relates to the proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (the "Company"), dated April 23, 2020, furnished to stockholders of the Company in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") for use at the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") to be held on Monday, June 8, 2020. This supplement is being filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to provide notice of a change of location of the Annual Meeting and is being made available to stockholders on or about May 28, 2020.

Except as amended or supplemented by the information contained in this supplement, all information set forth in the Proxy Statement continues to apply and should be considered in voting your shares.

THE NOTICE SHOULD BE READ IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE PROXY STATEMENT.

NOTICE OF CHANGE OF LOCATION

OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON JUNE 8, 2020

May 28, 2020

To the Stockholders of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc.:

Due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our stockholders and other stakeholders, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the location of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") has been changed. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. local time. In light of public health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only. You will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, the Board fixed the close of business on April 13, 2020 as the record date (the "Record Date") for the determination of stockholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof. Record holders of shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting.

To be admitted as a stockholder to the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AGLE2020, you must enter the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice you previously received. If you did not return a proxy or wish to change your vote, you may vote during the Annual Meeting by clicking "Vote Here" at the bottom-right corner of the screen during the meeting.

If you wish to submit a question, you may do so during the meeting by logging into the virtual meeting platform at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AGLE2020, identifying yourself, typing your question into the "Ask a Question" field, and clicking "Submit."

The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. If you have already voted, no additional action is required.

For further information regarding the matters to be acted upon at the Annual Meeting, I urge you to carefully read the Proxy Statement. The Company makes proxy materials available to our stockholders on the Internet. You can access proxy materials at http://ir.aegleabio.com. You also may authorize your proxy via the Internet or by telephone by following the instructions on that website. In order to authorize your proxy via the Internet or by telephone, you must have the stockholder identification number that appears on the materials sent to you.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

Anthony G. Quinn, M.B Ch.B, Ph.D.

President and Chief Executive Officer