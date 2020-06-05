Aeglea BioTherapeutics : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive

Log in
06/05/2020 | 05:31am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A INFORMATION

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. )

Filed by the Registrant

Filed by a party other than the Registrant

Check the appropriate box:

  • Preliminary Proxy Statement
  • Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))
  • Definitive Proxy Statement
  • Definitive Additional Materials
  • Soliciting Material Pursuant to § 240.14a-12

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc.

(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement if Other Than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

  • No fee required.
  • Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.
    1. Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:
    2. Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:
    3. Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):
    4. Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:
    5. Total fee paid:
  • Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.
  • Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.
    1. Amount Previously Paid:
    2. Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:
    3. Filing Party:
    4. Date Filed:

AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

805 Las Cimas Parkway

Suite 100

Austin, TX 78746

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON JUNE 8, 2020

The following Notice of Change of Location relates to the proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (the "Company"), dated April 23, 2020, furnished to stockholders of the Company in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") for use at the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") to be held on Monday, June 8, 2020. This supplement is being filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to provide notice of a change of location of the Annual Meeting and is being made available to stockholders on or about May 28, 2020.

Except as amended or supplemented by the information contained in this supplement, all information set forth in the Proxy Statement continues to apply and should be considered in voting your shares.

THE NOTICE SHOULD BE READ IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE PROXY STATEMENT.

NOTICE OF CHANGE OF LOCATION

OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON JUNE 8, 2020

May 28, 2020

To the Stockholders of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc.:

Due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our stockholders and other stakeholders, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the location of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") has been changed. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. local time. In light of public health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only. You will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, the Board fixed the close of business on April 13, 2020 as the record date (the "Record Date") for the determination of stockholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof. Record holders of shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting.

To be admitted as a stockholder to the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AGLE2020, you must enter the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice you previously received. If you did not return a proxy or wish to change your vote, you may vote during the Annual Meeting by clicking "Vote Here" at the bottom-right corner of the screen during the meeting.

If you wish to submit a question, you may do so during the meeting by logging into the virtual meeting platform at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AGLE2020, identifying yourself, typing your question into the "Ask a Question" field, and clicking "Submit."

The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. If you have already voted, no additional action is required.

For further information regarding the matters to be acted upon at the Annual Meeting, I urge you to carefully read the Proxy Statement. The Company makes proxy materials available to our stockholders on the Internet. You can access proxy materials at http://ir.aegleabio.com. You also may authorize your proxy via the Internet or by telephone by following the instructions on that website. In order to authorize your proxy via the Internet or by telephone, you must have the stockholder identification number that appears on the materials sent to you.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

Anthony G. Quinn, M.B Ch.B, Ph.D.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 09:30:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
