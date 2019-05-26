Aegon : CEO receives two awards for US-Dutch business ties

Holland on the Hill Heineken Award
Early in the day, Alex received the Holland on the Hill Heineken Award at a luncheon held by the ambassador at the famous Library of Congress. Named after the late Freddy Heineken, the Holland on the Hill Heineken Award is presented annually to a captain of industry who has contributed to the enrichment of the business relationship between the US and the Netherlands.
The award is a part of the Holland on the Hill program, which is a collaborative project between the US Congressional Caucus on the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Dutch Embassy and their nine partners in the business community, and the Netherland-America Foundation.
Disclaimer
AEGON NV published this content on 26 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2019 15:08:10 UTC