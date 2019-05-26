Log in
AEGON

(AGN)
05/24 11:35:04 am
4.159 EUR   +1.34%
11:09aAEGON : CEO receives two awards for US-Dutch business ties
05/23AEGON : backs Dutch Special Olympics in 2020
05/21AEGON : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
Aegon : CEO receives two awards for US-Dutch business ties

05/26/2019 | 11:09am EDT

Holland on the Hill Heineken Award

Early in the day, Alex received the Holland on the Hill Heineken Award at a luncheon held by the ambassador at the famous Library of Congress. Named after the late Freddy Heineken, the Holland on the Hill Heineken Award is presented annually to a captain of industry who has contributed to the enrichment of the business relationship between the US and the Netherlands.

The award is a part of the Holland on the Hill program, which is a collaborative project between the US Congressional Caucus on the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Dutch Embassy and their nine partners in the business community, and the Netherland-America Foundation.

Disclaimer

AEGON NV published this content on 26 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2019 15:08:10 UTC
