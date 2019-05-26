Aegon : CEO receives two awards for US-Dutch business ties

Holland on the Hill Heineken Award

Early in the day, Alex received the Holland on the Hill Heineken Award at a luncheon held by the ambassador at the famous Library of Congress. Named after the late Freddy Heineken, the Holland on the Hill Heineken Award is presented annually to a captain of industry who has contributed to the enrichment of the business relationship between the US and the Netherlands.

The award is a part of the Holland on the Hill program, which is a collaborative project between the US Congressional Caucus on the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Dutch Embassy and their nine partners in the business community, and the Netherland-America Foundation.