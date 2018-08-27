Log in
AEGON (AGN)
Aegon : Transamerica in $97.6 million SEC settlement for misleading investors

08/27/2018 | 06:07pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seen in Washington

(Reuters) - Four Transamerica entities will pay $97.6 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that they sold investments that were supposedly based on quantitative models but which did not work as intended, the regulator said on Monday.

The settlement with the units of Netherlands-based Aegon includes a $36.3 million civil fine plus $61.3 million of disgorged sums and interest, all of which will be returned to investors.

It resolves claims against Aegon USA Investment Management LLC, Transamerica Asset Management Inc, Transamerica Capital Inc and Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc over 15 mutual funds, variable life investments, variable annuities and separately managed account strategies sold from July 2011 to June 2015.

The defendants did not admit or deny wrongdoing. Aegon has said it managed $982 billion of revenue-generating investments in 2017.

According to the SEC, the quantitative models had been developed by a junior analyst with no experience in portfolio management or formal training in financial modeling.

It said employees knew in advance of errors by the analyst, citing internal emails that said "we take the hit if he screws it up."

The SEC said Transamerica stopped using the models upon finding numerous errors, but failed to tell investors.

Transamerica's conduct subjected investors to "significant hidden risks and deprived them of the ability to make informed investment decisions," said C. Dabney O'Riordan, co-chief of the SEC enforcement division's asset management unit.

Aegon spokesman Dick Schiethart said in a phone interview that the company reported the errors to the SEC and cooperated fully. The company set aside $100 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 for a settlement.

Bradley Beman, Aegon USA Investment Management's former global chief investment officer, and Kevin Giles, its former director of new initiatives, were fined a respective $65,000 and $25,000 to settle related charges.

Beman's lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Giles' lawyer Thomas Newkirk declined to comment.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Jonathan Stempel

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 23 036 M
EBIT 2018 2 056 M
Net income 2018 1 315 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,46%
P/E ratio 2018 8,33
P/E ratio 2019 7,31
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,47x
Capitalization 11 016 M
Chart AEGON
Duration : Period :
Aegon Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEGON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 5,68 €
Spread / Average Target 9,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chief Executive Officer
William L. Connelly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jurgen H. P. M. van Rossum EVP & Head-Corporate Financial Center
Matthew James Rider Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bloom Global Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEGON-2.50%12 802
AXA-12.05%61 508
PRUDENTIAL-8.95%57 620
METLIFE-8.19%45 733
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-14.30%40 816
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-8.66%36 312
