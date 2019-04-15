Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Aegon    AGN   NL0000303709

AEGON

(AGN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Aegon : aligns Charitable Donations Guidelines to relfect purpose

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 09:43am EDT

Well-being and longevity

In order to promote well-being and longevity, Aegon will support charities that encourage physical fitness and mental vitality. The company will also support charities that promote the prevention of diseases such as research into Alzheimer's, heart disease and cancer, and charities that promote the establishment of livable communities. In particular, these communities should include social and environmental projects for the well-being of residents.

By bringing more focus in its Charitable Donations Guidelines, Aegon will stay true to its purpose, be able to create a better quality of life for the beneficiaries of the donations, and have a bigger impact on the wider community. These guidelines will also help promote Aegon's underlying Responsible Business vision to employees, customers, business partners and other stakeholders.

Disclaimer

AEGON NV published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 13:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AEGON
09:43aAEGON : aligns Charitable Donations Guidelines to relfect purpose
PU
04/09AEGON : All your ‘Game of Thrones' questions answered ahead of season prem..
AQ
04/09BLOG : "Challenge yourself and explore the financial world"
PU
04/08Shell Welcomes Activist Investor's Decision on Climate Resolution -- Update
DJ
04/05AEGON : publishes agenda for 2019 Annual General Meeting
BU
04/04AEGON : Transamerica gets perfect score again for LGBTQ workplace equality
PU
03/29AEGON : CEO reiterates call for a New Social Contract on retirement
PU
03/28AEGON : prices EUR 500 million Restricted Tier 1 securities
BU
03/28AEGON : Does the rise of identity politics spell doom for liberal democracy?
PU
03/22AEGON : publishes 2018 Integrated Annual Report
BU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 23 367 M
EBIT 2019 2 134 M
Net income 2019 1 491 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,68%
P/E ratio 2019 6,43
P/E ratio 2020 6,52
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,41x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,40x
Capitalization 9 527 M
Chart AEGON
Duration : Period :
Aegon Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEGON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 5,27 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chief Executive Officer
William L. Connelly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthew James Rider Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bloom Global Chief Technology Officer
Ben van der Veer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEGON11.45%10 695
AXA23.77%63 793
PRUDENTIAL PLC19.26%56 746
METLIFE11.69%43 345
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL24.41%40 654
AFLAC8.67%36 971
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About