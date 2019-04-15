Aegon : aligns Charitable Donations Guidelines to relfect purpose

Well-being and longevity

In order to promote well-being and longevity, Aegon will support charities that encourage physical fitness and mental vitality. The company will also support charities that promote the prevention of diseases such as research into Alzheimer's, heart disease and cancer, and charities that promote the establishment of livable communities. In particular, these communities should include social and environmental projects for the well-being of residents.

By bringing more focus in its Charitable Donations Guidelines, Aegon will stay true to its purpose, be able to create a better quality of life for the beneficiaries of the donations, and have a bigger impact on the wider community. These guidelines will also help promote Aegon's underlying Responsible Business vision to employees, customers, business partners and other stakeholders.