BLOG: "Challenge yourself and explore the financial world"

04/09/2019

What is the FDP?

The FDP is a program in which you switch to 3 different jobs every 2 years in Aegon's global bank, insurance, pension and asset management businesses.

Aegon is an insurer-pension provider which can trace its roots back almost 200 years and could be mistaken for a moribund monolith, but looks can be deceiving. Complicated business cases, challenges and insights help shape you as financial professional. You are given the opportunity to work on international assignments, too. It has felt good to gain more experience, and make an impact on various roles within Aegon.

Eventually, I switched to Corporate Centre's Solvency II Analysis team for a new assignment. This was a good decision because it is within an international environment and my efforts are appreciated. There is enough freedom to work independently.

Personal development

While this sort of work experience is invaluable, the FDP is more in-depth. It develops your soft skills through structured sessions devised by an external consultancy firm and through mentoring with more senior colleagues. I enjoy the challenge of getting out of my comfort zone and being continually compelled to answer questions like: Who am I? Where do I want to go? What are my ambitions?

Disclaimer

AEGON NV published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 08:57:02 UTC
