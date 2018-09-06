Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Aegon    AGN   NL0000303709

AEGON (AGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

JPMorgan picked to run sale of Anbang' Dutch insurer Vivat - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 05:26am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Company flags and the Chinese national flag fly outside the headquarters of Anbang Insurance Group in Beijing

HONG KONG/AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - China's Anbang Insurance Group [ANBANG.UL] has picked JPMorgan to manage the 1.4-1.8 billion euro (1.2-1.6 billion pounds) sale of its Dutch insurance arm Vivat, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The Chinese government has been considering the sale of Anbang's overseas real estate and insurance assets, which include Belgian insurer Fidea, since it took control of the troubled company in February.

JPMorgan won the mandate after Anbang asked banks to pitch for a role in August, the sources said.JPMorgan declined to comment. A Vivat spokesman referred questions to Anbang.

An Anbang spokesman said on Wednesday evening the review of Vivat had not been completed and a final decision would be based on the results of the review. He declined to comment further.

Sources said in July the insurer was looking to offload overseas properties worth about $10 billion to shore up its balance sheet as part of a government-backed rescue.

UBS and China's CICC have wider roles advising Anbang on its restructuring. Sources said they were not handling Vivat's sale as Anbang wanted independent advice on its European disposals.

Vivat on Wednesday reported a first-half underlying result of 115 million euros, with a Solvency II ratio of 167 percent and a book value of 3.35 billion euros.

Two Dutch insurers, Aegon and ASR, have said they were aware Vivat was preparing a sale and would consider bidding.

ASR could pay around 1.4 billion euros for Vivat, ABN Amro analyst Cor Kluis said in an email on Wednesday.

Anbang bought Vivat -- the insurance arm of the defunct SNS Reaal, nationalized by the Dutch government in 2013 -- for a nominal 1 euro and a cash injection of 1.35 billion euros.

However, Anbang's foreign expansion plans suffered a setback in May when former chairman Wu Xiaohui was sentenced to 18 years in prison for fraud and embezzlement. He is appealing the conviction.

In April, the Chinese government gave Anbang a 60.8 billion yuan ($9.67 billion) capital injection and began selling its assets.

The two sources said that Dutch insurers Aegon and ASR were considered the most likely buyers for Vivat as a "deal of synergies" made more sense than a buyout.

The Dutch central bank supports consolidation of the Dutch insurance industry, and last year quickly approved a takeover of Delta Lloyd by NN Group.

Vivat's operations include personal life insurer Reaal, corporate life and pension insurer Zwitserleven and investment arm Actiam, with more than 54 billion euros of assets under management.

(Additional reporting by Arno Scheutze, David French and Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Louise Heavens and Darren Schuettler)

By Sumeet Chatterjee, Kane Wu and Toby Sterling
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEGON 0.69% 5.24 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
ASR NEDERLAND -0.64% 40.5 Delayed Quote.18.06%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -0.49% 114.59 Delayed Quote.7.15%
NN GROUP -0.21% 37.41 Delayed Quote.3.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AEGON
05:26aJPMorgan picked to run sale of Anbang' Dutch insurer Vivat - sources
RE
12:54aINSURER GREAT-WEST LIFECO SEEKS TO S : sources
RE
08/29AEGON : Transamerica Entities to Pay $97 Million to Investors Relating to Errors..
AQ
08/29AEGON : Dutch insurer ASR may bid for rival Vivat if Chinese owner sells up
RE
08/28AEGON : In $97.6m us settlement
AQ
08/27AEGON : Transamerica in $97.6 million SEC settlement for misleading investors
RE
08/27AEGON : Transamerica's Entities to Pay $97.6 Million to Misled Retail Investors-..
DJ
08/27AEGON : Transamerica's Entities to Pay $97.6 Million to Misled Retail Investors
DJ
08/27AEGON : US subsidiaries Aegon reach settlement with SEC
BU
08/27AEGON : Transamerica Entities to Pay $97 Million to Investors Relating to Errors..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/27Aegon's Transamerica to pay $97M for faulty investment models 
08/23AEGON goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
08/17AEGON NV 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/16AEGON NV (AEG) CEO Alex Wynaendts on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcri.. 
08/16Aegon rises as H1 strength driven Netherlands margin, Asia growth, cost savin.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 23 155 M
EBIT 2018 2 064 M
Net income 2018 1 315 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,45%
P/E ratio 2018 8,38
P/E ratio 2019 7,43
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,47x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,46x
Capitalization 10 906 M
Chart AEGON
Duration : Period :
Aegon Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEGON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 5,68 €
Spread / Average Target 9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chief Executive Officer
William L. Connelly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthew James Rider Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bloom Global Chief Technology Officer
Ben van der Veer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEGON-1.41%12 640
AXA-11.06%61 875
PRUDENTIAL-10.23%57 566
METLIFE-8.37%45 892
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-13.27%41 179
AFLAC7.27%35 756
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.