Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Aegon N.V.    AGN   NL0000303709

AEGON N.V.

(AGN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/15 02:35:55 am
3.83 EUR   +2.13%
02:11aAEGON N : Dutch insurer Aegon's solvency slips on low interest rates
RE
02:03aAEGON N : 1st Half Net Profit +26%
DJ
01:31aAEGON : reports first half 2019 results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aegon N : 1st Half Net Profit +26%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 02:03am EDT

By Ian Walker

Aegon NV (AGN.AE) Thursday reported a 26% rise in net profit for the first half of the year, driven by realized gains and lower other charges, although these were partly offset by a higher loss on fair value items.

The Dutch insurance and asset-management company made a net profit of 618 million euros ($689.8 million) in the six months ended June 30 compared with EUR491 million in the year-earlier period.

Underlying pretax profit--one of the company's preferred metrics, which strips out exceptional and other one-off items--was EUR1.01 billion compared with EUR1.06 billion and consensus forecasts of EUR988 million, taken from the company's website and based on 20 analysts forecasts.

The company blamed lower fee business outflows in the U.S. and increased investments to support growth and improve customer experience for the fall in underlying profit.

Aegon's Solvency II ratio--a measure of its balance-sheet strength--stood at 197% at June 30 compared with 211% at Dec. 31, 2018, and 215% at June 30, 2018.

The company has declared a dividend of 15 European cents a share compared with 14 cents a year earlier.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com; @IanWalk40289749

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AEGON N.V.
02:11aAEGON N : Dutch insurer Aegon's solvency slips on low interest rates
RE
02:03aAEGON N : 1st Half Net Profit +26%
DJ
01:31aAEGON : reports first half 2019 results
BU
08/12NN Group chief Friese to move to rival Aegon next year
RE
08/12AEGON N : Poaches NN Group's Lard Friese for New CEO
DJ
08/12AEGON N : Lard Friese to succeed Alex Wynaendts as Aegon's CEO
BU
08/02AEGON : completes share buyback program
BU
08/01AEGON N : Transamerica features in corporate inclusion index
PU
07/12AEGON : Solidarity is key to unwrapping the gifts of longevity
PU
07/10Brazil Consumer Prices Rose 0.01% in June as Food, Transport Prices Fell
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 23 393 M
EBIT 2019 2 121 M
Net income 2019 1 428 M
Debt 2019 11 491 M
Yield 2019 8,14%
P/E ratio 2019 5,43x
P/E ratio 2020 5,31x
EV / Sales2019 0,81x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
Capitalization 7 554 M
Chart AEGON N.V.
Duration : Period :
Aegon N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEGON N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 5,23  €
Last Close Price 3,75  €
Spread / Highest target 78,7%
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chief Executive Officer
William L. Connelly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthew James Rider Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bloom Global Chief Technology Officer
Ben van der Veer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEGON N.V.-8.07%8 418
AXA14.67%57 730
PRUDENTIAL PLC6.67%46 686
METLIFE14.30%43 947
AFLAC16.15%39 181
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL2.49%34 199
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group