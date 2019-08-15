Aegon N : Dutch insurer Aegon's solvency slips on low interest rates

Log in
08/15/2019 | 02:11am EDT

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch insurer Aegon's capital position weakened in the first half of the year because of low interest rates and other unfavourable market developments, it said on Thursday.

Aegon's solvency rate under Europe's new Solvency II accounting regime slipped to 197% at the end of June, from 211% at the end of 2018.

Analysts polled by the company had, on average, expected a ratio of 204%, slightly above the company's 150-200% target range.

"In a turbulent first half of 2019, market movements had a negative impact on the capital position in the Netherlands," Chief Executive Alex Wynaendts said in statement.

The Dutch division's solvency is currently below the target range, Aegon said, which meant it had not distributed cash to the holding company in the first half of the year.

Aegon reported a 5% drop in underlying pretax profit for the period, to 1.01 billion euros ($1.13 billion), which was slightly better than expected.

Its 26% increase in net income to 618 million euros, however, widely missed expectations as insurance provisions in the Netherlands rose because of adverse credit spread movements.

Aegon this week said that Wynaendts would leave the company next year and would be succeeded by the CEO of Dutch rival NN Group, Lard Friese.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by David Goodman)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 23 393 M
EBIT 2019 2 121 M
Net income 2019 1 428 M
Debt 2019 11 491 M
Yield 2019 8,14%
P/E ratio 2019 5,43x
P/E ratio 2020 5,31x
EV / Sales2019 0,81x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
Capitalization 7 554 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 5,23  €
Last Close Price 3,75  €
Spread / Highest target 78,7%
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chief Executive Officer
William L. Connelly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthew James Rider Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bloom Global Chief Technology Officer
Ben van der Veer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEGON N.V.-8.07%8 418
AXA14.67%57 730
PRUDENTIAL PLC6.67%46 686
METLIFE14.30%43 947
AFLAC16.15%39 181
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL2.49%34 199
