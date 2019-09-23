Log in
AEGON N.V.

AEGON N.V.

(AGN)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aegon : establishes international division and intends to appoint Maarten Edixhoven to its Management Board

0
09/23/2019 | 02:01am EDT

 

Aegon will bring together its activities in Southern and Eastern Europe and Asia under Aegon International. The company also intends to appoint Maarten Edixhoven to its Management Board.

At the beginning of 2019, Aegon introduced three distinct strategic categories to group its businesses: Manage for Value, Drive for Growth and Scale up for the Future. The vast majority of Aegon’s investments are being directed to Drive for Growth businesses, which are at the core of the strategy as they drive future capital generation. Scale up for the Future businesses are aiming at capturing meaningful new opportunities.

All units within the Asian and Southern and Eastern European regions are positioned in the Drive for Growth and Scale up for the Future categories. A natural next step is a change in the way the group is organized.

Aegon International will be established on January 1, 2020. The objective of the new division is to accelerate growth and further leverage cross-border synergies by developing new business models and realizing operational efficiencies. Aegon International will consolidate the management of the activities in Southern and Eastern Europe and Asia and will be led by Marco Keim who is currently heading Aegon’s activities in Continental Europe.

As part of these changes, Maarten Edixhoven, CEO of Aegon the Netherlands will report directly to Aegon CEO Alex Wynaendts and will be appointed to the Management Board, subject to regulatory approval.

The role of CEO of Aegon Asia will cease to exist. Andrew Byrne, the current CEO of Aegon Asia, will leave the company as per January 1, 2020.

Alex Wynaendts: “Under Andrew’s leadership over the last three years, we have successfully restructured our Asian business and improved its financial performance. Our Asian business is now ready for a new stage of growth. I would like to thank Andrew for his significant contribution.”

About Aegon

Aegon’s roots go back 175 years – to the first half of the nineteenth century. Since then, Aegon has grown into an international company, with businesses in more than 20 countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Today, Aegon is one of the world’s leading financial services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions and asset management. Aegon’s purpose is to help people achieve a lifetime of financial security. More information on aegon.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 22 814 M
EBIT 2019 2 038 M
Net income 2019 1 203 M
Debt 2019 7 226 M
Yield 2019 7,85%
P/E ratio 2019 6,37x
P/E ratio 2020 5,61x
EV / Sales2019 0,66x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
Capitalization 7 780 M
Chart AEGON N.V.
Duration : Period :
Aegon N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEGON N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 4,78  €
Last Close Price 3,86  €
Spread / Highest target 63,1%
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chief Executive Officer
William L. Connelly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthew James Rider Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bloom Global Chief Technology Officer
Ben van der Veer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEGON N.V.-5.32%8 560
AXA24.03%61 387
PRUDENTIAL PLC4.56%47 400
METLIFE15.54%44 425
AFLAC14.07%38 478
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL9.23%36 450
