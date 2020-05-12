Log in
AEGON N.V.

AEGON N.V.

(AGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/12 02:09:47 am
2.175 EUR   -0.78%
01:52aINSURER AEGON : first-quarter pretax income 366 million euros, solvency rises to 208%
RE
01:31aAEGON : provides first quarter 2020 update
BU
04/21AEGON N : Introduction to Aegon, February 2020
PU
Insurer Aegon: first-quarter pretax income 366 million euros, solvency rises to 208%

05/12/2020 | 01:52am EDT

Dutch-based insurer Aegon on Tuesday reported worse than expected underlying income due to the impact of coronavirus and falling interest rates in the United States, where it does the bulk of its business.

However, solvency rose to 208%, as the company witheld paying a dividend due to the health crisis.

Underlying pretax income was 366 million euros ($396 million), against 449 million euros in a company-compiled poll.

But solvency was better, against estimates of 199%, due to retaining the dividend, and its net income of 1.27 billion euros was much better than analysts' estimates of 64 million euros, as the value of the company's Dutch liabilities were adjusted sharply lower.

Aegon, which usually reports earnings twice a year, provided the first quarter update due to the increased uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak. There are no comparative figures from a year ago.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 22 401 M
EBIT 2020 1 644 M
Net income 2020 1 002 M
Debt 2020 3 904 M
Yield 2020 12,0%
P/E ratio 2020 4,31x
P/E ratio 2021 3,73x
EV / Sales2020 0,38x
EV / Sales2021 0,36x
Capitalization 4 499 M
Chart AEGON N.V.
Duration : Period :
Aegon N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEGON N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 3,57  €
Last Close Price 2,19  €
Spread / Highest target 153%
Spread / Average Target 62,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chief Executive Officer
William L. Connelly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthew James Rider Chief Financial Officer
Mark H. Bloom Global Chief Technology Officer
Ben van der Veer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEGON N.V.-46.10%4 866
AXA-35.83%42 029
PRUDENTIAL PLC-22.64%36 283
METLIFE, INC.-33.35%31 965
AFLAC INCORPORATED-33.06%26 017
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-35.20%23 780
