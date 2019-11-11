Aehr Receives Follow-on Orders of Over $6 Million for FOX-XP™ Test and Burn-in System and WaferPaks™ for Silicon Photonics Devices

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it has received follow-on orders of over $6 million from one of its lead FOX-XP Test and Burn-in System customers for a FOX-XP multi-wafer test and burn-in system and multiple WaferPak Contactors to provide additional high-volume test capacity for the customer’s increasing silicon photonics device production requirements. The FOX-XP system and WaferPak Contactors are expected to ship prior to the end of Aehr’s next fiscal quarter ending February 29, 2020.



The FOX-XP system is configured with nine FOX-P™ independent testers respectively, each with their own independent test system, test interface, and conductive thermal chuck, and are able to test up to nine wafers of up to 2KW of power each for a total of 18KW per system, which enables full wafer test of all devices on the wafer in a single touchdown.

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, “We are excited to receive this follow-on order for an additional FOX-XP system and multiple WaferPaks from this lead customer, one of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers. This customer continues to look to Aehr to support their high-volume production ramp in wafer-level burn-in capacity and to forecast significant growth in shipments for silicon photonics devices that we expect to drive the need for additional production test and burn-in capacity for multiple years into the future.

“We continue to be very optimistic about the silicon photonics and photonics sensors markets and believe they will be significant growth drivers for Aehr. Market Research Engine projects silicon photonics for data center and high-performance computing to grow at a compounded rate of 26.8% from 2017 through 2024. The rapid growth of integrated optical devices in mobile devices, high-performance servers and data centers, automotive applications, and now wearable biosensor markets, is driving substantially higher requirements for initial quality and long-term reliability, and they are increasing with every new product generation. We believe these new applications are driving an entirely new level of quality and reliability expectation for these systems and pose a significant long-term growth opportunity for Aehr.”

Aehr’s FOX-XP system is the Company’s multi-wafer and singulated die/module test solution that is capable of functional test and burn-in/cycling of integrated photonics devices, flash memories, microcontrollers, sensors, power, and other leading-edge integrated circuits (ICs) in wafer form before they are assembled into single or heterogenous stacked packages. The FOX-XP system is designed for high-volume production and can be configured to test and burn in up to 18 wafers simultaneously. The resulting known-good die (KGD) can then be used for high quality and reliability applications such as enterprise solid state drives, automotive devices, highly valuable mobile applications, and mission critical integrated circuits and sensors.

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical and memory integrated circuits and has installed over 2,500 systems worldwide. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. Aehr Test has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTSTM and FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The ABTS system is used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for both lower power and higher power logic devices as well as all common types of memory devices. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a new low-cost single-wafer compact test and reliability verification solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The WaferPak contactor contains a unique full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on Aehr Test FOX systems. The DiePak Carrier is a reusable, temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform cost-effective final test and burn-in of both bare die and modules. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems’ website at www.aehr.com.

