Aehr Test : Receives Over $2.9 Million in Orders for...

Fremont, CA (March 9, 2020) - Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it has received orders totaling over $2.9 million from its installed base of FOXTM test and burn-in system customers for its proprietary WaferPak Contactors and DiePak Carriers.

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, 'These orders, which came in our fiscal third quarter ending February 2020, include a single order of approximately $2.3 million for DiePaks for test of mobile sensors. Other device applications for these consumables include production test of silicon carbide devices, flash memories, and silicon photonics devices. All of these orders are for shipments as quickly as we can ship them and all by the end of our fiscal year ending in May.

'Our customers purchase our WaferPak contactors and DiePak carriers not only with new systems orders, but also purchase these for their installed base of systems each time they have a change in their devices or add new devices to production. As we increase our installed base of FOX systems with current and new customers, our consumables business will continue to grow. We believe we could see this business increase to upwards of 50 percent of our total annual revenue over the next few years.'

Aehr's FOX wafer-level test and burn-in systems utilize its proprietary WaferPak Contactors, which provide cost-effective solutions for making electrical and thermal contact with a full wafer or substrate in a multi-wafer or multi-panel environment. Aehr's FOX-XP multi-wafer and singulated die/module test systems utilize its proprietary DiePak Carriers to enable burn-in of singulated die and multi-die modules to screen for defects in both the die and the module assembly processes. The resulting known-good die, multi-die or stacked-die packaged parts can then be used for high reliability and quality applications such as 5G communications, enterprise solid state drives, automotive devices, highly valuable mobile applications, and other mission critical integrated circuits and sensors.

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical and memory integrated circuits and has installed over 2,500 systems worldwide. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. Aehr Test has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTSTM and FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The ABTS system is used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for both lower power and higher power logic devices as well as all common types of memory devices. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a new low-cost single-wafer compact test and reliability verification solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The WaferPak contactor contains a unique full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on Aehr Test FOX systems. The DiePak Carrier is a reusable, temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform cost-effective final test and burn-in of both bare die and modules. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems' website at www.aehr.com.

