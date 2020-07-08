Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Aehr Test Systems    AEHR

AEHR TEST SYSTEMS

(AEHR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aehr Test : to Announce Fiscal 2020 Fourth...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 11:38pm EDT

Fremont, CA (July 8, 2020) - Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced that it will report financial results for its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and full year ended May 31, 2020 on Thursday, July 16, 2020 following the close of the market. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results.

What: Aehr Test Systems fourth quarter fiscal 2020 financial results conference call.
When: Thursday, July 16 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. PT).
Dial in Number: To access the live call, dial 800-367-2403 (US and Canada) or +1 334-777-6978 (International) and give the participant passcode 7836578.
Webcast: To access the live webcast, please visit the investor relations section at www.aehr.com.
Call Replay: A phone replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call through 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 23, 2020. To access the replay dial-in information, please click here.


About Aehr Test Systems
Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical and memory integrated circuits and has installed over 2,500 systems worldwide. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. Aehr Test has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTSTM and FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The ABTS system is used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for both lower power and higher power logic devices as well as all common types of memory devices. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a new low-cost single-wafer compact test and reliability verification solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The WaferPak contactor contains a unique full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on Aehr Test FOX systems. The DiePak Carrier is a reusable, temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform cost-effective final test and burn-in of both bare die and modules. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems' website at www.aehr.com.

Disclaimer

Aehr Test Systems published this content on 08 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 03:37:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AEHR TEST SYSTEMS
07/08AEHR TEST : to Announce Fiscal 2020 Fourth...
PU
07/08Aehr Test Systems to Announce Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financ..
GL
05/19Aehr Receives Initial Order From New Customer for FOX-NP™ Solution for ..
GL
04/28AEHR TEST SYSTEMS : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
04/14AEHR TEST : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
04/03AEHR TEST : Reports 93% Revenue Growth Year...
PU
04/02AEHR TEST SYSTEMS : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
04/02Aehr Test Systems Reports 93% Revenue Growth Year over Year in Third Quarter
GL
03/27AEHR TEST : Comments on COVID-19 and Measures to Operate at Near Full Capacity a..
AQ
03/25AEHR TEST : to Announce Third Quarter...
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 23,1 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,77 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 44,6 M 44,6 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 79
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart AEHR TEST SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Aehr Test Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEHR TEST SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,00 $
Last Close Price 1,94 $
Spread / Highest target 54,6%
Spread / Average Target 54,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 54,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Gayn Erickson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rhea J. Posedel Chairman
David L. Fucci Vice President-Operations
Kenneth B. Spink CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & VP-Finance
David S. Hendrickson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEHR TEST SYSTEMS-4.00%44
ASML HOLDING N.V.29.77%161 399
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION12.14%47 597
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED24.60%43 294
QORVO, INC.-2.24%12 932
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-16.47%10 191
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group