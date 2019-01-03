Aehr Test : to Announce Second Quarter...

Log in
01/03/2019 | 06:44am CET

Fremont, CA (January 2, 2019) - Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, today announced that it will report financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2019 ended November 30, 2018 on Thursday, January 10, 2019 following the close of the market. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results.

What: Aehr Test Systems second quarter fiscal 2019 financial results conference call.
When: Thursday, January 10th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. PT).
Dial in Number: To access the live call, dial 800-458-4121 (US and Canada) or +1 323-794-2093 (International) and give the participant passcode 1583827.
Webcast: To access the live webcast, please visit the investor relations section at www.aehr.com.
Call Replay: A phone replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call through 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 17, 2019. To access the replay dial-in information, please click here.


About Aehr Test Systems
Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical and memory integrated circuits and has over 2,500 systems installed worldwide. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. Aehr Test has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTS™ and FOX-P™ families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak™ Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The ABTS system is used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for both lower power and higher power logic devices as well as all common types of memory devices. The FOX-XP system is a full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in system used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices. The WaferPak contactor contains a unique full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on Aehr Test FOX systems. The DiePak Carrier is a reusable, temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform cost-effective final test and burn-in of both bare die and modules. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems' website at www.aehr.com.

Contacts:
Aehr Test Systems
Ken Spink
V.P of Marketing
Chief Financial Officer
(510) 623-9400 x309 		MKR Group Inc.
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
Analyst/Investor Contact
(323) 468-2300
aehr@mkr-group.com

Disclaimer

Aehr Test Systems published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 05:43:00 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 30,2 M
EBIT 2019 -0,26 M
Net income 2019 -0,71 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,87x
Capitalization 31,4 M
Chart AEHR TEST SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Aehr Test Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEHR TEST SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 184%
Managers
NameTitle
Gayn Erickson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rhea J. Posedel Chairman
David L. Fucci Vice President-Operations
Kenneth B. Spink CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & VP-Finance
David S. Hendrickson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEHR TEST SYSTEMS0.00%31
SMC CORP0.00%20 515
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL0.00%14 165
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC-1.06%11 649
COGNEX CORPORATION-0.21%6 659
SHIMADZU CORPORATION0.00%5 897
