Aemetis : to Review 2020 First Quarter Financial Results on May 14, 2020

05/13/2020 | 10:10pm EDT

CUPERTINO, CA - Friday, May 8, 2020 - Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced that the company will host a conference call to review the release of its first quarter 2020 earnings report:

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2020

Time: 11 am Pacific Standard Time (PST)

Live Participant Dial In (Toll Free): +1-844-407-9500

Live Participant Dial In (International): +1-862-298-0850

Webcast URL:https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2211/34586

Attendees may submit questions during the Q&A portion of the conference call.

After May 21st, the webcast will be available on the Company's website (www.aemetis.com) under Investors/Conference Calls. The voice recording will also be available through August 14, 2020 by dialing (Toll Free) 877-481-4010 or (International) 919-882-2331 and entering conference ID number 34586.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is an advanced renewable fuels and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced biorefineries. Founded in 2006, Aemetis owns and operates a 60 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California's Central Valley, near Modesto. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India, the US and Europe. Aemetis is building a dairy digester, pipeline and gas conditioning system near its plant in California to produce below zero carbon Renewable Natural Gas (RNG). Aemetis operates a research and development laboratory, and holds a portfolio of patents and related technology licenses for the production of renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.

Disclaimer

Aemetis Inc. published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 02:09:05 UTC
