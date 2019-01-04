Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Aena    AENA   ES0105046009

AENA (AENA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aena : 04-01-19 Resignation as a member of the Board of Directors, the Executive Committee and the Appointments and Remuneration Committee of Aena, S.M.E., S.A. (Aena) (pdf, 43.38 kB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 01:59pm EST

Madrid, 4 January 2019

In compliance with section 228 of Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, enacting the recast text of the Securities Market Act, Aena S.M.E., S.A. reports the following:

RELEVANT INFORMATION

Subject: Resignation as a member of the Board of Directors, the Executive Committee and the Appointments and Remuneration Committee of Aena, S.M.E., S.A. (Aena)

On 4 January 2019, Aena received a notification from the independent director Mr Josep Piqué Camps informing it of his resignation as a member of the Board of Directors of Aena, its Executive Committee and its Appointments and Remuneration Committee due to his taking on new professional responsibilities which restrict the time he has available to perform the duties of the positions he holds in the company with the degree of commitment required.

The Secretary of the Board of Directors Juan Carlos Alfonso Rubio

Disclaimer

AENA SME SA published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 18:58:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AENA
01:59pAENA : 04-01-19 Resignation as a member of the Board of Directors, the Executive..
PU
2018AENA : 27-11-2018 Change in the Composition of the Board of Directors and the Au..
PU
2018AENA : 30-10-2018 Change of the registered office of Aena SME, S.A. (pdf, 11.48 ..
PU
2018AENA : 30-10-2018 Change in the Composition of the Board of Directors of Aena SM..
PU
2018AENA : 23-10-18 Conference call invitation on the presentation of results from t..
PU
2018AENA : 10-10-18 Press release on the presentation to analysts and investors of t..
PU
2018AENA : 10-10-18 Passenger traffic growth estimate for the year 2019 (pdf, 12.64 ..
PU
2018IPO could value Spanish oil major Cepsa at 8 billion euros
RE
2018AENA : 24-09-18 Resignation of a member of the Board of Directors of Aena, S.M.E..
PU
2018AENA : 18-09-18 Presentation of the Strategic Plan 2018-2021 (pdf, 16.12 kB)
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 219 M
EBIT 2018 1 797 M
Net income 2018 1 276 M
Debt 2018 6 702 M
Yield 2018 4,95%
P/E ratio 2018 16,02
P/E ratio 2019 15,41
EV / Sales 2018 6,46x
EV / Sales 2019 6,14x
Capitalization 20 550 M
Chart AENA
Duration : Period :
Aena Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AENA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 154 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maurici Lucena Betriu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Leo Vizcaíno Chief Financial Officer
Juan Ignacio Acha-Orbea Echeverría Independent Director
Pilar Arranz Notario Director
Christopher Anthony Hohn Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AENA0.96%23 395
GROUPE ADP-1.15%18 877
SYDNEY AIRPORT HOLDINGS PTY LTD0.00%10 682
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED--.--%5 816
FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG0.25%5 065
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SABDECV0.00%4 713
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.