Aena : 04-01-19 Resignation as a member of the Board of Directors, the Executive Committee and the Appointments and Remuneration Committee of Aena, S.M.E., S.A. (Aena) (pdf, 43.38 kB)

Madrid, 4 January 2019

In compliance with section 228 of Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, enacting the recast text of the Securities Market Act, Aena S.M.E., S.A. reports the following:

RELEVANT INFORMATION

Subject: Resignation as a member of the Board of Directors, the Executive Committee and the Appointments and Remuneration Committee of Aena, S.M.E., S.A. (Aena)

On 4 January 2019, Aena received a notification from the independent director Mr Josep Piqué Camps informing it of his resignation as a member of the Board of Directors of Aena, its Executive Committee and its Appointments and Remuneration Committee due to his taking on new professional responsibilities which restrict the time he has available to perform the duties of the positions he holds in the company with the degree of commitment required.

The Secretary of the Board of Directors Juan Carlos Alfonso Rubio