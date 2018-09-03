Aena : 3-09-2018 Resignation of a Director of the Aena Board of Directors and the Audit Committee (pdf, 43.21 kB)

Madrid, September 3rd 2018

Pursuant to article 228 of Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 of 23 October 2015 approving the Consolidated Text of the Spanish Securities Market Law, Aena, S.M.E.,

S.A. (Aena) hereby reports as follows:

RELEVANT INFORMATION

Resignation of a member of the Board of Directors and Audit Committee of Aena, S.M.E., S.A. (Aena)

On August 27, 2018, Aena received a communication from the proprietary Director Mr. Rodrigo Madrazo García de Lomana, in which he informed of his resignation as a member of the Board of Directors of Aena and its Audit Committee, upon leaving the position he held in the Ministry of Economy and having assumed new professional responsibilities.

The Secretary of the Board of Directors

Juan Carlos Alfonso Rubio