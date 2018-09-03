Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/03 01:59:53 pm
151.65 EUR   -0.56%
01:17pAENA : 3-09-2018 Resignation of a Director of the Aena Board of Dire..
PU
08/03AENA : Spanish pilots union sues Ryanair over contracts
RE
07/25AENA : Slide show half-year results
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Aena : 3-09-2018 Resignation of a Director of the Aena Board of Directors and the Audit Committee (pdf, 43.21 kB)

0
09/03/2018 | 01:17pm CEST

Madrid, September 3rd 2018

Pursuant to article 228 of Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 of 23 October 2015 approving the Consolidated Text of the Spanish Securities Market Law, Aena, S.M.E.,

S.A. (Aena) hereby reports as follows:

RELEVANT INFORMATION

Resignation of a member of the Board of Directors and Audit Committee of Aena, S.M.E., S.A. (Aena)

On August 27, 2018, Aena received a communication from the proprietary Director Mr. Rodrigo Madrazo García de Lomana, in which he informed of his resignation as a member of the Board of Directors of Aena and its Audit Committee, upon leaving the position he held in the Ministry of Economy and having assumed new professional responsibilities.

The Secretary of the Board of Directors

Juan Carlos Alfonso Rubio

Disclaimer

AENA SME SA published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 11:16:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 209 M
EBIT 2018 1 845 M
Net income 2018 1 329 M
Debt 2018 6 620 M
Yield 2018 4,39%
P/E ratio 2018 17,36
P/E ratio 2019 16,42
EV / Sales 2018 6,97x
EV / Sales 2019 6,61x
Capitalization 22 736 M
Chart AENA
Duration : Period :
Aena Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AENA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 171 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maurici Lucena Betriu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Leo Vizcaíno Chief Financial Officer
Juan Ignacio Acha-Orbea Echeverría Independent Director
Pilar Arranz Notario Director
Christopher Anthony Hohn Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AENA-9.76%26 681
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS19.43%21 729
SYDNEY AIRPORT HOLDINGS PTY LTD2.27%11 691
FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG-10.09%6 348
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SABDECV-2.40%5 803
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED--.--%5 688
