Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Aeon Co., Ltd.    8267   JP3388200002

AEON CO., LTD.

(8267)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 07/01
2492 JPY   -0.52%
12:32aAEON : Japan to shut or mothball 100 ageing coal-fired power plants - Yomiuri
RE
06/29Japan's fussy food shoppers finally go online amid pandemic
RE
06/26AEON CO., LTD. : quaterly earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aeon : Japan to shut or mothball 100 ageing coal-fired power plants - Yomiuri

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 12:32am EDT

Japan is looking to suspend or close as many as 100 older, inefficient coal-fired power plants by about 2030, the Yomiuri daily newspaper reported on Thursday.

Closures on that scale would mark a major shift in the government's strong support for coal in the world's third-biggest economy. Japan is the only Group of Seven nation to be rolling out plans for new coal power stations, a major contributor to carbon and other emissions that stoke global warming.

Without citing sources, the Yomiuri said industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama is set to announce soon that nearly 90% - about 100 - of 114 power plants built before the mid-1990s and deemed inefficient by the government will be closed or mothballed.

Contacted by Reuters, an official at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) confirmed the government views 114 of Japan's 140 coal-fired plants as inefficient. The official said Japan has set out plans to phase out inefficient coal power plants by 2030.

"But we have not made any decisions to retire or suspend 100 plants," the official said.

Coal accounts for 32% of Japan's energy supply mix and the country needs to take "firm measures" to get that level to a target of 26% by 2030, another METI official said on Wednesday, speaking at a meeting of a panel to discuss resource and energy policy.

Japan has come in for criticism from non-governmental organisations, some other nations and, recently, major Japanese companies like giant supermarket retailer Aeon Co. for its reliance on fossil fuels.

The world's third-biggest economy ramped up coal use to record levels after the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011 led to the shutdown of most atomic reactors, which once supplied about a third of Japan's electricity.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim, Ritsuko Shimizu and Yuka Obayashi; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Kenneth Maxwell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEON CO., LTD. -0.52% 2492 End-of-day quote.10.49%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED -2.72% 322 End-of-day quote.-31.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AEON CO., LTD.
12:32aAEON : Japan to shut or mothball 100 ageing coal-fired power plants - Yomiuri
RE
06/29Japan's fussy food shoppers finally go online amid pandemic
RE
06/26AEON CO., LTD. : quaterly earnings release
06/25Japan companies call on government to accelerate low-carbon shift in coronavi..
RE
05/28Japan's Aeon reopens shopping centres
RE
05/06Online supermarket Ocado's sales soar 40% in lockdown Britain
RE
05/05Ocado investor Royal London to oppose CEO's $73 million payout
RE
04/06AEON MALL CO., LTD. : annual earnings release
02/27AEON CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/27AEON CO., LTD. : Anniversary bonus dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 287 B 77 054 M 77 054 M
Net income 2021 -23 280 M -216 M -216 M
Net Debt 2021 2 311 B 21 491 M 21 491 M
P/E ratio 2021 -90,1x
Yield 2021 1,44%
Capitalization 2 098 B 19 522 M 19 504 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 160 227
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart AEON CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Aeon Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEON CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1 946,25 JPY
Last Close Price 2 492,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target -8,91%
Spread / Average Target -21,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Yoshida Executive President & Representative Director
Motoya Okada Executive Chairman
Akinori Yamashita Director, Head-Finance & Business Administration
Yukako Uchinaga Independent Outside Director
Toru Nagashima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEON CO., LTD.10.49%19 560
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED2.05%32 443
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.7.11%29 063
SYSCO CORPORATION-37.22%27 746
TESCO PLC-12.50%27 496
KROGER15.80%26 335
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group