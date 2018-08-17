AEON Stores Hong Kong : Announcements and notices (97.1 KB/PDF) List of Directors and their Role and Function

AEON STORES (HONG KONG) CO., LIMITED 永旺(香港)百貨有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 984)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

There are 3 Board committees of AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited (the "Company"). The table below provides membership information of the board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company and these committees on which each Board member serves.

Directors Board Nomination Committee Remuneration Committee Audit Committee Yuki HABU Chairman and Managing Director and Executive Director Chairman Member Masamitsu IKUTA Deputy Managing Director and Executive Director CHAK Kam Yuen Executive Director LAU Chi Sum Sam Executive Director Keiji TSUKAHARA Executive Director Akinori YAMASHITA Non-executive Director CHAN Yi Jen Candi Anna Independent Non-executive Director Member Chairman Member LO Miu Sheung Betty Independent Non-executive Director Member Member Member CHOW Chi Tong Independent Non-executive Director Member Member Chairman Hideto MIZUNO Independent Non-executive Director Member Member Member

Hong Kong, 17 August 2018