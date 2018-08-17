AEON Stores Hong Kong : Announcements and notices (97.1 KB/PDF) List of Directors and their Role and Function

AEON STORES (HONG KONG) CO., LIMITED 永旺(香港)百貨有限公司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 984)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
There are 3 Board committees of AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited (the "Company"). The table below provides membership information of the board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company and these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Directors
|
Board
|
Nomination Committee
|
Remuneration
Committee
|
Audit Committee
|
Yuki HABU
|
Chairman and Managing Director and Executive Director
|
Chairman
|
Member
|
Masamitsu IKUTA
|
Deputy Managing
Director and Executive Director
|
CHAK Kam Yuen
|
Executive Director
|
LAU Chi Sum Sam
|
Executive Director
|
Keiji TSUKAHARA
|
Executive Director
|
Akinori YAMASHITA
|
Non-executive Director
|
CHAN Yi Jen Candi Anna
|
Independent Non-executive Director
|
Member
|
Chairman
|
Member
|
LO Miu Sheung Betty
|
Independent Non-executive Director
|
Member
|
Member
|
Member
|
CHOW Chi Tong
|
Independent Non-executive Director
|
Member
|
Member
|
Chairman
|
Hideto MIZUNO
|
Independent Non-executive Director
|
Member
|
Member
|
Member
Hong Kong, 17 August 2018
Disclaimer
AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co. Limited published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 09:45:03 UTC