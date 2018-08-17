AEON Stores Hong Kong : Announcements and notices (97.1 KB/PDF) List of Directors and their Role and Function

Log in
News Summary

List of Directors and their Role and Function

08/17/2018 | 11:46am CEST

AEON STORES (HONG KONG) CO., LIMITED 永旺(香港)百貨有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 984)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

There are 3 Board committees of AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited (the "Company"). The table below provides membership information of the board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company and these committees on which each Board member serves.

Directors

Board

Nomination Committee

Remuneration

Committee

Audit Committee

Yuki HABU

Chairman and Managing Director and Executive Director

Chairman

Member

Masamitsu IKUTA

Deputy Managing

Director and Executive Director

CHAK Kam Yuen

Executive Director

LAU Chi Sum Sam

Executive Director

Keiji TSUKAHARA

Executive Director

Akinori YAMASHITA

Non-executive Director

CHAN Yi Jen Candi Anna

Independent Non-executive Director

Member

Chairman

Member

LO Miu Sheung Betty

Independent Non-executive Director

Member

Member

Member

CHOW Chi Tong

Independent Non-executive Director

Member

Member

Chairman

Hideto MIZUNO

Independent Non-executive Director

Member

Member

Member

Hong Kong, 17 August 2018

Disclaimer

AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co. Limited published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 09:45:03 UTC
