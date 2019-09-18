AEON Stores Hong Kong : Financial Statements (1.95 MB/PDF) 2019 interim report
09/18/2019 | 06:02am EDT
CORPORATE INFORMATION
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Executive Directors
NAKAGAWA Isei (Managing Director)
IKUTA Masamitsu (Deputy Managing Director)
CHAK Kam Yuen
LAU Chi Sum Sam
TSUKAHARA Keiji
Non-executive Directors
HABU Yuki
(Chairman)
YAMASHITA Akinori
Independent Non-executive Directors
CHAN Yi Jen Candi Anna
LO Miu Sheung Betty
CHOW Chi Tong
MIZUNO Hideto
NOMINATION COMMITTEE
HABU Yuki
(Chairman)
CHAN Yi Jen Candi Anna
LO Miu Sheung Betty
CHOW Chi Tong
MIZUNO Hideto
REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
CHAN Yi Jen Candi Anna
(Chairman)
HABU Yuki
LO Miu Sheung Betty
CHOW Chi Tong
MIZUNO Hideto
AUDIT COMMITTEE
CHOW Chi Tong
(Chairman)
HABU Yuki
CHAN Yi Jen Candi Anna
LO Miu Sheung Betty
MIZUNO Hideto
Interim Report 2019
COMPANY SECRETARY
CHAN Kwong Leung Eric
AUDITOR
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
Certified Public Accountants
PRINCIPAL BANKERS
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited
The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking
Corporation Limited
SHARE REGISTRARS
Tricor Secretaries Limited
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East
Hong Kong
REGISTERED OFFICE
G-4 Floor, Kornhill Plaza (South)
2 Kornhill Road, Hong Kong
HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL
PLACE OF BUSINESS
Units 07-11, 26/F, CDW Building
388 Castle Peak Road
Tsuen Wan, New Territories, Hong Kong
Tel: (852) 2565 3600
Fax: (852) 2563 8654
STOCK CODE
984
WEBSITE
www.aeonstores.com.hk
AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited
1
Interim Report 2019
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
Six months ended
NOTES
30.6.2019
30.6.2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
3
4,829,780
4,929,803
Other income
4
270,906
300,368
Investment income
13,704
11,843
Interest income from rental deposits
5,352
-
Purchase of goods and changes in inventories
(3,405,365)
(3,416,708)
Staff costs
(569,349)
(627,930)
Depreciation of investment properties
(43,673)
-
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
(105,594)
(114,391)
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
(378,593)
-
Rental expenses
(61,358)
(572,965)
Pre-operating expenses
(1,661)
(6,697)
Other gains and losses
5
(3,527)
935
Other expenses
6
(535,820)
(542,784)
Interest on lease liabilities
(155,685)
-
Loss before tax
(140,883)
(38,526)
Income tax expense
7
(7,053)
(4,887)
Loss for the period
8
(147,936)
(43,413)
(Loss) profit for the period attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(149,096)
(50,484)
Non-controlling interests
1,160
7,071
(147,936)
(43,413)
Loss per share
10
(57.34) HK cents
(19.42) HK cents
2 AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited
Interim Report 2019
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
Six months ended
30.6.2019
30.6.2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Loss for the period
(147,936)
(43,413)
Other comprehensive income
Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Fair value gain on investments in equity instruments at fair value through
other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI")
102
547
Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translation of financial statements of foreign
operations
3,233
9,978
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of income tax
3,335
10,525
Total comprehensive expense for the period
(144,601)
(32,888)
Total comprehensive (expense) income for the period attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(147,123)
(44,834)
Non-controlling interests
2,522
11,946
(144,601)
(32,888)
AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited
3
Interim Report 2019
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AT 30 JUNE 2019
NOTES
30.6.2019
31.12.2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
(unaudited)
(audited)
Non-current Assets
Property, plant and equipment
11
753,950
796,071
Right-of-use assets
11
3,756,838
-
Investment properties
11
510,088
-
Goodwill
94,838
94,838
Equity instruments at FVTOCI
12
26,647
26,545
Pledged bank deposits
13
28,333
25,001
Deferred tax assets
48,890
48,736
Rental and related deposits paid
14
191,506
263,826
5,411,090
1,255,017
Current Assets
Inventories
784,300
856,763
Trade receivables
14
49,971
55,368
Other receivables, prepayments and deposits
14
122,317
140,213
Amounts due from fellow subsidiaries
15
40,995
53,805
Tax recoverable
-
2,284
Time deposits
16
109,353
358,095
Pledged bank deposits
13
10,786
14,852
Bank balances and cash
1,853,797
1,651,349
2,971,519
3,132,729
Current Liabilities
Trade payables
17
1,330,911
1,250,497
Other payables, accrued charges and other liabilities
17
709,291
846,229
Lease liabilities
742,241
-
Contract liabilities
17
393,925
393,557
Dividend payable
32,919
426
Amount due to ultimate holding company
15
42,853
30,980
Amounts due to fellow subsidiaries
15
17,846
77,234
Tax liabilities
4,110
-
3,274,096
2,598,923
Net Current (Liabilities) Assets
(302,577)
533,806
Total Assets Less Current Liabilities
5,108,513
1,788,823
Capital and Reserves
Share capital
115,158
115,158
Reserves
759,219
1,325,889
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
874,377
1,441,047
Non-controlling interests
139,658
137,136
Total Equity
1,014,035
1,578,183
Non-current Liabilities
Rental deposits received and other liabilities
17
121,957
209,251
Lease liabilities
3,970,900
-
Deferred tax liabilities
1,621
1,389
4,094,478
210,640
5,108,513
1,788,823
4 AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited
