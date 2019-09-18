AEON Stores Hong Kong : Financial Statements (1.95 MB/PDF) 2019 interim report

Log in
09/18/2019 | 06:02am EDT

CORPORATE INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Executive Directors

NAKAGAWA Isei (Managing Director)

IKUTA Masamitsu (Deputy Managing Director)

CHAK Kam Yuen

LAU Chi Sum Sam

TSUKAHARA Keiji

Non-executive Directors

HABU Yuki (Chairman)

YAMASHITA Akinori

Independent Non-executive Directors

CHAN Yi Jen Candi Anna

LO Miu Sheung Betty

CHOW Chi Tong

MIZUNO Hideto

NOMINATION COMMITTEE

HABU Yuki (Chairman)

CHAN Yi Jen Candi Anna

LO Miu Sheung Betty

CHOW Chi Tong

MIZUNO Hideto

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

CHAN Yi Jen Candi Anna (Chairman)

HABU Yuki

LO Miu Sheung Betty

CHOW Chi Tong

MIZUNO Hideto

AUDIT COMMITTEE

CHOW Chi Tong (Chairman)

HABU Yuki

CHAN Yi Jen Candi Anna

LO Miu Sheung Betty

MIZUNO Hideto

Interim Report 2019

COMPANY SECRETARY

CHAN Kwong Leung Eric

AUDITOR

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

Certified Public Accountants

PRINCIPAL BANKERS

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited

The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking

Corporation Limited

SHARE REGISTRARS

Tricor Secretaries Limited

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

REGISTERED OFFICE

G-4 Floor, Kornhill Plaza (South)

2 Kornhill Road, Hong Kong

HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL

PLACE OF BUSINESS

Units 07-11, 26/F, CDW Building

388 Castle Peak Road

Tsuen Wan, New Territories, Hong Kong

Tel: (852) 2565 3600

Fax: (852) 2563 8654

STOCK CODE

984

WEBSITE

www.aeonstores.com.hk

AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited

1

Interim Report 2019

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Six months ended

NOTES

30.6.2019

30.6.2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue

3

4,829,780

4,929,803

Other income

4

270,906

300,368

Investment income

13,704

11,843

Interest income from rental deposits

5,352

-

Purchase of goods and changes in inventories

(3,405,365)

(3,416,708)

Staff costs

(569,349)

(627,930)

Depreciation of investment properties

(43,673)

-

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

(105,594)

(114,391)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(378,593)

-

Rental expenses

(61,358)

(572,965)

Pre-operating expenses

(1,661)

(6,697)

Other gains and losses

5

(3,527)

935

Other expenses

6

(535,820)

(542,784)

Interest on lease liabilities

(155,685)

-

Loss before tax

(140,883)

(38,526)

Income tax expense

7

(7,053)

(4,887)

Loss for the period

8

(147,936)

(43,413)

(Loss) profit for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(149,096)

(50,484)

Non-controlling interests

1,160

7,071

(147,936)

(43,413)

Loss per share

10

(57.34) HK cents

(19.42) HK cents

2 AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited

Interim Report 2019

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Six months ended

30.6.2019

30.6.2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Loss for the period

(147,936)

(43,413)

Other comprehensive income

Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Fair value gain on investments in equity instruments at fair value through

other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI")

102

547

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translation of financial statements of foreign

operations

3,233

9,978

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of income tax

3,335

10,525

Total comprehensive expense for the period

(144,601)

(32,888)

Total comprehensive (expense) income for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(147,123)

(44,834)

Non-controlling interests

2,522

11,946

(144,601)

(32,888)

AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited

3

Interim Report 2019

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AT 30 JUNE 2019

NOTES

30.6.2019

31.12.2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Non-current Assets

Property, plant and equipment

11

753,950

796,071

Right-of-use assets

11

3,756,838

-

Investment properties

11

510,088

-

Goodwill

94,838

94,838

Equity instruments at FVTOCI

12

26,647

26,545

Pledged bank deposits

13

28,333

25,001

Deferred tax assets

48,890

48,736

Rental and related deposits paid

14

191,506

263,826

5,411,090

1,255,017

Current Assets

Inventories

784,300

856,763

Trade receivables

14

49,971

55,368

Other receivables, prepayments and deposits

14

122,317

140,213

Amounts due from fellow subsidiaries

15

40,995

53,805

Tax recoverable

-

2,284

Time deposits

16

109,353

358,095

Pledged bank deposits

13

10,786

14,852

Bank balances and cash

1,853,797

1,651,349

2,971,519

3,132,729

Current Liabilities

Trade payables

17

1,330,911

1,250,497

Other payables, accrued charges and other liabilities

17

709,291

846,229

Lease liabilities

742,241

-

Contract liabilities

17

393,925

393,557

Dividend payable

32,919

426

Amount due to ultimate holding company

15

42,853

30,980

Amounts due to fellow subsidiaries

15

17,846

77,234

Tax liabilities

4,110

-

3,274,096

2,598,923

Net Current (Liabilities) Assets

(302,577)

533,806

Total Assets Less Current Liabilities

5,108,513

1,788,823

Capital and Reserves

Share capital

115,158

115,158

Reserves

759,219

1,325,889

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

874,377

1,441,047

Non-controlling interests

139,658

137,136

Total Equity

1,014,035

1,578,183

Non-current Liabilities

Rental deposits received and other liabilities

17

121,957

209,251

Lease liabilities

3,970,900

-

Deferred tax liabilities

1,621

1,389

4,094,478

210,640

5,108,513

1,788,823

4 AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co. Limited published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 10:01:05 UTC
