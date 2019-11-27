AEON Stores Hong Kong : MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO OFFER TO LEASE

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE OFFER TO LEASE

The principal business of the Group is the operation of retail businesses through chain stores under the trade names of ''AEON STYLE'', ''AEON'', ''AEON SUPERMARKET'' and ''MaxValu'' in Hong Kong and the PRC. Due to the nature of its retail businesses, the Group has to enter into tenancy agreements for the leasing of retail stores from time to time. Each of the retail stores, especially sizable stores like the Premises, contributes to and maintains the Group's scale of operation which in turn benefits the Group in lowering the overall operation costs, in enhancing the Group's negotiations with its business partners and in expending its store network and market shares.

The terms of the Offer to Lease, including the rental charge, were determined after arm's length negotiations between the Parties and with reference to the open market rent of comparable properties and the rental payment made by the Group under the Existing Lease. The entering into of the Offer to Lease is necessary for the operation of the retail businesses in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group. Therefore, the Board considers that the terms of the Offer to Lease are on normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable and the entering into of the Offer to Lease is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

Acquisition of asset by the Company

Pursuant to HKFRS 16, the entering into of the Offer to Lease as tenant will require the Group to recognise the Premises as right-of-use asset. Therefore, the entering into of the Offer to Lease will be regarded as an acquisition of asset by the Group under the Listing Rules. The value of right-of-use asset recognised by the Company under the Offer to Lease amounted to approximately HK$539.7 million.

Major transaction

As the highest applicable percentage ratio as defined under the Listing Rules in respect of the acquisition of right-of-use asset recognised by the Group pursuant to HKFRS 16 based on the consideration under the Offer to Lease is 25% or more but is less than 100%, the entering into of the Offer to Lease constitutes a major transaction of the Company and is subject to the notification, announcement, circular and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

To the best of the knowledge of the Directors, as no Shareholder or any of their respective associates has a material interest in the Offer to Lease and the transaction contemplated thereunder, no Shareholder will be required to abstain from voting at a general meeting of the Company for approving the same. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule

14.44 of the Listing Rules, written Shareholders' approval may be accepted in lieu of holding a general meeting. The Company has obtained written approval from AEON