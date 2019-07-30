AerCap Holdings N.V. : Reports Record Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2019 0 07/30/2019 | 07:12am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields AerCap Holdings N.V. (“AerCap”) (NYSE:AER): Net income of $331.5 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $565.6 million for the first half of 2019

Record earnings per share of $2.42 for the second quarter of 2019 and $4.09 for the first half of 2019 Highlights New technology aircraft now comprise 53% of our owned fleet.

Order book approximately 90% placed through 2021.

Over $40 billion of contracted future lease revenues.

Approximately 95% of lease rents through 2021 already contracted.

Average current lease expires in the fourth quarter of 2026.

99.4% fleet utilization rate for the second quarter of 2019.

$2.7 billion increase in average lease assets year over year.

2.0x ratio of liquidity sources to uses for next 12 months.

13% increase in book value per share since June 30, 2018.

Repurchased 3.5 million shares in the second quarter of 2019 for $169 million and 7.2 million shares year to date through July 24, 2019 for $337 million. Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap, commented: “I am very pleased to announce record earnings per share of $2.42 for the second quarter. This outstanding result is the product of our unrivaled platform capabilities and our disciplined approach to capital allocation. Our focus on acquiring only the most in-demand, new technology aircraft types rather than end-of-the-line current technology aircraft and on selling large numbers of older aircraft at a considerable premium has produced an excellent portfolio and enabled us to repurchase over 40% of the outstanding shares at a discount to book value, while reducing our leverage and maintaining the highest liquidity levels in our industry.” Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Lease revenue was $1,186.2 million, compared with $1,131.0 million for the same period in 2018, primarily due to the delivery of new technology aircraft from April 2018 through June 2019, resulting in a $2.7 billion increase in average lease assets.

Net income was $331.5 million, compared with $254.2 million for the same period in 2018. Diluted earnings per share was $2.42, compared with $1.70 for the same period in 2018.

Net income increased 30%, primarily driven by higher lease rents resulting from the increase in average lease assets as well as higher net gain on sale of assets.

Diluted earnings per share increased 42%, driven by the same factors as net income and the repurchase of 14.6 million shares from April 2018 through June 2019. Revenue and Net Spread Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 % increase/ (decrease) 2019 2018 % increase/ (decrease) (U.S. Dollars in millions) (U.S. Dollars in millions) Lease revenue: Basic lease rents $ 1,077.1 $ 1,023.1 5 % $ 2,152.4 $ 2,056.0 5 % Maintenance rents and other receipts 109.1 107.9 1 % 195.9 195.3 0 % Lease revenue 1,186.2 1,131.0 5 % 2,348.3 2,251.3 4 % Net gain on sale of assets 78.2 51.2 53 % 99.7 140.5 (29 %) Other income 17.0 12.4 37 % 38.3 22.0 74 % Total Revenues and other income $ 1,281.3 $ 1,194.6 7 % $ 2,486.3 $ 2,413.8 3 % Basic lease rents were $1,077.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $1,023.1 million for the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the increase in average lease assets. Net gain on sale of assets for the second quarter of 2019 was $78.2 million, relating to 22 aircraft sold for $502.4 million, compared with $51.2 million for the same period in 2018, relating to 30 aircraft sold for $737.7 million. The increase was primarily due to the composition of asset sales. Other income for the second quarter of 2019 was $17.0 million, compared with $12.4 million for the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily the result of higher interest income recognized during the second quarter of 2019. Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 % increase/ (decrease) 2019 2018 % increase/ (decrease) (U.S. Dollars in millions) (U.S. Dollars in millions) Basic lease rents $ 1,077.1 $ 1,023.1 5% $ 2,152.4 $ 2,056.0 5% Interest expense 332.4 284.9 17% 666.6 559.3 19% Adjusted for: Mark-to-market of interest rate caps (9.8 ) 4.5 NA (25.7 ) 21.1 NA Interest expense excluding mark-to-market of interest rate caps 322.6 289.4 11% 640.9 580.4 10% Net interest margin (*) $ 754.5 $ 733.7 3% $ 1,511.5 $ 1,475.6 2% Depreciation and amortization, including maintenance rights expense (435.2 ) (452.7 ) (4%) (882.4 ) (929.1 ) (5%) Net interest margin less depreciation and amortization (*) $ 319.3 $ 281.1 14% $ 629.1 $ 546.5 15% Average lease assets (*) $ 37,644 $ 34,897 8% $ 37,455 $ 34,915 7% Annualized net spread (*) 8.0 % 8.4 % 8.1 % 8.5 % Net Spread less depreciation and amortization (*) 3.4 % 3.2 % 3.4 % 3.1 % (*) Refer to "Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release" for details relating to these non-GAAP measures Interest expense excluding mark-to-market of interest rate caps of $9.8 million was $322.6 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $289.4 million for the same period in 2018. Our average cost of debt was 4.3% for the second quarter of 2019, compared with 4.1% for the same period in 2018. Our average cost of debt includes debt issuance costs, upfront fees, undrawn fees, commitment fees and original issuance discount fees of 0.34% for the second quarter of 2019, compared with 0.31% for the same period in 2018. Selling, General and Administrative Expenses Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 % increase/

(decrease) 2019 2018 % increase/

(decrease) (U.S. Dollars in millions) (U.S. Dollars in millions) Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 45.9 $ 55.0 (17 %) $ 95.4 $ 109.1 (13 %) Share-based compensation expenses 18.6 30.3 (39 %) 36.0 62.0 (42 %) Total selling, general and administrative expenses $ 64.5 $ 85.3 (24 %) $ 131.4 $ 171.1 (23 %) Selling, general and administrative expenses were $64.5 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $85.3 million for the same period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in compensation-related expenses. Other Expenses Leasing expenses were $65.2 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $103.3 million for the same period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in maintenance rights expense as a result of the lower maintenance rights asset balance as well as a decrease in other leasing expenses recognized as a result of lease terminations. Asset impairment charges were $17.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $14.0 million recorded for the same period in 2018. Asset impairment charges recorded in the second quarter of 2019 related to lease terminations and sales transactions. The maintenance revenue recognized with respect to the impaired aircraft more than offset the asset impairment charges. Effective Tax Rate Our effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 was 13.0%, the same as for the second quarter of 2018. The effective tax rate for the full year 2018 was 12.5%. The effective tax rate is impacted by the source and amount of earnings among our different tax jurisdictions. Book Value Per Share June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 (U.S. Dollars in millions,

except share and per share data) Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity $ 9,013.0 $ 8,669.5 Ordinary shares outstanding 136,602,986 148,432,487 Unvested restricted stock (2,250,655) (2,101,497) Ordinary shares outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock) 134,352,331 146,330,990 Book value per ordinary share outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock) $ 67.08 $ 59.25 Book value per share has increased 13% since June 30, 2018. Financial Position June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 % increase/

(decrease) over

December 31, 2018 (U.S. Dollars in millions, except debt/equity ratio) Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 970.3 $ 1,415.0 (31 %) Total lease assets (*) 37,620.7 37,244.6 1 % Total assets 43,067.9 43,208.9 (0 %) Debt 29,019.7 29,507.6 (2 %) Total liabilities 33,989.7 34,328.3 (1 %) Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity 9,013.0 8,828.0 2 % Total equity 9,078.2 8,880.6 2 % (*) Refer to "Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release" for details relating to these non-GAAP measures As of June 30, 2019, AerCap’s portfolio consisted of 1,373 aircraft that were owned, on order or managed. The average age of our owned fleet as of June 30, 2019 was 6.2 years (2.0 years for new technology aircraft, 10.9 years for current technology aircraft) and the average remaining contracted lease term was 7.4 years. Boeing 737 MAX Delays On March 13, 2019, the Federal Aviation Administration issued an order to suspend operations of all Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in the U.S. and by U.S. aircraft operators following two recent fatal accidents involving Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Non-U.S. civil aviation authorities have also issued directives to similar effect. Boeing has suspended deliveries of the Boeing 737 MAX until clearance is granted by the appropriate regulatory authorities. Prior to the grounding, we had delivered five Boeing 737 MAX aircraft that are currently on lease to an airline customer, and we currently have 95 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on order. It is uncertain when and under what conditions the Boeing 737 MAX will return to service and when Boeing will resume making deliveries of these aircraft. As a result, we have incurred delays and expect to incur future delays on our scheduled Boeing 737 MAX deliveries. Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release The financial information presented in this press release is not audited. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures. The following are definitions of non-GAAP measures used in this press release. We believe these measures may further assist investors in their understanding of our operational performance. Adjusted debt/equity ratio

This measure is the ratio obtained by dividing adjusted debt by adjusted equity. Adjusted debt means consolidated total debt less cash and cash equivalents, and less a 50% equity credit with respect to certain long-term subordinated debt.

Adjusted equity means total equity, plus the 50% equity credit relating to the long-term subordinated debt. Adjusted debt and adjusted equity are adjusted by the 50% equity credit to reflect the equity nature of those financing arrangements and to provide information that is consistent with definitions under certain of our debt covenants. We believe this measure may further assist investors in their understanding of our capital structure and leverage. June 30, 2019 (U.S. Dollars in millions, except debt/equity ratio) Debt $ 29,020 Adjusted for: Cash and cash equivalents (783) 50% credit for long-term subordinated debt (750) Adjusted debt $ 27,487 Equity $ 9,078 Adjusted for: 50% credit for long-term subordinated debt 750 Adjusted equity $ 9,828 Adjusted debt/equity ratio 2.8 to 1 Net interest margin, annualized net spread and annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization

Net interest margin is calculated as the difference between basic lease rents and interest expense, excluding the impact of the mark-to-market of interest rate caps. Annualized net spread is net interest margin expressed as a percentage of average lease assets. Annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization is net interest margin less depreciation and amortization, including maintenance rights expense, expressed as a percentage of average lease assets. We believe these measures may further assist investors in their understanding of the changes and trends related to the earnings of our leasing activities. These measures reflect the impact from changes in the number of aircraft leased, lease rates and utilization rates, as well as the impact from changes in the amount of debt and interest rates. Lease assets

Lease assets include flight equipment held for operating leases, flight equipment held for sale, net investment in finance and sales-type leases and maintenance rights assets. Conference Call In connection with the earnings release, management will host an earnings conference call today, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 8:30 am Eastern Daylight Time. The call can be accessed live by dialing (U.S./Canada) +1 929 477 0448 or (International) +353 1 246 5638 and referencing code 7778627 at least 5 minutes before start time, or by visiting AerCap’s website at www.aercap.com under “Investors.” The webcast replay will be archived in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website for one year. For further information, contact Joseph McGinley: +353 1 418 0428 (jmcginley@aercap.com). About AerCap AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with 1,373 aircraft owned, managed or on order and $43.1 billion of total assets as of June 30, 2019. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Los Angeles, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are “forward-looking statements”. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward- looking terminology such as “may,” “might,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com and follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/aercapnv. AerCap Holdings N.V. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 782,884 $ 1,204,018 Restricted cash 187,401 211,017 Trade receivables 60,302 40,379 Flight equipment held for operating leases, net 35,255,248 35,052,335 Maintenance rights and lease premium, net 958,207 1,113,190 Flight equipment held for sale 507,949 184,129 Net investment in finance and sales-type leases 1,002,452 1,003,286 Prepayments on flight equipment 2,961,367 3,024,520 Other intangibles, net 317,982 328,570 Deferred income tax assets 150,951 138,281 Other assets 883,181 909,190 Total Assets $ 43,067,924 $ 43,208,915 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 1,060,845 $ 1,009,945 Accrued maintenance liability 2,242,753 2,237,494 Lessee deposit liability 774,312 768,677 Debt 29,019,666 29,507,587 Deferred income tax liabilities 892,173 804,598 Total liabilities 33,989,749 34,328,301 Ordinary share capital €0.01 par value, 350,000,000 ordinary shares authorized as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; 146,847,345 and 151,847,345 ordinary shares issued and 136,602,986 and 142,674,664 ordinary shares outstanding (including 2,250,655 and 2,429,442 unvested restricted stock) as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 1,810 1,866 Additional paid-in capital 2,444,458 2,712,417 Treasury shares, at cost (10,244,359 and 9,172,681 ordinary shares as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) (494,545) (476,085) Accumulated other comprehensive income (95,900) (1,824) Accumulated retained earnings 7,157,186 6,591,674 Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity 9,013,009 8,828,048 Non-controlling interest 65,166 52,566 Total Equity 9,078,175 8,880,614 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 43,067,924 $ 43,208,915 AerCap Holdings N.V. Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements (U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues and other income Lease revenue: Basic rents $ 1,077,068 $ 1,023,121 $ 2,152,350 $ 2,055,996 Maintenance rents and other receipts 109,095 107,860 195,906 195,279 Net gain on sale of assets 78,157 51,225 99,698 140,525 Other income 16,956 12,446 38,349 21,978 Total Revenues and other income 1,281,276 1,194,652 2,486,303 2,413,778 Expenses Depreciation and amortization 419,093 417,734 844,942 840,447 Asset impairment 17,819 13,978 22,850 16,086 Interest expense 332,441 284,865 666,620 559,314 Leasing expenses 65,244 103,309 156,965 235,777 Selling, general and administrative expenses 64,543 85,272 131,416 171,054 Total Expenses 899,140 905,158 1,822,793 1,822,678 Income before income taxes and income of investments accounted for under the equity method 382,136 289,494 663,510 591,100 Provision for income taxes (49,677) (37,615) (86,256) (76,843) Equity in net earnings of investments accounted for under the equity method 1,935 2,468 4,037 5,809 Net income $ 334,394 $ 254,347 $ 581,291 $ 520,066 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (2,934) (107) (15,645) (427) Net income attributable to AerCap Holdings N.V. $ 331,460 $ 254,240 $ 565,646 $ 519,639 Basic earnings per share $ 2.44 $ 1.75 $ 4.13 $ 3.55 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.42 $ 1.70 $ 4.09 $ 3.42 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 135,917,192 145,272,520 137,029,147 146,228,245 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 137,072,268 149,474,890 138,396,628 151,858,686 AerCap Holdings N.V. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net income $ 581,291 $ 520,066 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 844,942 840,447 Asset impairment 22,850 16,086 Amortization of debt issuance costs, debt discount, debt premium and lease premium 42,783 41,845 Amortization of fair value adjustment on debt (45,961) (80,221) Accretion of fair value adjustment on deposits and maintenance liabilities 7,449 9,933 Maintenance rights write-off 144,267 160,233 Maintenance liability release to income (89,985) (113,184) Net gain on sale of assets (99,698) (140,525) Deferred income taxes 88,055 77,074 Collections of finance and sales-type leases 45,448 - Other 84,783 48,319 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (21,075) (29,266) Other assets (47,755) 24,142 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (37,150) (29,731) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,520,244 1,345,218 Purchase of flight equipment. (1,483,186) (1,594,556) Proceeds from sale or disposal of assets 733,157 1,195,770 Prepayments on flight equipment (579,217) (868,265) Collections of finance and sales-type leases - 46,211 Other (11) (20,935) Net cash used in investing activities (1,329,257) (1,241,775) Issuance of debt 4,157,089 2,443,006 Repayment of debt (4,618,972) (2,242,343) Debt issuance costs paid, net of debt premium received (8,422) (40,457) Maintenance payments received 358,694 362,801 Maintenance payments returned (206,456) (276,144) Security deposits received 147,200 85,808 Security deposits returned (141,364) (92,999) Dividend paid to non-controlling interest holders (3,045) (2,700) Repurchase of shares and tax withholdings on share-based compensation (320,058) (508,680) Net cash used in financing activities (635,334) (271,708) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (444,347) (168,265) Effect of exchange rate changes (403) 2,613 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,415,035 2,024,125 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 970,285 $ 1,858,473 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730005555/en/

© Business Wire 2019 0 Latest news on AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. 07:27a AERCAP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 07:12a AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. : Reports Record Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2.. BU 07/23 AERCAP N : delivers fifth Boeing 787 Dreamliner on lease to EGYPTAIR BU 07/08 AERCAP N : Leased, Purchased and Sold 82 Aircraft in the Second Quarter 2019 BU 07/01 AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. : to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July .. BU 06/12 AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. : Announces New Share Repurchase Program of $200 Million BU 05/12 AERCAP N : Waha Capital reports loss of Dh57.8m in Q1 2019 AQ 05/07 AERCAP N : Delivers First A321NEO-LR to Air Transat BU 05/06 Healthcare, bullish bets dominate hedge-fund Sohn Investment Conference picks RE 05/06 DAVID EINHORN : Greenlight's David Einhorn pitches long on AerCap, short on GATX.. RE

Financials (USD) Sales 2019 4 879 M EBIT 2019 2 393 M Net income 2019 928 M Debt 2019 29 408 M Yield 2019 - P/E ratio 2019 7,43x P/E ratio 2020 7,05x EV / Sales2019 7,47x EV / Sales2020 7,35x Capitalization 7 036 M Chart AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 13 Average target price 63,33 $ Last Close Price 50,40 $ Spread / Highest target 46,8% Spread / Average Target 25,7% Spread / Lowest Target -10,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Aengus Kelly Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Philip Gene Scruggs President & Chief Commercial Officer Pieter Korteweg Non-Executive Chairman Peter Juhas Chief Financial Officer Joseph Venuto Chief Technical Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. 27.27% 7 036 BOC AVIATION LTD 16.22% 6 009 GRENKE 28.03% 4 903 TOKYO CENTURY CORP -5.67% 4 357 GATX CORPORATION 8.77% 2 750 WILLSCOT CORP 65.71% 1 697