AerCap N : Automatic shelf registration statement of securities of well-known seasoned issuers

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 Form F-3 REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 AerCap Holdings N.V. The Netherlands 7359 98-0514694 (State or Other Jurisdiction of (Primary Standard Industrial (I.R.S. Employer Incorporation or Organization) Classification Code Number) Identification No.) AerCap House 65 St. Stephen's Green Dublin D02 YX20 Ireland + 353 1 819 2010 (Address and telephone number of the registrant's principal executive offices) Puglisi & Associates 850 Library Avenue, Suite 204 Newark, Delaware 19711 (302) 738-6680 (Name, address and telephone number of agent for service) Copies to: Vincent Drouillard Craig F. Arcella AerCap House Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP 65 St. Stephen's Green Worldwide Plaza Dublin D02 YX20 825 8th Avenue Ireland New York, New York 10019 + 353 1 819 2010 (212) 474-1000 Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public: From time to time after this registration statement becomes effective. If the only securities being registered on this Form are being offered pursuant to dividend or interest reinvestment plans, please check the following box. ☐ If any of the securities being registered on this Form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, check the following box. ☒ If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, please check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐ If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐ If this Form is a registration statement pursuant to General Instruction I.C. or a post-effective amendment thereto that shall become effective upon filing with the Commission pursuant to Rule 462(e) under the Securities Act, check the following box. ☒ If this Form is a post-effective amendment to a registration statement filed pursuant to General Instruction I.C. filed to register additional securities or additional classes of securities pursuant to Rule 413(b) under the Securities Act, check the following box. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933. Emerging Growth Company ☐ If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards† provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. ☐ The term "new or revised financial accounting standard" refers to any update issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to its Accounting Standards Codification after April 5, 2012. CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE Proposed Proposed Maximum Amount Maximum Maximum Title of Each Class of to be Offering Price Aggregate Amount of Securities to be Registered Registered(1) Per Security Offering Price Registration Fee Ordinary Shares, par value €0.01 per share 4,000,000 $61.65(2) $246,600,000 $32,008.68 Pursuant to Rule 416 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, there shall also be deemed registered hereby such additional number of ordinary shares of the registrant as may be offered or issued to prevent dilution resulting from ordinary share splits, ordinary share dividends or similar transactions. Estimated solely for the purpose of determining the registration fee pursuant to Rule 457(c) of the Securities Act, based on the average of the reported high and low prices of the ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange on November 29, 2019. Table of Contents PROSPECTUS AerCap Holdings N.V. Up to 4,000,000 Ordinary Shares This prospectus relates to the resale, from time to time, of up to 4,000,000 ordinary shares, par value €0.01 per share ("ordinary shares"), of AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap"), by Waha AC Coöperatief U.A. ("Waha"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Waha Capital PJSC ("Waha Capital"), and Avia Holding Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Waha Capital ("Avia" and, together with Waha, the "Selling Shareholders"). The names of any underwriters, broker-dealers or agents, the specific terms of the plan of distribution and any applicable underwriting discounts and commissions will be set forth in a supplement to this prospectus. The Selling Shareholders may, from time to time, sell, transfer or otherwise dispose of any or all of the ordinary shares offered pursuant to this prospectus or interests in such ordinary shares on any stock exchange, market or trading facility on which AerCap's ordinary shares are traded, in private transactions or a combination thereof. These dispositions may be at fixed prices, at the prevailing market price at the time of sale, at prices related to the prevailing market price, at varying prices determined at the time of sale, or at negotiated prices. We will not receive any proceeds from sales of the ordinary shares offered by the Selling Shareholders pursuant to this prospectus. The Selling Shareholders will pay all fees and expenses incidental to registering the ordinary shares, including any and all Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filing or registration fees. Any underwriters, broker-dealers or agents that participate with the Selling Shareholders in the distribution of the ordinary shares may be considered "underwriters" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and any commissions, discounts or profit received by them on the resale of the ordinary shares may be considered underwriting commissions and discounts under the Securities Act. AerCap's ordinary shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "AER." On November 29, 2019, the closing sale price of AerCap's ordinary shares on the NYSE was $61.81 per share. You are urged to obtain current market quotations for AerCap's ordinary shares. This prospectus may not be used for sales of AerCap's ordinary shares unless it is accompanied by a prospectus supplement. Investing in AerCap's ordinary shares involves risk. You should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" on page 3 of this prospectus, and any risk factors included in any accompanying prospectus supplement and in the reports filed by AerCap with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in this prospectus, before you invest in AerCap's ordinary shares. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") nor any state or foreign securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. The date of this prospectus is December 2, 2019. Table of Contents TABLE OF CONTENTS ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS Page 1 COMPANY INFORMATION 2 RISK FACTORS 3 FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS 5 WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION 6 INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE 7 USE OF PROCEEDS 8 DESCRIPTION OF ORDINARY SHARES 9 SELLING SHAREHOLDERS 10 TAX CONSIDERATIONS 11 PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION 16 ENFORCEMENT OF CIVIL LIABILITY JUDGMENTS UNDER IRISH LAW 18 ENFORCEMENT OF CIVIL LIABILITY JUDGMENTS UNDER DUTCH LAW 19 LEGAL MATTERS 20 EXPERTS 20 DISCLOSURE OF SEC POSITION ON INDEMNIFICATION FOR SECURITIES ACT LIABILITIES 21 Rather than repeat certain information in this prospectus that we have already included in reports filed with the SEC, we are incorporating this information by reference, which means that we can disclose important business, financial and other information to you by referring you to those publicly filed documents that contain the information. The information incorporated by reference is not delivered with this prospectus. We will provide without charge to each person to whom a prospectus is delivered, upon written or oral request of such person, a copy of any or all documents that are incorporated into this prospectus by reference, other than exhibits to such documents, unless such exhibits are specifically incorporated by reference into the documents that this prospectus incorporates. Requests should be directed to AerCap Holdings N.V., AerCap House, 65 St. Stephen's Green, Dublin D02 YX20, Ireland, or by telephoning us at +353 1 819 2010. i Table of Contents ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS This prospectus is part of a registration statement that we have filed with the SEC on FormF-3, utilizing a "shelf" registration process. Under this shelf registration process, the Selling Shareholders may sell up to a total of 4,000,000 ordinary shares, from time to time, in one or more offerings, in any manner described under the section in this prospectus entitled "Plan of Distribution." We may also provide a prospectus supplement to add, update or change information contained in this prospectus. You should carefully read both this prospectus and the applicable prospectus supplement, together with additional information described below under the headings "Where You Can Find More Information" and "Incorporation by Reference," before you decide to invest in our ordinary shares. This prospectus and any accompanying prospectus supplements, or any free writing prospectus, do not contain all of the information included in the registration statement. We have omitted parts of the registration statement in accordance with the rules and regulations of the SEC. For further information, we refer you to the registration statement on Form F-3, including its exhibits, of which this prospectus is a part. Statements contained in this prospectus and any accompanying prospectus supplements about the provisions or contents of any agreement or other document are not necessarily complete. If the SEC rules and regulations require that an agreement or document be filed as an exhibit to the registration statement, please see that agreement or document for a complete description of these matters. You should not assume that the information in this prospectus, any prospectus supplements, any free writing prospectus or in any documents incorporated herein or therein by reference is accurate as of any date other than the date on the front of each of such documents. We are responsible only for the information contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus or any prospectus supplements. We have not authorized anyone to provide you with information different from that contained in this prospectus. We are not making an offer to sell, or seeking offers to buy, our ordinary shares in any jurisdictions where offers or sales are not permitted. Unless indicated otherwise or the context otherwise requires, references in this prospectus to the terms "our," "us," "we," "AerCap" or the "Company" include AerCap Holdings N.V. and its consolidated subsidiaries. Currency amounts in this prospectus are stated in United States dollars, unless indicated otherwise. 1 Table of Contents COMPANY INFORMATION AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing. AerCap focuses on acquiringin-demand aircraft at attractive prices, funding them efficiently, hedging interest rate risk prudently and using its platform to deploy these assets with the objective of delivering superior risk-adjusted returns. AerCap is a New York Stock Exchange-listed company under the ticker symbol AER. Our headquarters is located in Dublin and we have offices in Shannon, Los Angeles, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai and Abu Dhabi. We also have representative offices at the world's largest aircraft manufacturers, Boeing in Seattle and Airbus in Toulouse. AerCap was incorporated in the Netherlands with registered number 34251954 on July 10, 2006 as a public limited liability company ("naamloze vennootschap" or "N.V.") under the Dutch Civil Code. AerCap's principal executive offices are located at AerCap House, 65 St. Stephen's Green, Dublin D02 YX20, Ireland, its general telephone number is +353 1 819 2010, and its website address is www.aercap.com. Puglisi & Associates is AerCap's authorized representative in the United States. The address of Puglisi & Associates is 850 Liberty Avenue, Suite 204, Newark, DE 19711 and their general telephone number is +1 (302) 738-6680. 2 Table of Contents RISK FACTORS Investing in our ordinary shares involves risk. Before you decide to buy our ordinary shares, you should read and carefully consider the risks and uncertainties discussed in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in Item 3 of our Annual Report on Form20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the SEC on March 8, 2019 and in Part II, Item 1A of each of our interim financial reports contained in our Current Reports on Form 6-K subsequently furnished to the SEC under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and incorporated by reference herein, as well as any risks described in any applicable prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus or in other documents that are incorporated by reference therein. Additional risks not currently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also have a material adverse effect on us. You should carefully consider the aforementioned risks together with the other information in this prospectus and incorporated by reference herein before deciding to invest in our ordinary shares. If any of those risks actually occur, our business, financial condition and results of operations could be materially and adversely affected. In that case, the trading price of our ordinary shares could decline, and you may lose all or part of your investment. The trading price of our ordinary shares may be volatile, and purchasers of our ordinary shares could incur substantial losses. The market price of our ordinary shares may be subject to significant fluctuations in response to actual or anticipated variations in our operating results or other factors beyond our control. In addition, the securities markets have from time to time experienced extreme price and volume fluctuations that often have been unrelated or disproportionate to the operating performance of particular companies. These broad market fluctuations, as well as general market, economic and political conditions, such as recessions, tariffs or potential application thereof, loss of investor confidence or interest rate changes, may negatively affect our business and the market price of our ordinary shares. If any of the foregoing occurs, it could cause our share price to fall and may result in purchasers of our ordinary shares losing some or all of the value of their investment in our ordinary shares. Possible future sales may adversely affect the price of our ordinary shares. Possible future sales of our ordinary shares in the public or private market, or the perception that these sales may occur, could cause the market price of our ordinary shares to decline. Any transaction involving newly issued ordinary shares could also result in dilution, possibly substantial, to existing shareholders. A decline in the market price of our ordinary shares or the perception of future sales may make it more difficult for us to raise capital through the sale of equity or equity-related securities in the future at a time and price favorable to us. We do not expect to pay any dividends in the foreseeable future. In the past we have not paid dividends on our ordinary shares. We do not currently intend to pay dividends on our ordinary shares. In addition, the terms of certain existing and any future debt agreements may preclude us from paying dividends. As a result, capital appreciation, if any, of our ordinary shares may be your sole source of gain for the foreseeable future. If securities analysts do not publish research or reports about our business, or if they issue unfavorable commentary or negative recommendations with respect to our ordinary shares, the price of our ordinary shares could decline. The trading market for our ordinary shares is influenced by the research and reports that equity research and other securities analysts publish about us, our business and our industry. We do not have control over these analysts. Analysts could issue negative recommendations with respect to our ordinary shares or publish other unfavorable commentary or cease publishing reports about us, our business or our industry. If one or more of 3 Table of Contents these analysts cease coverage of us, we could lose visibility in the market. Further, one or more analysts could downgrade their evaluations of our shares. As a result of one or more of these factors, the market price of our ordinary shares could decline rapidly and our ordinary shares trading volume could be adversely affected. Proposed changes in Irish dividend withholding tax laws may increase taxes on any dividends you may receive. As described in the section captioned "Taxation-Irishtax considerations-Dividendwithholding tax" in Item 10 of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, Irish dividend withholding tax ("DWT") will arise in respect of dividends or other distributions we pay unless an exemption applies. Legislation has been introduced in Ireland which, if enacted, would increase the rate of DWT from 20% to 25%, effective from January 1, 2020. In addition, The Irish Revenue Commissioners have begun a consultation process with a view toward changes in the manner in which DWT is administered, effective from January 1, 2021. As described above, we do not currently intend to pay dividends on our ordinary shares. If we were to pay dividends, however, you could be subject to a higher rate of DWT if you were unable to qualify for an exemption under the law in effect at that time. For more information on the tax consequences of owning our ordinary shares under current law, see "Tax Considerations." 4 Table of Contents FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference herein may contain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have based these forward looking statements largely on our current beliefs and projections about future events and financial trends affecting our business. Many important factors, in addition to those discussed in this prospectus, could cause our actual results to differ substantially from those anticipated in our forward looking statements, including, among other things: the availability of capital to us and to our customers and changes in interest rates;

the ability of our lessees and potential lessees to make operating lease payments to us;

our ability to successfully negotiate aircraft purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to repossess aircraft under defaulted leases, and to control costs and expenses;

changes in the overall demand for commercial aircraft leasing and aircraft management services;

the effects of terrorist attacks on the aviation industry and on our operations;

the economic condition of the global airline and cargo industry and economic and political conditions;

development of increased government regulation, including regulation of trade and the imposition of import and export controls, tariffs and other trade barriers;

competitive pressures within the industry;

the negotiation of aircraft management services contracts;

regulatory changes affecting commercial aircraft operators, aircraft maintenance, engine standards, accounting standards and taxes; and

the risks described or referred to in " Risk Factors " in this prospectus or any prospectus supplement, in our Annual Report on Form20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in our Reports on Form 6-K furnished to the SEC from time to time. The words "believe," "may," "will," "aim," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect" and similar words are intended to identify forward looking statements. Forward looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, financing plans, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of future regulation and the effects of competition. Forward looking statements speak only as of the date they were made and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward looking statements because of new information, future events or other factors. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, the forward looking events and circumstances described in this prospectus might not occur and are not guarantees of future performance. The factors described above should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements and the risk factors that are included under "Risk Factors" in this prospectus or any prospectus supplement, in our Annual Report on Form20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 incorporated by reference herein and in our Reports on Form 6-K furnished to the SEC from time to time incorporated by reference herein. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. 5 Table of Contents WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION We have filed a registration statement on Form F-3, including exhibits thereto, with the SEC under the Securities Act, and the rules and regulations thereunder, for the registration of the ordinary shares that are being offered by this prospectus. This prospectus does not include all of the information contained in the registration statement. You should refer to the registration statement and its exhibits for additional information. Whenever we make reference in this prospectus to any of our contracts, agreements or other documents that we filed as exhibits to the registration statement, the references are not necessarily complete and you should refer to the exhibits attached to the registration statement for copies of the actual contract, agreement or other document. We are subject to the information reporting requirements of the Exchange Act, as applicable to foreign private issuers. As a foreign private issuer, we are exempt from the rules under the Exchange Act prescribing certain disclosure and procedural requirements for proxy solicitations. We file with the SEC an Annual Report on Form 20-F containing financial statements audited by an independent registered public accounting firm. We also furnish reports on Form 6-K containing unaudited interim financial information for the first three quarters of each fiscal year. The SEC maintains an internet site that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the SEC. You can review our SEC filings, including the registration statement, by accessing the SEC's Internet site at www.sec.gov. We will provide each person, including any beneficial owner, to whom a prospectus is delivered a copy of any or all of the information that has been incorporated by reference into this prospectus but not delivered with this prospectus upon written or oral request at no cost to the requester. Requests should be directed to: AerCap Holdings N.V., AerCap House, 65 St. Stephen's Green, Dublin D02 YX20, Ireland or by telephoning us at +353 1 819 2010. Our website is located at www.aercap.com. The reference to the website is an inactive textual reference only and the information contained on, or accessible through, our website is not a part of this prospectus. 6 Table of Contents INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE The following documents filed with or furnished to the SEC are incorporated herein by reference: AerCap's Annual Report on Form 20-F

AerCap's Reports on Form 6-K, furnished to the SEC on January 9, 2019 , January 16, 2019 , March 27, 2019 , April 4, 2019 , May 1, 2019 , June 12, 2019 , July 30, 2019 (as amended by AerCap's Report on Form6-K/A, furnished to the SEC on September 20, 2019 ), August 7, 2019, August 14, 2019, October 1, 2019, October 3, 2019, October 10, 2019and November 8, 2019; and the description of our ordinary shares, par value €0.01 per share, set forth under " Description of Ordinary Shares " in our Registration Statement on Form F-1 All documents subsequently filed by us with the SEC pursuant to Section 13(a), 13(c), 14 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act and, solely to the extent designated therein, reports made on Form 6-K that we furnish to the SEC, after the date of this prospectus until the offering of the ordinary shares terminates, shall be incorporated by reference in this prospectus and to be a part hereof from the date of filing or furnishing of such documents. Any statement contained herein or in a document incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference herein shall be deemed to be modified or superseded for purposes of this prospectus to the extent that a statement contained herein or in any subsequently filed document that also is or is deemed to be incorporated by reference herein modifies or supersedes such statement. Any statement so modified or superseded shall not be deemed, except as so modified or superseded, to constitute a part of this prospectus. 7 Table of Contents USE OF PROCEEDS We will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the ordinary shares by the Selling Shareholders. 8 Table of Contents DESCRIPTION OF ORDINARY SHARES A summary description of our ordinary shares and related material provisions of our articles of association and of Book 2 of The Dutch Civil Code (Boek 2 van het Burgerlijk Wetboek), which governs the rights of holders of our ordinary shares, is set forth in the sections captioned "Memorandum and articles of association," "Ordinary share capital," "Issuance of ordinary shares" and "Preemptive rights" in Item 10 of our Annual Report on Form20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and filed with the SEC on March 8, 2019, which report is incorporated by reference herein. The descriptions are qualified in their entirety by reference to our articles of association, which are filed with the SEC as an exhibit to our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and applicable law. 9 Table of Contents SELLING SHAREHOLDERS The Selling Shareholders are Waha AC Coöperatief U.A. ("Waha"), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Waha Capital PJSC ("Waha Capital"), and Avia Holding Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Waha Capital ("Avia"). The Selling Shareholders have informed us that they share voting and investment authority with respect to all of our ordinary shares they beneficially own with Waha Capital and are deemed to beneficially own all of our ordinary shares they own pursuant to Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act. The Selling Shareholders beneficially own 7,428,363 ordinary shares as of the date of this prospectus. The information concerning the beneficial ownership of ordinary shares by the Selling Shareholders included in this prospectus has been obtained from the Selling Shareholders. The Selling Shareholders may sell all, some or none of the ordinary shares beneficially owned by them, and therefore we cannot estimate either the number or the percentage of ordinary shares that will be beneficially owned by the Selling Shareholders following any offering or sale hereunder. See the section captioned "Plan of Distribution." We are registering the ordinary shares in order to permit the Selling Shareholders to offer the ordinary shares for resale from time to time. We believe, based on the information furnished to us, that the entities named in the table below share voting and investment power with respect to all of our ordinary shares that they beneficially own with Waha Capital. Fully Diluted Ordinary Shares Ownership Percentage(1) Waha AC Coöperatief U.A. 201,171 0.15% Avia Holding Limited 7,227,192 5.39% Based on 134,071,376 ordinary shares outstanding as of November 27, 2019. The address of Waha AC Coöperatief U.A. is Teleportboulevard 140, 1043 EJ Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The address of Avia Holding Limited is P.O. Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands. For information regarding certain material relationships between the Selling Shareholders and the Company, see the information set forth in the section captioned "Major Shareholders and Related Party Transactions" in Item 7 of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and filed with the SEC on March 8, 2019, which report is incorporated by reference herein. 10 Table of Contents TAX CONSIDERATIONS Certain Irish tax considerations relating to an investment in our ordinary shares are set forth in the section captioned "Taxation-Irishtax considerations" in Item 10 of our Annual Report on Form20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the SEC on March 8, 2019, which report is incorporated by reference herein. U.S. Tax Considerations Subject to the limitations and qualifications stated herein, this discussion sets forth the material U.S. federal income tax consequences of the purchase, ownership and disposition of the ordinary shares. The discussion of the holders' tax consequences addresses only those persons that hold those ordinary shares as capital assets for U.S. federal income tax purposes and does not address the tax consequences to any special class of holder, including without limitation, holders of (directly, indirectly or constructively) 10% or more of our ordinary shares (as measured by vote or value), dealers in securities or currencies, banks, tax-exempt organizations, life insurance companies, financial institutions, broker dealers, regulated investment companies, real estate investment trusts, traders in securities that elect the mark-to-market method of accounting for their securities holdings, persons that hold securities that are a hedge or that are hedged against currency or interest rate risks or that are part of a straddle, conversion or "integrated" transaction, certain U.S. expatriates, partnerships or other entities classified as partnerships for U.S. federal income tax purposes, persons required to accelerate the recognition of any item of gross income with respect to the ordinary shares as a result of such income being recognized on an applicable financial statement and U.S. Holders whose functional currency for U.S. federal income tax purposes is not the U.S. dollar. This discussion does not address the effect of the U.S. federal alternative minimum tax or any state, local or foreign tax laws on a holder of ordinary shares. The discussion is based on the Code, its legislative history, existing and proposed regulations thereunder, published rulings and court decisions, all as currently in effect and all subject to change at any time, possibly with retroactive effect. For purposes of this discussion, a "U.S. Holder" means a beneficial owner of ordinary shares that is for U.S. federal income tax purposes an individual citizen or resident of the U.S.; a U.S. corporation, or other entity taxable as a corporation, created or organized in or under the laws of the United States or any political subdivision thereof; a trust if the trust (i) is subject to the primary supervision of a U.S. court and one or more U.S. persons are able to control all substantial decisions of the trust; or (ii) has elected to be treated as a U.S. person; or an estate the income of which is subject to U.S. federal income tax regardless of its source. A "non-U.S. Holder" is a beneficial owner of our ordinary shares that is neither a U.S. Holder nor a partnership for U.S. federal income tax purposes. If an entity or arrangement that is treated as a partnership for U.S. federal income tax purposes holds the shares, the U.S. federal income tax treatment of a partner will generally depend on the status of the partner and activities of the partnership. Partnerships holding shares and partners therein should consult their own tax advisors as to the particular U.S. federal income tax consequences of acquiring, owning and disposing of the shares. Cash Dividends and Other Distributions A U.S. Holder of ordinary shares generally will be required to treat distributions received with respect to such ordinary shares (including any amounts withheld) as dividend income to the extent of AerCap's current or accumulated earnings and profits (computed using U.S. federal income tax principles), with the excess treated as a non-taxable return of capital to the extent of the holder's adjusted tax basis in the ordinary shares and, thereafter, as capital gain, subject to the PFIC rules discussed below. Dividends paid to a U.S. Holder that is a corporation are not eligible for the dividends received deduction generally available to corporations. Current tax law provides for a maximum 20% U.S. tax rate on the dividend income of an individual U.S. Holder with respect to dividends paid by a domestic corporation or "qualified foreign corporation" if certain holding period 11 Table of Contents requirements are met. A qualified foreign corporation generally includes a foreign corporation (other than a PFIC) if (i) its ordinary shares are readily tradable on an established securities market in the United States; or (ii) it is eligible for benefits under a comprehensive U.S. income tax treaty. The ordinary shares are expected to be readily traded on the NYSE. As a result, assuming we are not treated as a PFIC, we should be treated as a qualified foreign corporation with respect to dividends paid on our ordinary shares and, therefore, dividends paid to an individual U.S. Holder with respect to ordinary shares for which the requisite holding period is satisfied should be taxed at a maximum federal tax rate of 20%. Distributions to U.S. Holders of additional ordinary shares or preemptive rights with respect to ordinary shares that are made as part of a pro rata distribution to all of our shareholders generally will not be subject to U.S. federal income tax, but in other circumstances may constitute a taxable dividend. Distributions paid in a currency other than U.S. dollars will be included in a U.S. Holder's gross income in a U.S. dollar amount based on the spot exchange rate in effect on the date of actual or constructive receipt whether or not the payment is converted into U.S. dollars at that time. The U.S. Holder will have a tax basis in such currency equal to such U.S. dollar amount, and any gain or loss recognized upon a subsequent sale or conversion of the foreign currency for a different U.S. dollar amount will be U.S. source ordinary income or loss. If the dividend is converted into U.S. dollars on the date of receipt, a U.S. Holder generally should not be required to recognize foreign currency gain or loss in respect of the dividend income. Subject to applicable limitations that may vary depending upon the circumstances, foreign taxes withheld from dividends on ordinary shares, to the extent the taxes do not exceed those taxes that would have been withheld had the holder been eligible for and actually claimed the benefits of any reduction in such taxes under applicable law or tax treaty, will be creditable against the U.S. Holder's federal income tax liability. The limitation on foreign taxes eligible for credit is calculated separately with respect to specific classes of income. The rules governing foreign tax credits are complex and, therefore, prospective purchasers of ordinary shares should consult their own tax advisors regarding the availability of foreign tax credits in their particular circumstances. Instead of claiming a credit, a U.S. Holder may, at his election, deduct such otherwise creditable foreign taxes in computing his taxable income, subject to generally applicable limitations under U.S. law. A non-U.S. Holder generally will not be subject to U.S. federal income or withholding tax on dividends paid with respect to ordinary shares unless such income is effectively connected with the conduct by the non-U.S. Holder of a trade or business within the United States. Sale or Disposition of Ordinary Shares A U.S. Holder generally will recognize gain or loss on the taxable sale or exchange of the ordinary shares in an amount equal to the difference between the U.S. dollar amount realized on such sale or exchange (determined in the case of shares sold or exchanged for currencies other than U.S. dollars by reference to the spot exchange rate in effect on the date of the sale or exchange or, if the ordinary shares sold or exchanged are traded on an established securities market and the U.S. Holder is a cash basis taxpayer or an electing accrual basis taxpayer, the spot exchange rate in effect on the settlement date) and the U.S. Holder's adjusted tax basis in the ordinary shares determined in U.S. dollars. The initial tax basis of the ordinary shares to a U.S. Holder will be the U.S. Holder's U.S. dollar purchase price for the shares (determined by reference to the spot exchange rate in effect on the date of the purchase, or if the shares purchased are traded on an established securities market and the U.S. Holder is a cash basis taxpayer or an electing accrual basis taxpayer, the spot exchange rate in effect on the settlement date). Assuming that AerCap is not a PFIC and has not been treated as a PFIC during your holding period for our ordinary shares, such gain or loss will be capital gain or loss and will be long-term gain or loss if the ordinary shares have been held for more than one year. Under current law, the maximum long-term capital gain rate for an individual U.S. Holder is 20%. The deductibility of capital losses is subject to limitations. Capital gain or loss, if any, recognized by a U.S. Holder generally will be treated as U.S. source income or loss for U.S. foreign tax credit purposes. 12 Table of Contents A non-U.S. Holder of ordinary shares will not be subject to United States income or withholding tax on gain from the sale or other disposition of ordinary shares unless (i) such gain is effectively connected with the conduct of a trade or business within the United States; or (ii) the non-U.S. Holder is an individual who is present in the United States for at least 183 days during the taxable year of the disposition and certain other conditions are met. Potential Application of PFIC Provisions We do not believe we will be classified as a PFIC for 2018. We cannot yet make a determination as to whether we will be classified as a PFIC for 2019 or subsequent years. In general, a non-U.S. corporation will be classified as a PFIC for U.S. federal income tax purposes in any taxable year in which, after applying certain look-through rules, either (i) at least 75% of its gross income is "passive income;" or (ii) at least 50% of the average value of its gross assets is attributable to assets that produce "passive income" or are held for the production of "passive income." Passive income for this purpose generally includes dividends, interest, royalties, rents and gains from commodities, foreign currency and securities transactions. Certain exceptions are provided, however, for rental income derived in the active conduct of a business. The determination as to whether a foreign corporation is a PFIC is a complex determination that is based on all of the relevant facts and circumstances and that depends on the classification of various assets and income under applicable rules. It is unclear how some of these rules apply to us. Further, this determination must be tested annually at the end of the taxable year and, while we intend to conduct our affairs in a manner that will reduce the likelihood of our becoming a PFIC, our circumstances may change or our business plan may result in our engaging in activities that could cause us to become a PFIC. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that we will not be classified as a PFIC for the current taxable year or any future taxable year. If we are or become a PFIC in a taxable year in which we pay a dividend or the prior taxable year, the dividend rate discussed above with respect to dividends paid to non-corporate holders would not apply. If we are a PFIC, subject to the discussion of themark-to-market election and the qualified electing fund election below, a U.S. Holder of ordinary shares will be subject to additional tax and an interest charge on "excess distributions" received with respect to the ordinary shares or gains realized on the disposition of such ordinary shares. Such a U.S. Holder will have an excess distribution if distributions during any tax year exceed 125% of the average amount received during the three preceding tax years (or, if shorter, the U.S. Holder's holding period). A U.S. Holder may realize gain on an ordinary share not only through a sale or other disposition, but also by pledging the ordinary share as security for a loan or entering into certain constructive disposition transactions. To compute the tax on an excess distribution or any gain, (i) the excess distribution or gain is allocated ratably over the U.S. Holder's holding period; (ii) the amount allocated to the current tax year and amounts allocated to any year before the first year in which we are a PFIC is taxed as ordinary income in the current tax year; and (iii) the amount allocated to each previous tax year (other than any year before the first year in which we are a PFIC) is taxed at the highest applicable marginal rate in effect for that year and an interest charge is imposed to recover the deemed benefit from the deferred payment of the tax. These rules effectively prevent a U.S. Holder from treating the gain realized on the disposition of an ordinary share as capital gain. If we are a PFIC and our ordinary shares are "regularly traded" on a "qualified exchange," a U.S. Holder may make amark-to-market election, which may mitigate the adverse tax consequences resulting from AerCap's PFIC status. The ordinary shares will be treated as "regularly traded" in any calendar year during which more than a de minimis quantity of ordinary shares are traded on a qualified exchange on at least 15 days during each calendar quarter. The NYSE, on which the ordinary shares are expected to be regularly traded, is a qualified exchange for U.S. federal income tax purposes. If a U.S. Holder makes the mark-to-market election, for each year in which we are a PFIC the holder generally will include as ordinary income the excess, if any, of the fair market value of the ordinary shares at the end of the taxable year over their adjusted basis, and will be permitted an ordinary loss in respect of the excess, if any, of the adjusted basis of the ordinary shares over their fair market value at the end of the taxable year (but 13 Table of Contents only to the extent of the net amount of previously included income as a result of the mark-to-market election). If a U.S. Holder makes the election, his basis in the ordinary shares will be adjusted to reflect any such income or loss amounts. Any gain recognized on the sale or other disposition of ordinary shares, for which the mark-to-market election has been made, will generally be treated as ordinary income. Alternatively, if we become a PFIC in any year, a U.S. Holder of ordinary shares may wish to avoid the adverse tax consequences resulting from our PFIC status by making a qualified electing fund ("QEF") election with respect to our ordinary shares in such year. If a U.S. Holder makes a QEF election, the holder will be required to include in gross income each year (i) as ordinary income, its pro rata share of our earnings and profits in excess of net capital gains; and (ii) as long-term capital gains, its pro rata share of our net capital gains, in each case, whether or not cash distributions are actually made. The amounts recognized by a U.S. Holder making a QEF election generally are treated as income from sources outside the U.S. If, however, U.S. Holders hold at least half of the ordinary shares, a percentage of our income equal to the proportion of our income that we receive from U.S. sources will be U.S. source income for the U.S. Holders of ordinary shares. Because a U.S. Holder of shares in a PFIC that makes a QEF election is taxed currently on its pro rata share of our income, the amounts recognized will not be subject to tax when they are distributed to the U.S. Holder. An electing U.S. Holder's basis in the ordinary shares will be increased by any amounts included in income currently as described above and decreased by any amounts not subjected to tax at the time of distribution. If we are or become a PFIC, a U.S. Holder would make a QEF election in respect of its ordinary shares by attaching a properly completed IRS Form 8621 in respect of such shares to the holder's timely filed U.S. federal income tax return. For any taxable year that we determine that we are a PFIC, we will (i) provide notice of our status as a PFIC as soon as practicable following such taxable year; and (ii) comply with all reporting requirements necessary for U.S. Holders to make QEF elections, including providing to shareholders upon request the information necessary for such an election. Although a U.S. Holder normally is not permitted to make a retroactive QEF election, a retroactive election (a "retroactive QEF election") may be made for a taxable year of the U.S. Holder (the "retroactive election year") if the U.S. Holder (i) reasonably believed that, as of the date the QEF election was due, the foreign corporation was not a PFIC for its taxable year that ended during the retroactive election year; and (ii) to the extent provided for in applicable Treasury Regulations, filed a protective statement with respect to the foreign corporation, applicable to the retroactive election year, in which the U.S. Holder described the basis for its reasonable belief and extended the period of limitation on the assessment of taxes for all taxable years of the shareholder to which the protective statement applies. If required to be filed to preserve the U.S. Holder's ability to make a retroactive QEF election, the protective statement must be filed by the due date of the investor's return (including extensions) for the first taxable year to which the statement is to apply. U.S. Holders should consult their own tax advisors regarding the advisability of filing a protective statement. As discussed above, if we are a PFIC, a U.S. Holder of ordinary shares that makes a QEF election (including a proper retroactive QEF election) will be required to include in income currently its pro rata share of our earnings and profits whether or not we actually distribute earnings. The use of earnings to fund reserves or pay down debt or to fund other investments could result in a U.S. Holder of ordinary shares recognizing income in excess of amounts it actually receives. In addition, our income from an investment for U.S. federal income tax purposes may exceed the amount we actually receive. If we are a PFIC and a U.S. Holder makes a valid QEF election in respect of its ordinary shares, such holder may be able to elect to defer payment, subject to an interest charge for the deferral period, of the tax on income recognized on account of the QEF election. Prospective purchasers of ordinary shares should consult their own tax advisors about the advisability of making a QEF election, protective QEF election and deferred payment election. Certain expenses of AerCap might be a miscellaneous itemized deduction if incurred by an individual. A U.S. person that owns an interest in a "pass-through entity" is treated as recognizing income in an amount corresponding to its share of any item of expense that would be a miscellaneous itemized deduction, but may not take a deduction for such amounts. If it is determined that we are a PFIC, the IRS could take the position that we are a "pass-through entity" with respect to a U.S. Holder of ordinary shares that makes a QEF election. 14 Table of Contents Special rules apply to determine the foreign tax credit with respect to withholding taxes imposed on distributions on shares in a PFIC. If a U.S. Holder owns ordinary shares during any year in which we are a PFIC, such holder must file IRS Form 8621. We urge prospective purchasers of ordinary shares to consult their own tax advisors concerning the tax considerations relevant to an investment in a PFIC, including the availability and consequences of making the mark-to-market election and QEF election discussed above. Additional Tax on Net Investment Income Certain U.S. Holders that are individuals, trusts or estates may be subject to a 3.8% tax, in addition to otherwise applicable U.S. federal income tax, on the lesser of (i) the U.S. Holder's "net investment income" (or undistributed "net investment income," in the case of a trust or estate) for the relevant taxable year; and (ii) the excess of the U.S. Holder's modified adjusted gross income (or adjusted gross income, in the case of a trust or estate) for the relevant taxable year above a certain threshold (which in the case of an individual ranges from $125,000 to $250,000, depending on the individual's circumstances). A U.S. Holder's "net investment income" generally includes, among other things, dividend income on and capital gain from the disposition of shares, subject to certain exceptions. If you are a U.S. Holder that is an individual, trust or estate, you should consult their own tax advisors regarding the applicability of this tax to the ordinary shares. Information Reporting and Backup Withholding Information reporting to the IRS generally will be required with respect to payments on the ordinary shares and proceeds of the sale of the ordinary shares paid to holders that are U.S. taxpayers, other than certain corporations and other exempt recipients. A 24% "backup" withholding tax may apply to those payments if such a holder fails to provide a taxpayer identification number to the paying agent and to certify that no loss of exemption from backup withholding has occurred. Holders that are not subject to U.S. taxation may be required to comply with applicable certification procedures to establish that they are not U.S. taxpayers in order to avoid the application of such information reporting requirements and backup withholding. The amounts withheld under the backup withholding rules are not an additional tax and may be refunded, or credited against the holder's U.S. federal income tax liability, if any, provided the required information is timely furnished to the IRS. The above discussion is a general summary. It does not cover all tax matters that may be of importance to particular investors. All prospective investors are strongly urged to consult their own tax advisors about the tax consequences of an investment in our ordinary shares. 15 Table of Contents PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION The Selling Shareholders may, from time to time, sell, transfer or otherwise dispose of any or all of its ordinary shares or interests in ordinary shares on any stock exchange, market or trading facility on which the ordinary shares are traded, in private transactions or a combination thereof. These dispositions may be at fixed prices, at prevailing market prices, at the time of sale at prices related to the prevailing market price, at varying prices determined at the time of sale, or at negotiated prices. The Selling Shareholders may use any one or more of the following methods when disposing of ordinary shares or interests therein: underwritten public offerings, pursuant to which one or more underwriters may resell the ordinary shares in one or more transactions, including in negotiated transactions at a fixed public offering price or at varying prices determined at the time of sales;

"at the market" to or through market makers or into an existing market for the ordinary shares;

ordinary brokerage transactions and transactions in which the broker-dealer solicits purchasers;

broker-dealer solicits purchasers; block trades in which a broker-dealer will attempt to sell the ordinary shares as agent, but may position and resell a portion of the block as principal to facilitate the transaction;

broker-dealer will attempt to sell the ordinary shares as agent, but may position and resell a portion of the block as principal to facilitate the transaction; purchases by the broker-dealer as principal and resale by the broker-dealer for its account;

broker-dealer as principal and resale by the broker-dealer for its account; an exchange distribution in accordance with the rules of the applicable exchange;

privately negotiated transactions;

through the writing or settlement of options or other hedging transactions, whether through an options exchange or otherwise, or through derivative transactions or short sales;

in other ways not involving market makers or established trading markets, including direct sales to purchasers or sales effected through agents;

by pledge to secure debts and other obligations;

broker-dealers may agree with the Selling Shareholders to sell a specified number of such ordinary shares at a stipulated price per share; or

may agree with the Selling Shareholders to sell a specified number of such ordinary shares at a stipulated price per share; or a combination of any such methods of sale. The Selling Shareholders may enter into derivative transactions with broker-dealers, other financial institutions or third parties or sell securities not covered by this prospectus in privately negotiated or registered transactions. These transactions may involve the sale of ordinary shares by the Selling Shareholders by forward sale or by an offering (directly or by entering into derivative transactions with broker-dealers, other financial institutions or third parties) of options, rights, warrants or other securities that are offered with, convertible into or exchangeable for ordinary shares. If the applicable prospectus supplement indicates, in connection with derivative transactions, the broker-dealers, other financial institutions or third parties may sell ordinary shares covered by this prospectus and the applicable prospectus supplement, including in short sale transactions. If so, the broker- dealer, other financial institution or third party may use ordinary shares pledged by the Selling Shareholders or borrowed from the Selling Shareholders or others to settle those sales or to close out any related open borrowings of ordinary shares, and may use ordinary shares received from the Selling Shareholders in settlement of derivative transactions to close out any related open borrowing of ordinary shares. In connection with the sale of our ordinary shares, the Selling Shareholders may loan or pledge, hypothecate or grant a security interest in the ordinary shares to broker-dealers, other financial institutions or third parties 16 Table of Contents which in turn may resell or otherwise transfer the ordinary shares. The Selling Shareholders may also enter into option or other transactions with broker- dealers, other financial institutions or third parties or enter into one or more derivative securities that in each case may involve the delivery to such broker- dealer, other financial institution or third party of ordinary shares offered by this prospectus, which may then resell or otherwise transfer the ordinary shares. The Selling Shareholders may also enter into hedging transactions with broker-dealers or other financial institutions and the broker-dealers or other financial institutions may engage in short sales of the ordinary shares in the course of hedging the positions they assume with the Selling Shareholders, including, without limitation, in connection with distributions of the ordinary shares by those broker-dealers or other financial institutions. This prospectus may be supplemented or amended from time to time to describe a specific plan of distribution and any related transactions. The aggregate proceeds to the Selling Shareholders from the sale of the ordinary shares offered by them will be the purchase price of the ordinary shares less discounts or commissions, if any. The Selling Shareholders reserve the right to accept and, together with their agents from time to time, to reject, in whole or in part, any proposed purchase of ordinary shares to be made directly or through agents. We will not receive any of the proceeds from any offering or sale hereunder. The Selling Shareholders will pay all fees and expenses incidental to registering the ordinary shares, including any and all SEC filing or registration fees. The Selling Shareholders also may resell all or a portion of the ordinary shares in open market transactions in reliance upon Rule 144 under the Securities Act, provided that it meets the criteria and conforms to the requirements of that rule. Any underwriters, broker-dealers or agents that participate in the sale of the ordinary shares or interests therein may be "underwriters" within the meaning of Section 2(a)(11) of the Securities Act. Any discounts, commissions, concessions or profit they earn on any resale of the ordinary shares may be underwriting discounts and commissions under the Securities Act. To the extent required, the ordinary shares to be sold, the respective purchase prices and public offering prices, the names of any agent, dealer or underwriter, any applicable commissions, discounts or concessions, and other terms with respect to a particular offer will be set forth in an accompanying prospectus supplement or, if appropriate, a post-effective amendment to the registration statement that includes this prospectus. In order to comply with the securities laws of some states, if applicable, the ordinary shares may be sold in these jurisdictions only through registered or licensed brokers or dealers. In addition, in some states the ordinary shares may not be sold unless they have been registered or qualified for sale or an exemption from registration or qualification requirements is available and is complied with. We have advised the Selling Shareholders that the anti-manipulation rules of Regulation M under the Exchange Act may apply to sales of ordinary shares in the market and to the activities of the Selling Shareholders and its affiliates. In addition, to the extent applicable, we will make copies of this prospectus (as it may be supplemented or amended from time to time) available to the Selling Shareholders for the purpose of satisfying the prospectus delivery requirements of the Securities Act. We and the Selling Shareholders may enter into agreements pursuant to which underwriters, dealers and agents who participate in the distribution of the ordinary shares may be entitled to indemnification by us or the Selling Shareholders against certain liabilities, including liabilities arising under the Securities Act, and to contribution with respect to payments which the underwriters, dealers or agents may be required to make. 17 Table of Contents ENFORCEMENT OF CIVIL LIABILITY JUDGMENTS UNDER IRISH LAW As the United States is not a party to a convention with Ireland in respect of the enforcement of judgments, common law rules apply in order to determine whether a judgment of the courts of the United States is enforceable in Ireland. A judgment of a court of the United States will be enforced by the courts in Ireland if the following general requirements are met: The United States court must have jurisdiction under Irish conflict of law rules. If the Irish courts determine that the jurisdiction of the United States court is not acceptable, then the judgment cannot be enforced or recognized in Ireland. The judgment must be final and conclusive and the decree must be final and unalterable in the court that produces it. The enforcement of a judgment under appeal in the United States will normally be stayed in Ireland pending the outcome of the appeal. When enforcing an in personam judgment (action against a specific person as opposed to a judgment specific to an asset), the amount in question must be a definite sum of money. Once the United States court is shown to have jurisdiction, the Irish courts will not examine the merits of the judgment obtained in the United States. Enforcement proceedings should be instituted in Ireland within six years of the date of judgment. The procedural rules of the United States court must have been observed. There is a practical benefit to the party in whose favor the judgment of the United States court is made in seeking to have that judgment enforced in Ireland. There are a number of possible defenses to an application to enforce a judgment of the courts of the United States in Ireland, including the following: A judgment obtained by fraud or trick will not be enforceable. A judgment in breach of natural or constitutional justice under Irish law will not be enforceable. This would include a failure to notify the other party of the hearing or to give the other party a fair hearing. A judgment contrary to Irish public policy is not enforceable. This would include, for example, among other things (i) a judgment obtained on foot of a contract recognized as illegal in Ireland such as a contract in restraint of trade or (ii) a judgment granted on foot of foreign penal or revenue (tax) laws or expropriatory laws (the latter of which would include certain laws permitting the requisitioning or confiscation of property). A judgment which is inconsistent with a prior judgment of an Irish court on the same matter is not enforceable. Jurisdiction cannot be obtained by the Irish courts over judgment debtors in enforcement proceedings by personal service in Ireland or outside Ireland under Order 11 of the Rules of the Superior Courts. A judgment will not be enforced where such judgment is shown to be erroneous by a party to the enforcement proceedings in Ireland by such party adducing new evidence which could not have been discovered using reasonable diligence prior to obtaining the judgment in the United States. 18 Table of Contents ENFORCEMENT OF CIVIL LIABILITY JUDGMENTS UNDER DUTCH LAW We are advised that there is no enforcement treaty between the Netherlands and the United States providing for reciprocal recognition and enforcement of judgments, other than arbitration awards, in civil and commercial matters. Therefore, a judgment rendered by any federal or state court in the United States in such matters cannot automatically be enforced in the Netherlands. An application will have to be made to the competent Dutch court in order to obtain a judgment that can be enforced in the Netherlands. The Dutch courts can in principle be expected to give conclusive effect to a final and enforceable judgment of a competent United States court in respect of the contractual obligations under the relevant document without re-examination or re-litigation, but would require (i) that the relevant court in the United States had jurisdiction in the matter in accordance with standards that are generally accepted internationally, (ii) the proceedings before such court to have complied with principles of proper procedure (behoorlijke rechtspleging), (iii) such judgment not being contrary to the public policy (openbare orde) of the Netherlands or the European Union, (iv) that recognition and/or enforcement of the judgment is not irreconcilable with a decision of a Dutch court rendered between the same parties or with an earlier decision of a foreign court rendered between the same parties in a dispute that is about the same subject matter and that is based on the same cause, provided that such earlier decision can be recognized in the Netherlands and (v) the judgment is-according to the law of its country of origin-formally capable of being enforced (e.g. is readily enforceable, has not been annulled in appeal or its enforceability has not been subject to a certain time frame), but the court will in either case have discretion to attach such weight to the judgment of any federal or state court in the United States as it deems appropriate and may re-examine or re-litigate the substantive matters adjudicated upon. Furthermore, a Dutch court may reduce the amount of damages granted by a federal or state court in the United States and recognize damages only to the extent that they are necessary to compensate actual losses or damages. Dutch civil procedure differs substantially from U.S. civil procedure in a number of respects. Insofar as the production of evidence is concerned, U.S. law and the laws of several other jurisdictions based on common law provide for pre-trial discovery, a process by which parties to the proceedings may prior to trial compel the production of documents by adverse or third parties and the deposition of witnesses. Evidence obtained in this manner may be decisive in the outcome of any proceeding. No such pre-trial discovery process exists under Dutch law. In addition, it is doubtful whether a Dutch court would accept jurisdiction and impose civil or other liability in an original action commenced in the Netherlands and predicated solely upon United States federal securities laws. 19 Table of Contents LEGAL MATTERS The validity of the ordinary shares will be passed upon for us by NautaDutilh N.V., Amsterdam, the Netherlands. EXPERTS The consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2018 and for the year ended December 31, 2018 and management's assessment of the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting (which is included in Management's annual report on internal control over financial reporting) as of December 31, 2018 incorporated in this prospectus by reference to the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 have been so incorporated in reliance on the report of PricewaterhouseCoopers, an independent registered public accounting firm, given on the authority of said firm, as experts in auditing and accounting. The consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2017 and for each of the two years in the period ended December 31, 2017 incorporated in this prospectus by reference to the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 have been so incorporated in reliance on the report of PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V., an independent registered public accounting firm, given on the authority of said firm, as experts in auditing and accounting. 20 Table of Contents DISCLOSURE OF SEC POSITION ON INDEMNIFICATION FOR SECURITIES ACT LIABILITIES Under Dutch law, AerCap is permitted to purchase directors' and officers' insurance. AerCap carries such insurance. In addition, the articles of association of AerCap include indemnification of its directors and officers against liabilities, including judgments, fines and penalties, as well as against associated reasonable legal expenses and settlement payments, to the extent this is allowed under Dutch law. To be entitled to indemnification, these persons must not have engaged in an act or omission of willful misconduct or bad faith. Insofar as such indemnification for liabilities arising under the Securities Act may be permitted to directors, officers or persons controlling AerCap pursuant to the foregoing provisions, AerCap has been informed that in the opinion of the SEC such indemnification is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act and is therefore unenforceable. 21 Table of Contents AerCap Holdings N.V. Up to 4,000,000 Ordinary Shares PROSPECTUS December 2, 2019 Table of Contents PART II-INFORMATION NOT REQUIRED IN PROSPECTUS ITEM 8. Indemnification of Officers and Directors Insurance AerCap has a directors and officers liability insurance policy that, subject to policy terms and limitations, includes coverage to reimburse directors and officers of AerCap and its subsidiaries for the costs of defense, settlement or payment of claims and judgments under certain circumstances. Indemnification The provisions of Dutch law governing the liability of the members of AerCap's board of directors are mandatory in nature. Although Dutch law does not provide for any provisions with respect to the indemnification of officers and directors, the concept of indemnification of directors of a company for liabilities arising from their actions as members of the executive or supervisory boards is, in principle, accepted in the Netherlands. The current articles of association of AerCap Holdings N.V. provide for indemnification of the directors and officers to the fullest extent permitted by Dutch law. The indemnification protects the directors and officers against liabilities, expenses and amounts paid in settlement relating to claims, actions, suits or proceedings to which a director and/or officer becomes a party as a result of his or her position. Article 18 of the articles of association of AerCap Holdings N.V.-translated into the English language, which is not the authentic language of the articles of association-provides that: INDEMNIFICATION Article 18 Subject to the limitations included in this article, every person or legal entity who is, or has been, a director, proxy-holder, staff member or officer (specifically including the Chief Financial Officer and the Chief Legal Officer as from time to time designated by the Board of Directors), who is made, or threatened to be made, a party to any claim, action, suit or proceeding in which he/she or it becomes involved as a party or otherwise by virtue of his/her or its being, or having been, a director, proxy-holder, staff member or officer of the Company, shall be indemnified by the Company, to the fullest extent permitted under the laws of the Netherlands, concerning (A) any and all liabilities imposed on him/her or on it, including judgements, fines and penalties, (B) any and all expenses, including costs and attorneys' fees, reasonably incurred or paid by him/her or by it, and (C) any and all amounts paid in settlement by him/her or by it, in connection with any such claim, action, suit or other proceeding. A director, proxy-holder, staff member or officer shall, however, have no right to be indemnified against any liability in any matter if it shall have been finally determined that such liability resulted from the intent, wilful recklessness or serious culpability of such person or legal entity. Furthermore, a director, proxy-holder, staff member or officer shall have no right to be indemnified against any liability in any matter if it shall have been finally determined that such person or legal entity did not act in good faith and in the reasonable belief that his or its action was in the best interest of the Company. 18.4 In the event of a settlement, a director, proxy-holder, staff member or officer shall not lose his/her or its right to be indemnified unless there has been a determination that such person or legal entity engaged in intent, wilful recklessness or serious culpability in the conduct of his or its office or did not act in good faith and in the reasonable belief that his/her or its action was in the best interest of the Company: by the court or other body approving settlement; or by a resolution duly adopted by the general meeting of shareholders; or by written opinion of independent counsel to be appointed by the Board of Directors. II-1 Table of Contents The right to indemnification herein provided (i) may be insured against by policies maintained by the Company, (ii) shall be severable, shall not affect any other rights to which any director, proxy-holder, staff member or officer may now or hereafter be entitled, (iv) shall continue as to a person or legal entity who has ceased to be a director, proxy-holder, staff member or officer, and (v) shall also inure to the benefit of the heirs, executors, administrators or successors of such person or legal entity. Nothing included herein shall affect any right to indemnification to which persons or legal entities other than a director, proxy-holder, staff member or officer may be entitled by contract or otherwise. Subject to such procedures as may be determined by the Board of Directors, expenses in connection with the preparation and presentation of a defence to any claim, action, suit or proceeding of the character described in this article 18 may be advanced to the director, proxy-holder, staff member or officer by the Company prior to final disposition thereof upon receipt of an undertaking by or on behalf of such director, proxy-holder, staff member or officer to repay such amount if it is ultimately determined that he or it is not entitled to indemnification under this article 18. Item 9. Exhibits and Financial Statement Schedules See Exhibit Index beginning on page 4 of this registration statement. Item 10. Undertakings The undersigned registrant hereby undertakes: To file, during any period in which offers or sales are being made, a post-effective amendment to this registration statement: To include any prospectus required by Section 10(a)(3) of the Securities Act; To reflect in the prospectus any facts or events arising after the effective date of the registration statement (or the most recent post- effective amendment thereof) which, individually or in the aggregate, represent a fundamental change in the information set forth in the registration statement. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any increase or decrease in volume of ordinary shares offered (if the total dollar value of ordinary shares offered would not exceed that which was registered) and any deviation from the low or high end of the estimated maximum offering range may be reflected in the form of prospectus filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b) if, in the aggregate, the changes in volume and price represent no more than 20 percent change in the maximum aggregate offering price set forth in the "Calculation of Registration Fee" table in the effective registration statement; and To include any material information with respect to the plan of distribution not previously disclosed in the registration statement or any material change to such information in the registration statement; provided, however, that paragraphs (i), (ii) and (iii) above do not apply if the information required to be included in a post-effective amendment by those paragraphs is contained in reports filed with or furnished to the SEC by the registrant pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act that are incorporated by reference in this registration statement or is contained in a form of prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) that is part of this registration statement. That, for the purpose of determining any liability under the Securities Act, each such post-effective amendment shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the ordinary shares offered therein, and the offering of such ordinary shares at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof. To remove from registration by means of a post-effective amendment any of the ordinary shares being registered which remain unsold at the termination of the offering. To file a post-effective amendment to the registration statement to include any financial statements required by Item 8.A of Form20-F at the start of any delayed offering or throughout a continuous offering. II-2 Table of Contents Financial statements and information otherwise required by Section 10(a)(3) of the Securities Act need not be furnished; provided, that the registrant includes in the prospectus, by means of a post-effective amendment, financial statements required pursuant to this paragraph (4) and other information necessary to ensure that all other information in the prospectus is at least as current as the date of those financial statements. Notwithstanding the foregoing, with respect to registration statements on Form F-3, a post-effective amendment need not be filed to include financial statements and information required by Section 10(a)(3) of the Act or Item 8.A of Form 20-F if such financial statements and information are contained in periodic reports filed with or furnished to the SEC by the registrant pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act that are incorporated by reference in the registration statement. That, for the purpose of determining liability under the Securities Act to any purchaser, Each prospectus filed by the registrant pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) shall be deemed to be part of the registration statement as of the date the filed prospectus was deemed part of and included in the registration statement; and Each prospectus required to be filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2), (b)(5), or (b)(7) as part of a registration statement in reliance on Rule 430B relating to an offering made pursuant to Rule 415(a)(l)(i), (vii), or (x) for the purpose of providing the information required by Section 10(a) of the Securities Act shall be deemed to be part of and included in the registration statement as of the earlier of the date such form of prospectus is first used after effectiveness or the date of the first contract of sale of securities in the offering described in the prospectus. As provided in Rule 430B, for liability purposes of the issuer and any person that is at that date an underwriter, such date shall be deemed to be a new effective date of the registration statement relating to the ordinary shares in the registration statement to which that prospectus relates, and the offering of such ordinary shares at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof. Provided, however, that no statement made in a registration statement or prospectus that is part of the registration statement or made in a document incorporated or deemed incorporated by reference into the registration statement or prospectus that is part of the registration statement will, as to a purchaser with a time of contract of sale prior to such effective date, supersede or modify any statement that was made in the registration statement or prospectus that was part of the registration statement or made in any such document immediately prior to such effective date; The undersigned registrant hereby undertakes that, for purposes of determining any liability under the Securities Act, each filing of the registrant's annual reports pursuant to Section 13(a) or Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act (and, where applicable, each filing of an employee benefit plan's annual report pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act) that is incorporated by reference in this registration statement shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the ordinary shares offered therein, and the offering of such ordinary shares at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof. Insofar as indemnification for liabilities arising under the Securities Act may be permitted to our directors, officers and controlling persons pursuant to the foregoing provisions, or otherwise, we have been advised that in the opinion of the SEC such indemnification is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act and is, therefore, unenforceable. In the event that a claim for indemnification against such liabilities (other than the payment by us of expenses incurred or paid by one of our directors, officers or controlling persons in the successful defense of any action, suit or proceeding) is asserted by such director, officer or controlling person in connection with the ordinary shares being registered, we will, unless in the opinion of its counsel the matter has been settled by controlling precedent, submit to a court of appropriate jurisdiction the question whether such indemnification by it is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act and will be governed by the final adjudication of such issue. II-3 Table of Contents EXHIBIT INDEX Exhibit Number Description of Exhibit 1.1 Form of Underwriting Agreement(1) 5.1 Opinion of NautaDutilh N.V. Consent of PricewaterhouseCoopers Consent of PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. Consent of NautaDutilh N.V. (included in Exhibit 5.1) 24.1 Power of Attorney relating to AerCap Holdings N.V. (included on the signature pages hereto) To be filed by amendment or to be incorporated by reference to a report filed hereafter in connection with or prior to an offering of ordinary shares. II-4 Table of Contents SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act, the undersigned registrant certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form F-3 and has duly caused this registration statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the City of Dublin, Ireland, on December 2, 2019. AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. By: /s/ Aengus Kelly Name: Aengus Kelly Title: Chief Executive Officer POWER OF ATTORNEY We, the undersigned officers and directors of AerCap Holdings N.V., hereby severally constitute and appoint Aengus Kelly our true and lawful attorney-in-fact, with full power of substitution, for them, together or individually, in any and all capacities, to sign for us and in our names, this Registration Statement on Form F-3 filed with the SEC, and any and all amendments to said registration statement (including post-effective amendments), and to file or cause to be filed the same, with all exhibits thereto and other documents in connection therewith, with the SEC, granting unto said attorney full power and authority to do and perform each and every act and thing requisite and necessary to be done in connection therewith, as fully to all intents and purposes as he might or could do in person, and hereby ratifying and confirming all that said attorney, or his substitute, shall do or cause to be done by virtue of this power of attorney. Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act, this registration statement has been signed by the following persons in the capacities and on the dates indicated. Signature Title Date /s/ Pieter Korteweg Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors December 2, 2019 Pieter Korteweg /s/ Aengus Kelly Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer December 2, 2019 Aengus Kelly /s/ Julian (Brad) Branch Non-Executive Director December 2, 2019 Julian (Brad) Branch /s/ Stacey Cartwright Non-Executive Director December 2, 2019 Stacey Cartwright /s/ Paul Dacier Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors December 2, 2019 Paul Dacier II-5 Table of Contents Signature Title /s/ Rita Forst Non-Executive Director Rita Forst /s/ James (Jim) Lawrence Non-Executive Director James (Jim) Lawrence /s/ Michael Walsh Non-Executive Director Michael Walsh /s/ Robert (Bob) Warden Non-Executive Director Robert (Bob) Warden /s/ Peter Juhas Chief Financial Officer Peter Juhas /s/ Richard Maasland Chief Accounting Officer Richard Maasland /s/ Donald Puglisi Authorized Representative in the United States Donald Puglisi II-6 Date December 2, 2019 December 2, 2019 December 2, 2019 December 2, 2019 December 2, 2019 December 2, 2019 December 2, 2019 Exhibit 5.1 [Letterhead of NautaDutilh N.V., Amsterdam Office] Amsterdam, December 2, 2019. To the Company Re: AerCap Holdings N.V. Form F-3 Registration Statement Ladies and Gentlemen, We have acted as legal counsel as to Netherlands law to the Company in connection with the Registration Statement and the filing thereof with the SEC. This opinion letter is rendered to you in order to be filed with the SEC as an exhibit to the Registration Statement. Capitalised terms used in this opinion letter have the meanings set forth in Exhibit A to this opinion letter. The section headings used in this opinion letter are for convenience of reference only and are not to affect its construction or to be taken into consideration in its interpretation. This opinion letter is strictly limited to the matters stated in it and may not be read as extending by implication to any matters not specifically referred to in it. Nothing in this opinion letter should be taken as expressing an opinion in respect of any representations or warranties, or other information, contained in the Corporate Documents or the Registration Statement. In rendering the opinions expressed in this opinion letter, we have reviewed and relied upon a draft of the Registration Statement and pdf copies of the Deed of Issue and the Corporate Documents and we have assumed that the Deed of Issue has been entered into for bona fide commercial reasons. We have not investigated or verified any factual matter disclosed to us in the course of our review. This opinion letter sets out our opinion on certain matters of the laws with general applicability of the Netherlands, and, insofar as they are directly applicable in the Netherlands, of the European Union, as at today's date and as presently interpreted under published authoritative case law of the Netherlands courts, the General Court and the Court of Justice of the European Union. We do not express any opinion on Netherlands or European competition law, data protection law, tax law or regulatory law. No undertaking is assumed on our part to revise, update or amend this opinion letter in connection with or to notify or inform you of, any This communication is confidential and may be subject to professional privilege. All legal relationships are subject to NautaDutilh N.V.'s general terms and conditions (see https://www.nautadutilh.com/terms), which apply mutatis mutandis to our relationship with third parties relying on statements of NautaDutilh N.V., include a limitation of liability clause, have been filed with the Rotterdam District Court and will be provided free of charge upon request. NautaDutilh N.V.; corporate seat Rotterdam; trade register no. 24338323. developments and/or changes of Netherlands law subsequent to today's date. We do not purport to opine on the consequences of amendments to the Deed of Issue or the Corporate Documents subsequent to the date of this opinion letter. The opinions expressed in this opinion letter are to be construed and interpreted in accordance with Netherlands law. The competent courts at Amsterdam, the Netherlands, have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any issues of interpretation or liability arising out of or in connection with this opinion letter. Any legal relationship arising out of or in connection with this opinion letter (whether contractual or non-contractual), including the above submission to jurisdiction, is governed by Netherlands law and shall be subject to the general terms and conditions of NautaDutilh. No person other than NautaDutilh may be held liable in connection with this opinion letter. In this opinion letter, legal concepts are expressed in English terms. The Netherlands legal concepts concerned may not be identical in meaning to the concepts described by the English terms as they exist under the law of other jurisdictions. In the event of a conflict or inconsistency, the relevant expression shall be deemed to refer only to the Netherlands legal concepts described by the English terms. For the purposes of this opinion letter, we have assumed that: drafts of documents reviewed by us will be signed in the form of those drafts, each copy of a document conforms to the original, each original is authentic, and each signature is the genuine signature of the individual purported to have placed that signature; the Deed of Incorporation has been executed on the basis of a valid declaration of no objection ( verklaring van geen bezwaar ); (i) no internal regulations ( reglementen ) were adopted by any corporate body of the Company at the time of passing the resolutions recorded in the Resolutions which would affect the validity of such resolutions and (ii) the 2010 Articles were the Articles of Association in force on the date of the Deed of Issue; the resolutions recorded in the Resolutions were in full force and effect at the date of the Deed of Issue, the factual statements made and the confirmations given in the Resolutions and the Deed of Issue were complete and correct at the date of the Deed of Issue, and the Resolutions correctly reflect the resolutions recorded therein; 2 the shares being registered pursuant to the Registration Statement are the Registered Shares; the Waha Receivable was capable of being set-off ( verrekenen ) pursuant to the Deed of Issue as described therein; and none of the members of the Board of Directors had a direct or indirect personal interest which conflicts with the interest of the Company and the business connected with it in respect of any of the resolutions recorded in the Board Resolutions or the matters contemplated thereby. Based upon and subject to the foregoing and subject to the qualifications set forth in this opinion letter and to any matters, documents or events not disclosed to us, we express the following opinions: Corporate Status The Company has been duly incorporated and is validly existing as a naamloze vennootschap .

Registered Shares The Registered Shares have been validly issued and are fully paid and non-assessable. The opinions expressed above are subject to the following qualifications: Opinion 1 must not be read to imply that the Company cannot be dissolved ( ontbonden ). A company such as the Company may be dissolved, inter alia by the competent court at the request of the company's board of directors, any interested party ( belanghebbende ) or the public prosecution office in certain circumstances, such as when there are certain defects in the incorporation of the company. Any such dissolution will not have retro-active effect. Pursuant to Section 2:7 NCC, any transaction entered into by a legal entity may be nullified by the legal entity itself or its liquidator in bankruptcy proceedings ( curator ) if the objects of that entity were transgressed by the transaction and the other party to the transaction knew or should have known this without independent investigation ( wist of zonder eigen onderzoek moest weten ). The Netherlands Supreme Court ( Hoge Raad der Nederlanden ) has ruled that in determining whether the objects of a legal entity are transgressed, not only the description of the objects in that legal entity's articles of association ( statuten ) is decisive, but all (relevant) circumstances must be taken into account, in particular whether the interests of the legal entity were served by the transaction. Based on the objects clause contained in the 2010 Articles, we have no reason to believe 3 that, by entering into the Deed of Issue, the Company transgressed the description of the objects contained in the 2010 Articles. However, we cannot assess whether there are other relevant circumstances that must be taken into account, in particular whether the interests of the Company were served by entering into the Deed of Issue since this is a matter of fact. Pursuant to Section 2:98c NCC a naamloze vennootschap may grant loans ( leningen verstrekken ) only in accordance with the restrictions set out in Section 2:98c NCC, and may not provide security ( zekerheid stellen ), give a price guarantee ( koersgarantie geven ) or otherwise bind itself, whether jointly and severally or otherwise with or for third parties ( zich op andere wijze sterk maken of zich hoofdelijk of anderszins naast of voor anderen verbinden ) with a view to ( met het oog op ) the subscription or acquisition by third parties of shares in its share capital or depository receipts. This prohibition also applies to its subsidiaries ( dochtervennootschappen ). It is generally assumed that a transaction entered into in violation of Section 2:98c NCC is null and void ( nietig ). Based on the content of the Deed of Issue, we have no reason to believe that the Company or its subsidiaries violated Section 2:98c NCC in connection with the issue of the Registered Shares. However, we cannot confirm this definitively, since the determination of whether a company (or a subsidiary) has provided security, has given a price guarantee or has otherwise bound itself, with a view to the subscription or acquisition by third parties of shares in its share capital or depository receipts, as described above, is a matter of fact. The opinions expressed in this opinion letter may be limited or affected by: any applicable bankruptcy, insolvency, reorganisation, moratorium or other similar laws or procedures now or hereafter in effect, relating to or affecting the enforcement or protection of creditors' rights generally; the provisions of fraudulent preference and fraudulent conveyance ( Actio Pauliana ) and similar rights available in other jurisdictions to liquidators in bankruptcy proceedings or creditors; claims based on tort ( onrechtmatige daad ); sanctions and measures, including but not limited to those concerning export control, pursuant to European Union regulations, under the Sanctions Act 1977 ( Sanctiewet 1977 ) or other legislation; 4 the Anti-Boycott Regulation and related legislation; and the rules of force majeure ( niet toerekenbare tekortkoming ), reasonableness and fairness ( redelijkheid en billijkheid ), suspension ( opschorting ), dissolution ( ontbinding ), unforeseen circumstances ( onvoorziene omstandigheden ) and vitiated consent (i.e., duress ( bedreiging ), fraud ( bedrog ), abuse of circumstances ( misbruik van omstandigheden ) and error ( dwaling )) or a difference of intention ( wil ) and declaration ( verklaring ). The term "non-assessable" has no equivalent in the Dutch language and for purposes of this opinion letter such term should be interpreted to mean that a holder of a share will not by reason of merely being such a holder be subject to assessment or calls by the Company or its creditors for further payment on such share. This opinion letter does not purport to express any opinion or view on the operational rules and procedures of any clearing or settlement system or agency. We consent to the filing of this opinion letter as an exhibit to the Registration Statement and also consent to the reference to NautaDutilh in the Registration Statement under the caption "Legal Matters". In giving this consent we do not admit or imply that we are a person whose consent is required under Section 7 of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any rules and regulations promulgated thereunder. Sincerely yours, /s/ NautaDutilh N.V. NautaDutilh N.V. 5 EXHIBIT A LIST OF DEFINITIONS "2010 Articles" The Articles of Association as they read immediately after the execution of the 2010 Deed of Amendment. "2010 Deed of Amendment" The deed of amendment to the Articles of Association, dated August 3, 2010. "Anti-Boycott Regulation" The Council Regulation (EC) No 2271/96 of 22 November 1996 on protecting against the effects of the extra-territorial application of legislation adopted by a third country, and actions based thereon or resulting therefrom. "Articles of Association" The Company's articles of association (statuten) as they read from time to time. "Board of Directors" The Company's board of directors (bestuur). "Board Resolutions" The (resolutions described in the) minutes of a meeting of the Board of Directors held on October 19, 2010, relating to the issuance of the Registered Shares. "Commercial Register" The Netherlands Commercial Register (handelsregister). "Company" AerCap Holdings N.V., a public company with limited liability (naamloze vennootschap) registered with the Commercial Register under file number 34251954. "Corporate Documents" The Deed of Incorporation, the 2010 Deed of Amendment, the 2010 Articles and the Resolutions. "Deed of Incorporation" The Company's deed of incorporation (akte van oprichting), dated July 10, 2006. "Deed of Issue" The deed of issue of Shares among Waha AC Coöperatief U.A. and the Company, dated November 10, 2010. 6 "NautaDutilh" NautaDutilh N.V. "NCC" The Netherlands Civil Code (Burgerlijk Wetboek). "Registered Shares" The 4,000,000 Shares issued pursuant the Deed of Issue and being registered under the Registration Statement. "Registration Statement" The Company's registration statement on Form F-3 filed or to be filed with the SEC on December 2, 2019, supplemented by the prospectus supplement filed or to be filed with the SEC on or about the date of this opinion letter, in the form reviewed by us. "Resolutions" The (resolutions described in the) minutes of a meeting of the Company's general meeting held on May 9, 2008, relating to the authorization of the Board of Directors to issue Shares and exclude pre-emptive rights, and the Board Resolutions. "SEC" The United States Securities and Exchange Commission. "Shares" Shares in the Company's capital, with a nominal value of EUR 0.01 each. "the Netherlands" The European territory of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. "Waha Receivable" The Waha Receivable, as defined in the Deed of Issue. 7 Exhibit 23.1 CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM We hereby consent to the incorporation by reference in this Registration Statement on FormF-3 of AerCap Holdings N.V. of our report dated March 8, 2019 relating to the financial statements and the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting, which appears in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018. We also consent to the reference to us under the heading "Experts" in such Registration Statement. /s/ PricewaterhouseCoopers Dublin, Ireland December 2, 2019 Exhibit 23.2 CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM We hereby consent to the incorporation by reference in this Registration Statement on FormF-3 of AerCap Holdings N.V. of our report dated March 9, 2018 relating to the financial statements, which appears in AerCap Holdings N.V.'s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018. We also consent to the reference to us under the heading "Experts" in such Registration Statement. Amsterdam, The Netherlands, December 2, 2019 PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. /s/ H.C. Wüst RA H.C. Wüst RA Attachments Original document

