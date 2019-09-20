Log in
AerCap N : Current report of foreign issuer pursuant to Rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 Amendments

0
09/20/2019 | 06:57am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 6-K/A

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF

1934

For the month of September 2019

Commission File Number 001-33159

AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.

(Translation of Registrant's Name into English)

AerCap House, 65 St. Stephen's Green, Dublin D02 YX20, Ireland, +353 1 819 2010

(Address of Principal Executive Office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-Fx

Form 40-Fo

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): o

Note: Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1) only permits the submission in paper of a Form 6-K if submitted solely to provide an attached annual report to security holders.

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): o

Note: Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7) only permits the submission in paper of a Form 6-K if submitted to furnish a report or other document that the registrant foreign private issuer must furnish and make public under the laws of the jurisdiction in which the registrant is incorporated, domiciled or legally organized (the registrant's "home country"), or under the rules of the home country exchange on which the registrant's securities are traded, as long as the report or other document is not a press release, is not required to be and has not been distributed to the registrant's security holders, and, if discussing a material event, has already been the subject of a Form 6-K submission or other Commission filing on EDGAR.

EXPLANATORY NOTE

This report on Form 6-K/A (this "Amendment") filed by AerCap Holdings N.V. (the "Company") amends the Company's report on Form 6-K, which included the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 (the "Report"), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 30, 2019, to furnish Exhibit 101 in accordance with Rule 405 of Regulation S-T and paragraph C.(6)(a)(ii) of the General Instructions to Form 6-K. Exhibit 101 includes information in Inline eXtensible Business Reporting Language.

Other than as expressly set forth above, this Amendment does not, and does not purport to, amend, revise, update or restate the information presented in the Report or reflect any events that have occurred after the Report was originally filed.

The information contained in this Form 6-K/A is incorporated by reference into the Company's Form F-3 Registration Statement File No. 333-224192 and Form S-8 Registration Statements File Nos. 333-180323,333-154416,333-165839,333-194637 and 333-194638, and related Prospectuses, as such Registration Statements and Prospectuses may be amended from time to time.

Other Events

On July 30, 2019, AerCap Holdings N.V. filed its interim financial report for the quarter endedJune 30, 2019.

The information contained in this Form 6-K is incorporated by reference into the Company's Form F-3 Registration Statement File No. 333-224192 and Form S-8 Registration Statements File Nos. 333-180323,333-154416,333-165839,333-194637 and 333-194638, and related Prospectuses, as such Registration Statements and Prospectuses may be amended from time to time.

2

INDEX

Table of Definitions

PART I

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1.

Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

PART II

OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1.

Legal Proceedings

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

Item 2.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

Item 3.

Defaults Upon Senior Securities

Item 4.

Mine Safety Disclosures

Item 5.

Other Information

Item 6.

Exhibits

Signature

3

4

5

5

48

60

62

62

62

62

62

62

62

62

63

TABLE OF DEFINITIONS

ACSAL

Acsal Holdco, LLC

AerCap, we, us or the Company

AerCap Holdings N.V. and its subsidiaries

AerCap Trust

AerCap Global Aviation Trust

AerDragon

AerDragon Aviation Partners Limited and Subsidiaries

AerLift

AerLift Leasing Limited and Subsidiaries

AICDC

AerCap Ireland Capital Designated Activity Company, a designated activity company with limited liability

incorporated under the laws of Ireland

AIG

American International Group, Inc.

Airbus

Airbus S.A.S.

AOCI

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Boeing

The Boeing Company

ECA

Export Credit Agency

ECAPS

Enhanced Capital Advantaged Preferred Securities

Embraer

Embraer S.A.

EOL

End of lease

EPS

Earnings per share

Ex-Im

Export-Import Bank of the United States

FASB

Financial Accounting Standards Board

GECC

General Electric Capital Corporation

ILFC

International Lease Finance Corporation

LIBOR

London Interbank Offered Rates

MR

Maintenance reserved

Part-out

Disassembly of an aircraft for the sale of its parts

PB

Primary beneficiary

Peregrine

Peregrine Aviation Company and Subsidiaries

SEC

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

U.S. GAAP

Accounting Principles Generally Accepted in the United States of America

VIE

Variable interest entity

4

PART I FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

6

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements for the Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

7

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

8

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Six Months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

9

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Equity for the Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

12

Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

14

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AerCap Holdings NV published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 10:56:03 UTC
