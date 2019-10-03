AerCap N : Current report of foreign issuer pursuant to Rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 Amendments

Note: Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7) only permits the submission in paper of aForm 6-K if submitted to furnish a report or other document that the registrant foreign private issuer must furnish and make public under the laws of the jurisdiction in which the registrant is incorporated, domiciled or legally organized (the registrant's "home country"), or under the rules of the home country exchange on which the registrant's securities are traded, as long as the report or other document is not a press release, is not required to be and has not been distributed to the registrant's security holders, and, if discussing a material event, has already been the subject of a Form 6-K submission or other Commission filing on EDGAR.

The information contained in this Form 6-K is incorporated by reference into the Company's FormF-3 Registration Statements File Nos. 333-224192 and 333-234028 and Form S-8 Registration Statements File Nos. 333-180323,333-154416,333-165839,333-194637 and 333-194638, and related Prospectuses, as such Registration Statements and Prospectuses may be amended from time to time.

On October 3, 2019, AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap") issued a press release announcing that it priced its offering of junior subordinated notes, consisting of $750 million aggregate principal amount of 5.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Junior Subordinated Notes due 2079 (the "Notes"). AerCap intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes for general corporate purposes.

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Exhibit 99.1

Press Release

For Investors: Joseph McGinley For Media: Gillian Culhane Head of Investor Relations Vice President Corporate Communications jmcginley@aercap.com; +353 1 418 0428 gculhane@aercap.com; +353 1 636 0945

AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Pricing of $750 Million

Aggregate Principal Amount of Fixed-Rate Reset Junior

Subordinated Notes

DUBLIN - October 3, 2019 - AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap" or the "Company") (NYSE: AER) has announced today that it priced its offering of $750 million aggregate principal amount of 5.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Junior Subordinated Notes due 2079 (the "Notes"). The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a junior subordinated basis by certain subsidiaries of the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes for general corporate purposes.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are serving as joint book-running managers for the underwritten public offering.

The Company has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) on FormF-3 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the underwritten offering to which this communication relates. The registration statement automatically became effective upon filing on October 1, 2019. Investors should read the accompanying prospectus dated October 1, 2019, the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering dated October 1, 2019 and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offering. These documents may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC by calling toll-free at 1-800-221-1037; BofA Securities, Inc. by calling toll-freeat1-800-294-1322; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC by calling collect at 1-212-834-4533.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with 1,373 aircraft owned, managed or on order and $43.1 billion of total assets as of June 30, 2019. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Los Angeles, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

AerCap Holdings N.V.

65 St. Stephen's Green, Dublin D02 YX20, Ireland

www.aercap.com