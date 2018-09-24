Log in
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.
AerCap N : Names Bart Ligthart Head of Trading and Portfolio Management

09/24/2018 | 02:06pm CEST

AerCap Holdings N.V. (“AerCap”) (NYSE: AER) has announced today that Bart Ligthart will assume the position of Head of Trading and Portfolio Management, with immediate effect.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005238/en/

Bart Ligthart Head of Trading and Portfolio Management, AerCap (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Ligthart joined the AerCap Portfolio Management team in 2007, and was appointed to the position of Head of Trading earlier this year. Mr. Ligthart has 11 years of experience in aircraft trading and portfolio management in both wide and narrow body aircraft. He has been central to developing and executing AerCap’s portfolio management strategy.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Bart’s caliber and experience to lead our portfolio management team and to take advantage of market opportunities. Bart has a proven track record of execution and a tremendous understanding of both aircraft and the aircraft investor markets,” said Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, AerCap.

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with, as of June 30, 2018, 1,471 owned, managed or on order aircraft in its portfolio. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Los Angeles, Singapore, Amsterdam, Fort Lauderdale, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2018
