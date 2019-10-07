AerCap N : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5)
0
10/07/2019 | 07:07am EDT
Table of Contents
Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5)
Registration Statement No. 333-234028
CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE
Maximum
Title of each Class of
Amount to be
Maximum
Aggregate
Amount of
Securities to be Registered
Registered
Offering Price
Offering Price
Registration Fee(1)
5.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Junior Subordinated Notes due 2079
$750,000,000
100.00%
$750,000,000
$97,350.00
Guarantees of Notes registered pursuant to this registration statement
-
-
-
(2)
Total
$97,350.00
Calculated in accordance with Rule 457(r) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
Pursuant to Rule 457(n) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, no separate fee is payable with respect to the guarantees.
Table of Contents
PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT
(To Prospectus Dated October 1, 2019)
AerCap Holdings N.V.
$750,000,000
5.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Junior Subordinated Notes due 2079
Guaranteed on a Junior Subordinated Basis by Certain of its Subsidiaries
AerCap Holdings N.V., a public limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands (the "Issuer") is offering $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Junior
Subordinated Notes due 2079 (the "Notes"). The Notes will be issued pursuant to an indenture, dated as of October 1, 2019 (as supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, the "Indenture"), among the Issuer, the guarantors (as defined below) and Wilmington Trust, National Association, as trustee (the "Trustee").
Subject to the Issuer's right to elect to forgo payment of interest on the Notes as described underDescription" ofNotes-PrincipalAmount; Maturity andInterest-Forgoingof Interest," the Notes will bear interest
from the issue date to, but excluding, October 10, 2024 at a rate of 5.875% per annum and (ii) from and including October 10, 2024, during each Reset Period (as defined under "Description ofNotes-PrincipalAmount; Maturity and Interest"), at a rate per annum equal to the Five-year U.S. Treasury Rate (as defined underDescription" ofNotes-PrincipalAmount; Maturity and Interest") as of the most recent Reset Interest Determination Date (as defined under "Description of Notes-Principal Amount; Maturity and Interest") plus 4.535% to be reset on each Reset Date (as defined under Description" of Notes-Principal Amount; Maturity and Interest"), payablesemi-annuallyin arrears on April 10 and October 10 of each year (each, an "Interest Payment Date"), commencing on April 10, 2020. The Notes will mature on October 10, 2079.
The Issuer may, in its sole discretion, elect to forgo payment of interest on the Notes for any Interest Period (as defined underDescription" ofNotes-PrincipalAmount; Maturity and Interest"). If the Issuer elects to forgo payment of interest on the Notes for any Interest Period, such interest will not be cumulative and any accrued interest for that Interest Period shall cease to accrue and be payable. If the Issuer elects to forgo payment of interest for any Interest Period, the Issuer will have no obligation to pay the forgone interest on the relevant Interest Payment Date for that Interest Period, whether or not interest on the Notes is paid for any future Interest Period.
On October 10, 2024, and on any subsequent Reset Date, the Issuer may redeem the Notes, at its option, in whole or in part, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes being redeemed, plus an amount equal to any accrued and unpaid interest for the then-current Interest Period to, but excluding, such redemption date. See "Description ofNotes-OptionalRedemption." The Issuer may also redeem the Notes at its option, at any time, in whole but not in part, in the event of certain developments affecting taxation described under "Description ofNotes-Redemptionfor Changes in Withholding Taxes," at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes being redeemed, plus an amount equal to any accrued and unpaid interest for the then-current Interest Period to, but excluding, such redemption date and additional amounts, if any. In addition, the Issuer may redeem the Notes, at its option, in whole but not in part, at any time within 120 days after the conclusion of any review or appeal process instituted by the Issuer following the occurrence of a Rating Agency Event (as defined under "Description ofNotes-Redemptionafter the Occurrence of a Rating Agency Event") or, in the absence of any such review or appeal process, within 120 days of such Rating Agency Event, at a redemption price equal to 102% of the principal amount of the Notes being redeemed, plus an amount equal to any accrued and unpaid interest for the then-current Interest Period to, but excluding, such redemption date.
The Notes will be irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed (the "guarantees") on an unsecured junior subordinated basis by certain subsidiaries of the Issuer (collectively, the "guarantors"), as described under "Description ofNotes-Guarantees."
The Notes and the guarantees will constitute the Issuer's and the relevant guarantor's direct, unsecured, junior subordinated obligations, respectively, and rank equally (without any preference) among themselves and
with any Parity Claims (as defined under "Description ofNotes-CertainDefinitions") and prior to any Junior Claims (as defined under Description" ofNotes-CertainDefinitions"). The rights and claims of holders of the Notes will be subordinated to the claims of all Senior Creditors (as defined under "Description ofNotes-Ranking"). The Notes will be structurally subordinated to all of the existing and future indebtedness and other liabilities (including trade payables) of the Issuer's subsidiaries that do not guarantee the Notes. See "Description ofNotes-Ranking." Interest on the Notes will be subject to Irish dividend withholding tax unless an exemption applies, and investors will not be eligible to receive additional amounts with respect to Irish dividend withholding tax unless they are "Qualified Holders" with respect to such taxes and comply with applicable tax residence declaration requirements, if any. See "Description ofNotes-AdditionalAmounts" and "Certain Irish, Dutch and U.S. Federal Income TaxConsequences-CertainIrish TaxConsequences-Dividendwithholding tax."
BY YOUR ACQUISITION OF THE NOTES OR ANY INTEREST THEREIN, YOU WILL BE DEEMED TO HAVE (1) REPRESENTED AND WARRANTED TO THE ISSUER AND ITS AGENTS THAT AT THE TIME OF PURCHASE YOU ARE NOT A TAX RESIDENT OF THE NETHERLANDS OR HAVE A (DEEMED) PERMANENT ESTABLISHMENT IN THE NETHERLANDS OR ANY OTHER (DEEMED) TAXABLE PRESENCE IN THE NETHERLANDS TO WHICH THE NOTES CAN BE ATTRIBUTED (A "DUTCH TAX RESIDENT") AND (2) COVENANTED AND AGREED THAT BEFORE YOU BECOME A DUTCH TAX RESIDENT, YOU WILL PROMPTLY DIVEST YOURSELF OF ALL OWNERSHIP OF THE NOTES AND ANY INTEREST THEREIN.
The Notes are not to be sold to an investor who is a Dutch Tax Resident. See Underwriting" -SellingRestrictions-Noticeto Prospective Investors in the Netherlands." Investors that are not Dutch Tax Residents will be subject to Netherlands withholding tax unless they establish that they are not Dutch Tax Residents, and if they fail to do so, such investors will not be eligible to receive additional amounts in respect of such Netherlands withholding tax. See "Description ofNotes-AdditionalAmounts" and "Certain Irish, Dutch and U.S. Federal Income TaxConsequences-CertainDutch TaxConsequences-Paymentsof Interest"
Application will be made to list the Notes on The New York Stock Exchange. If the listing is approved, trading of the Notes is expected to begin within 30 days after the initial delivery of the Notes.
Investing in the Notes involves risk. You should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described under the heading " Risk Factors" beginning on page S-13 of this prospectus supplement and in the documents incorporated by reference herein before you make an investment in the Notes.
Proceeds Before
Public Offering
Underwriting
Expenses to
Price(1)
Discount
the Issuer
Per Note
100.000%
1.200%
98.800%
Total
$ 750,000,000
$ 9,000,000
$ 741,000,000
The public offering price does not include accrued interest. Subject to the Issuer's right to elect to forgo payment of interest on the Notes, interest will accrue from the issue date, which is expected to be October 10, 2019.
Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") nor any state or foreign securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.
The underwriters expect to deliver the Notes in global form through the book-entry system of The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") and its participants, including Euroclear Bank SA/NV, as operator of the Euroclear System ("Euroclear"), and Clearstream Banking, société anonyme ("Clearstream"), on or about October 10, 2019.
Joint Book-Running Managers
Credit Suisse
BofA Merrill Lynch
J.P. Morgan
Structuring Agent
Joint Lead Managers
Citigroup
Deutsche Bank Securities
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
Morgan Stanley
RBC Capital Markets
Wells Fargo Securities
Prospectus Supplement dated October 3, 2019
Table of Contents
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Prospectus Supplement
Page
ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT
S-1
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
S-3
WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION
S-4
INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE
S-5
SUMMARY
S-6
RISK FACTORS
S-13
USE OF PROCEEDS
S-24
DESCRIPTION OF NOTES
S-25
BOOK-ENTRY, DELIVERY AND FORM OF SECURITIES
S-44
CERTAIN IRISH, DUTCH AND U.S. FEDERAL INCOME TAX CONSEQUENCES
S-47
IRISH LAW CONSIDERATIONS
S-57
DUTCH LAW CONSIDERATIONS
S-63
CERTAIN ERISA CONSIDERATIONS
S-67
UNDERWRITING
S-69
LEGAL MATTERS
S-76
EXPERTS
S-76
Prospectus
Page
ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS
1
COMPANY INFORMATION
2
RISK FACTORS
3
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
4
WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION
5
INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE
6
USE OF PROCEEDS
7
DESCRIPTION OF DEBT SECURITIES AND GUARANTEES
8
CERTAIN IRISH, DUTCH AND U.S. FEDERAL INCOME TAX CONSEQUENCES
9
PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION
10
ENFORCEMENT OF CIVIL LIABILITY JUDGMENTS UNDER IRISH LAW
12
ENFORCEMENT OF CIVIL LIABILITY JUDGMENTS UNDER DUTCH LAW
13
LEGAL MATTERS
14
EXPERTS
14
DISCLOSURE OF SEC POSITION ON INDEMNIFICATION FOR SECURITIES ACT LIABILITIES
15
S-i
Table of Contents
ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT
We and the underwriters are responsible only for the information contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Neither we nor the underwriters have authorized any other person to provide you with information that is different from that contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. The information contained in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus is accurate only as of their respective dates, and any information we and the underwriters have incorporated by reference is accurate only as of the date of the document incorporated by reference, regardless of the time of delivery of this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus or of any sale of the Notes.
This document is in two parts. The first part is this prospectus supplement, which describes the specific terms of the offering and also adds to and updates information contained in the accompanying prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference herein and therein. The second part is the accompanying prospectus, which gives more general information, some of which may not apply to this offering. It is important for you to read and consider all information contained in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus in making your investment decision. To fully understand this offering, you should also read all of these documents, including those referred to under the caption "Where You Can Find More Information" and "Incorporation by Reference" in this prospectus supplement. Investors should carefully review the risk factors relating to us in the section captioned "Risk Factors" herein, in Item 3 of our Annual Report on Form20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the SEC on March 8, 2019 and in our Reports on Form 6-K furnished to the SEC from time to time incorporated by reference herein. To the extent there is a conflict between the information contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement, on the one hand, and the information contained in the accompanying prospectus, on the other hand, the information contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement shall control. As used in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, unless otherwise stated or the context otherwise requires, references to "AerCap," "we," "us," and "our" include AerCap Holdings N.V. and its consolidated subsidiaries.
This prospectus supplement has not been prepared in accordance with and is not a "prospectus" or a "supplement" for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"), has not been reviewed or approved by the Central Bank of Ireland or any other competent authority for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and is referred to as a "prospectus supplement" because this is the terminology used for such an offer document in the United States.
This prospectus supplement has been prepared on the basis that (i) the Notes will not be admitted to trading on a regulated market for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation, (ii) any offer of Notes in any Member State of the European Economic Area (excluding the Netherlands where the Notes are not intended to be offered or sold) to which the Prospectus Regulation applies (each, a "Relevant Member State") will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of Notes and (iii) the Notes will not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, or purchased by, any person or entity that is a tax resident of the Netherlands. Accordingly any person making or intending to make an offer in that Relevant Member State of Notes which are the subject of the offering contemplated in this prospectus supplement may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer, the guarantors or the underwriters to publish a prospectus pursuant to the Prospectus Regulation or supplement a prospectus pursuant to the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer. None of the Issuer, the guarantors or the underwriters has authorized, nor do they authorize, the admission to trading of the Notes on such a regulated market or the making of any offer of Notes in circumstances in which an obligation arises for the Issuer, the guarantors or the underwriters to publish or supplement a prospectus for such offer.
The Notes will not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any person or entity that is a tax resident of the Netherlands.
BY YOUR ACQUISITION OF THE NOTES OR ANY INTEREST THEREIN, YOU WILL BE DEEMED TO HAVE (1) REPRESENTED AND WARRANTED TO THE ISSUER AND ITS AGENTS
S-1
Table of Contents
THAT AT THE TIME OF PURCHASE YOU ARE NOT A DUTCH TAX RESIDENT AND (2) COVENANTED AND AGREED THAT BEFORE YOU BECOME A DUTCH TAX RESIDENT, YOU WILL PROMPTLY DIVEST YOURSELF OF ALL OWNERSHIP OF THE NOTES AND ANY INTEREST THEREIN.
Except as otherwise noted, all dollar amounts in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and the documents incorporated by
reference herein and therein are in U.S. dollars. The consolidated financial statements of the Issuer incorporated by reference herein have been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.
S-2
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
AerCap Holdings NV published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 11:06:06 UTC