AerCap N : Signs Lease Agreement with euroAtlantic Airways for 2 Boeing 787-8 Aircraft

03/16/2020 | 07:01am EDT

DUBLIN, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap") (NYSE: AER) today announced it has signed an agreement with euroAtlantic Airways, a leading provider of ACMI services as well as charter aviation services, for the lease of two used Boeing 787-8 aircraft. The aircraft are scheduled to deliver in the spring of 2021, and will be the first 787s to be based in Portugal.

"We are delighted to support euroAtlantic with two 787-8s, making them the first 787 operator in Portugal," said Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap. "With these new aircraft, euroAtlantic will provide next generation widebody AMCI services to the global market while at the same time enhancing their fleet operations.  We wish euroAtlantic every success and we look forward to working with them, together with the Boeing team, as these aircraft deliver."

"We are very pleased as euroAtlantic Airways will be the first Portuguese operator of the ultra-modern 787 Dreamliner," said Eugénio Fernandes, the CEO of the airline. "The 787's incredible fuel efficiency and range provide tremendous flexibility for our customers as they profitably operate the airplane on a wide range of route networks and business models such as ACMI's, Wet Lease or Charter flights."

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with 1,334 aircraft owned, managed or on order and $43.7 billion of total assets as of December 31, 2019. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Los Angeles, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com and follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/aercapnv.

