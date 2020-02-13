Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    AERI

AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(AERI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aerie Pharmaceuticals : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, February 20, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 07:31am EST

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye announced today that its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results will be released after the market closes on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Following the release, the Company will host a live conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a general business update.

The live webcast and a replay may be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at http://investors.aeriepharma.com. Please connect to the Company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast. Alternatively, please call (888) 734-0328 (U.S.) or (678) 894-3054 (international) to listen to the live conference call. The conference ID number for the live call is 6595386. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. Telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call. To access the replay, please call (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (international). The conference ID number for the replay is 6595386. The telephone replay will be available until February 28, 2020.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aerie is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Aerie’s first product, Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%, a once-daily eye drop approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, was launched in the United States in April 2018. In clinical trials of Rhopressa®, the most common adverse reactions were conjunctival hyperemia, corneal verticillata, instillation site pain, and conjunctival hemorrhage. More information about Rhopressa®, including the product label, is available at www.rhopressa.com. Aerie’s second product for the reduction of elevated IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, Rocklatan® (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%, the first and only fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa® and the widely-prescribed PGA (prostaglandin analog) latanoprost, was approved by the FDA and was launched in the United States in the second quarter of 2019. In clinical trials of Rocklatan®, the most common adverse reactions were conjunctival hyperemia, corneal verticillata, instillation site pain, and conjunctival hemorrhage. More information about Rocklatan®, including the product label, is available at www.rocklatan.com. Aerie continues to focus on global expansion and the development of additional product candidates and technologies in ophthalmology, including for dry eye, wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. More information is available at www.aeriepharma.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC
07:31aAERIE PHARMACEUTICALS : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial ..
BU
02/03AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Appointment of Michelle Senchyna, Ph.D., as Vi..
BU
01/22AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval of ..
AQ
01/21AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
01/21AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval of ..
BU
01/13AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
01/03AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Acceptance for Review of the Roclanda 0.02%/0...
AQ
01/02AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
01/02AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Acceptance for Review of the Roclanda® (netars..
BU
2019AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Appointment of Amine Sinmazisik as Director, F..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 64,7 M
EBIT 2019 -137 M
Net income 2019 -188 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,96x
P/E ratio 2020 -6,58x
Capi. / Sales2019 14,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 9,09x
Capitalization 918 M
Chart AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 37,62  $
Last Close Price 19,81  $
Spread / Highest target 173%
Spread / Average Target 89,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vicente J. Anido Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas A. Mitro President & Chief Operating Officer
Richard J. Rubino Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Amine Sinmazisik Finance Director
Casey C. Kopczynski Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-18.04%918
GILEAD SCIENCES3.03%84 701
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS10.62%62 731
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS5.66%44 229
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.16.92%25 359
GENMAB10.56%15 540
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group