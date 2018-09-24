Aerie Pharmaceuticals : Announces Appointment of Damien Monaghan, Quality Director

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical
company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of
first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle
glaucoma, retina diseases and other diseases of the eye, today announced
the appointment of Damien Monaghan, Quality Director, reporting to
Finbar O’Neill, EU Director, Quality & Regulatory Compliance. Mr.
Monaghan will lead quality assurance and quality control operations for
Aerie’s manufacturing plant in Athlone, Ireland. Mr. Monaghan most
recently held a related position at Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited.
In connection with his acceptance of the position as Quality Director,
Mr. Monaghan will receive awards totaling 14,400 stock options that will
vest over 4 years, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the hire
date and the remainder vesting ratably on each of the subsequent 36
monthly anniversaries of the hire date. This award was made outside of
Aerie’s stockholder-approved equity incentive plan and was approved by
the Company’s independent directors as an inducement material to Mr.
Monaghan entering into employment with the Company in reliance on NASDAQ
Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which requires this public announcement.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Aerie is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery,
development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the
treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retina diseases and
other diseases of the eye. Aerie's first product, Rhopressa® (netarsudil
ophthalmic solution) 0.02%, a once-daily eyedrop approved by the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the reduction of elevated
intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or
ocular hypertension, was launched in the United States in April 2018. In
clinical trials of Rhopressa®, the most common adverse
reactions were conjunctival hyperemia, cornea verticillata, instillation
site pain, and conjunctival hemorrhage. More information about Rhopressa®,
including the product label, is available at www.rhopressa.com.
Aerie’s advanced-stage product candidate, Roclatan™
(netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%, a fixed-dose
combination of Rhopressa® and the widely-prescribed PGA
(prostaglandin analog) latanoprost, achieved its 3-month primary
efficacy endpoint in two Phase 3 registration trials, Mercury 1 and
Mercury 2, and also showed safety and efficacy throughout 12 months in
Mercury 1. Aerie submitted the Roclatan™ New Drug Application (NDA)
in May 2018 and, in July 2018, the FDA set the PDUFA (Prescription Drug
User Fee Act) goal date for the completion of the FDA’s review of the
Roclatan™ NDA for March 14, 2019. Aerie continues to focus on global
expansion and the development of additional product candidates and
technologies in ophthalmology, including for wet age-related macular
degeneration and diabetic macular edema. More information is available
at www.aeriepharma.com.
