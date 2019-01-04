Aerie Pharmaceuticals : Announces Positive Topline Results of Netarsudil Ophthalmic Solution in Pilot Phase 2 Study Supporting Clinical Development in Japan

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical
company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of
first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle
glaucoma, retina diseases and other diseases of the eye today announced
the topline results of its pilot Phase 2 study of netarsudil ophthalmic
solution in a Japanese-American population. The study was designed in
accordance with the requirements of Japan’s PMDA (Pharmaceuticals and
Medical Devices Agency) to support the potential regulatory submission
of netarsudil ophthalmic solution in Japan. Netarsudil ophthalmic
solution 0.02% is known by the name Rhopressa® in the United
States, where it is currently marketed. This pilot study was initially
designed as a larger Phase 2 trial to be conducted in the United States,
enrolling Japanese subjects and Japanese-American subjects that are
within second generation. Due to scarcity of qualified subjects in the
United States, the enrollment of this study was limited to approximately
40 subjects across three study arms.
The primary objectives of the study were to evaluate (1) the ocular
hypotensive activity of two different dose concentrations of netarsudil
ophthalmic solution (0.02% and 0.04%) relative to placebo over a 28-day
period, for a total of three arms all dosed in the evening, and (2) the
ocular and systemic safety of netarsudil ophthalmic solution relative to
placebo over that period. The ranges of unmedicated baseline IOP
(intraocular pressure) at 8am in the study were greater than or equal to
15 mmHg (millimeters of mercury) to less than 35 mmHg for subjects with
open-angle glaucoma, and greater than or equal to 22 mmHg to less than
35 mmHg for subjects with ocular hypertension.
The results, which are outlined in the supporting slide presentation to
this press release, demonstrated that netarsudil ophthalmic solution
0.02% lowered IOP in mean diurnal IOP by a range of 5.0 to 5.3 mmHg for
subjects with an average baseline IOP of 18.3 mmHg. The netarsudil
ophthalmic solution 0.04% arm lowered IOP in mean diurnal IOP by a range
of 5.2 mmHg to 6.6 mmHg for subjects with average baseline IOP of 20.2
mmHg. The placebo arm lowered IOP in mean diurnal IOP by a range of 2.0
to 2.5 mmHg for subjects with an average baseline pressure of 19.6 mmHg.
Both netarsudil arms showed higher levels of IOP reduction as compared
to placebo to a statistically significant degree at Day 28. The safety
findings were consistent with previous netarsudil trials.
Aerie expects to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial in Japan in the first
quarter of 2019 structured, as agreed with the PMDA, consistently with
this pilot study with the addition of a 0.01% concentration of
netarsudil.
“We are delighted to see that netarsudil reduced pressures in these
lower-baseline subjects at consistent levels to what was demonstrated in
our previous Phase 3 trials in the United States. These pilot study
results, while representing a relatively low number of subjects, may
hold great promise for the Japanese glaucoma market. Studies in Japan
have shown that Japanese glaucoma patients experience IOPs that are
generally lower than those experienced in the United States and Europe,
essentially what is known as low-tension glaucoma. Also, the netarsudil
IOP-reducing performance in this study compares favorably to that of a
twice-daily Rho kinase inhibitor currently marketed in Japan,” said
Vicente Anido, Jr., Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Aerie.
Dr. Anido added, “The Japanese glaucoma market is one of the largest in
the world at approximately $1 billion annually, and we believe there
continues to be substantial unmet need in this very important market for
Aerie. With that, we are pleased to announce the opening of our Japan
branch office in Tokyo, and the addition of two well-respected industry
leaders to our Tokyo team. Yasuhide Fukushima joins as our Head of
Strategy and Professional Affairs in Japan; he previously held a related
position in Alcon Japan, Inc. Kenji Aso, M.D., Ph.D., joins as our Head
of Clinical; he previously held a related position in Japan Bayer
Yakuhin, Ltd. Both are reporting to Theresa Heah, M.D., M.B.A., Aerie’s
Vice President of Clinical Research, Medical and Professional Affairs.
We are fortunate to have such exceptional talent leading the way as we
execute our global strategy.”
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Aerie is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery,
development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the
treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retina diseases and
other diseases of the eye. Aerie's first product, Rhopressa®
(netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%, a once-daily eyedrop approved by
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the reduction of
elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma
or ocular hypertension, was launched in the United States in April 2018.
In clinical trials of Rhopressa®, the most common adverse
reactions were conjunctival hyperemia, cornea verticillata, instillation
site pain, and conjunctival hemorrhage. More information about Rhopressa®,
including the product label, is available at www.rhopressa.com.
Aerie’s advanced-stage product candidate, RocklatanTM
(netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%, a fixed-dose
combination of Rhopressa® and the widely-prescribed PGA
(prostaglandin analog) latanoprost, achieved its 3-month primary
efficacy endpoint in two Phase 3 registration trials, Mercury 1 and
Mercury 2, and also showed safety and efficacy throughout 12 months in
Mercury 1. Aerie submitted the RocklatanTM New Drug
Application (NDA) in May 2018 and, in July 2018, the FDA set the PDUFA
(Prescription Drug User Fee Act) goal date for the completion of the
FDA’s review of the RocklatanTM NDA for March 14, 2019. Aerie
continues to focus on global expansion and the development of additional
product candidates and technologies in ophthalmology, including for wet
age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. More
information is available at www.aeriepharma.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of
the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,”
“believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,”
“anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,”
“will,” “should,” “exploring,” “pursuing” or other words that convey
uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include
statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook,
analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: our
expectations regarding the commercialization and manufacturing of
Rhopressa® and RocklatanTM or any future product
candidates, including the timing, cost or other aspects of the
commercial launch of Rhopressa® and RocklatanTM or
any future product candidates; our commercialization, marketing,
manufacturing and supply management capabilities and strategies; the
success, timing and cost of our ongoing and anticipated preclinical
studies and clinical trials for Rhopressa®, with respect to
regulatory approval outside of the United States or additional
indications, and RocklatanTM or any future product
candidates, including statements regarding the timing of initiation and
completion of the studies and trials, such as statements in this press
release regarding our expected clinical trial in Japan of netarsudil
ophthalmic solution; our expectations regarding the effectiveness of
Rhopressa®, RocklatanTM or any future product
candidates and results of our clinical trials; the timing of and our
ability to request, obtain and maintain FDA or other regulatory
authority approval of, or other action with respect to, as applicable,
Rhopressa® and RocklatanTM or any future product
candidates, including the expected timing of, and timing of regulatory
and/or other review of, filings for, as applicable, Rhopressa®
and RocklatanTM or any future product candidates; the
potential advantages of Rhopressa® and RocklatanTM
or any future product candidates; our plans to pursue development of
additional product candidates and technologies within and beyond
ophthalmology, including development of Rhopressa® and
RocklatanTM for additional indications and other therapeutic
opportunities; our plans to explore possible uses of our existing
proprietary compounds beyond glaucoma, including development of our
retina program; our ability to protect our proprietary technology and
enforce our intellectual property rights; and our expectations regarding
strategic operations, including our ability to in-license or acquire
additional ophthalmic products, product candidates or technologies. By
their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties
because they relate to events, competitive dynamics, industry change and
other factors beyond our control, and depend on regulatory approvals and
economic and other environmental circumstances that may or may not occur
in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines than
anticipated. We discuss many of these risks in greater detail under the
heading “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file
with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In particular, FDA
approval of Rhopressa® does not constitute FDA approval of
RocklatanTM, and there can be no assurance that we will
receive FDA approval for RocklatanTM or any future product
candidates. FDA approval of Rhopressa® also does not
constitute regulatory approval of Rhopressa® in jurisdictions
outside the United States and there can be no assurance that we will
receive regulatory approval for Rhopressa® in jurisdictions
outside the United States. Our receipt of a Prescription Drug User Fee
Act (PDUFA) goal date notification for RocklatanTM does not
constitute FDA approval of the RocklatanTM New Drug
Application (NDA), and there can be no assurance that the FDA will
complete its review by the PDUFA goal date of March 14, 2019, that the
FDA will not require changes or additional data that must be made or
received before it will approve the NDA, if ever, or that the FDA will
approve the NDA. In addition, the clinical trial results discussed in
this press release are preliminary and the outcome of such clinical
trials may not be predictive of the outcome of later clinical trials.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and
our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and
the development of the industry in which we operate may differ
materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press
release. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press
release speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no
obligation to update our forward-looking statements whether as a result
of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this
press release.
