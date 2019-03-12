Aerie Pharmaceuticals : Rocklatan™ (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% label

Log in
HIGHLIGHTS OF PRESCRIBING INFORMATION

These highlights do not include all the information needed to use ROCKLATAN™ safely and effectively. See full prescribing information for ROCKLATAN™.

ROCKLATAN™ (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%, for topical ophthalmic use

Initial U.S. Approval: 2019

-----------------------------INDICATIONS AND USAGE------------------------ ROCKLATAN™ 0.02%/0.005% is a fixed dose combination of a Rho kinase inhibitor and a prostaglandin F analogue indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. (1)

------------------------DOSAGE AND ADMINISTRATION-------------------- One drop in the affected eye(s) once daily in the evening.(2)

-----------------------DOSAGE FORMS AND STRENGTHS------------------ Ophthalmic solution containing netarsudil 0.2 mg/mL (0.02%) and latanoprost 0.05 mg/mL (0.005%).(3)

------------------------WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS-------------------------

  • Pigmentation: Pigmentation of the iris, periorbital tissue (eyelid) and eyelashes can occur. Iris pigmentation likely to be permanent.(5.1)

  • Eyelash Changes: Gradual change to eyelashes including increased length, thickness and number of lashes. Usually reversible. (5.2)

-------------------------------ADVERSE REACTIONS-------------------------------- The most common adverse reaction is conjunctival hyperemia (59%). Other common adverse reactions were: instillation site pain (20%), corneal verticillata (15%), and conjunctival hemorrhage (11%).(6.1)

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. at 1-855-740-1924, or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 orwww.fda.gov/medwatch.

-------------------------------DRUG INTERACTIONS-------------------------------- Thimerosal: In vitro studies have shown that precipitation occurs when eye drops containing thimerosal are mixed with latanoprost 0.005%. If such drugs are used, they should be administered at least 5 minutes apart.(7)

See 17 for PATIENT COUNSELING INFORMATIONRevised: 03/2019

Full Prescribing Information: Contents*

  • 1 INDICATIONS AND USAGE

  • 2 DOSAGE AND ADMINISTRATION

  • 3 DOSAGE FORMS AND STRENGTHS

  • 4 CONTRAINDICATIONS

  • 5 WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

    • 5.1 Pigmentation

    • 5.2 Eyelash Changes

    • 5.3 Intraocular Inflammation

    • 5.4 Macular Edema

    • 5.5 Herpetic Keratitis

    • 5.6 Bacterial Keratitis

    • 5.7 Use with Contact Lenses

  • 6 ADVERSE REACTIONS

    6.1 Clinical Trials Experience

  • 7 DRUG INTERACTIONS

  • 8 USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

    • 8.1 Pregnancy

    • 8.2 Lactation

    • 8.4 Pediatric Use

    • 8.5 Geriatric Use

  • 11 DESCRIPTION

  • 12 CLINICAL PHARMACOLOGY 12.1 Mechanism of Action 12.3 Pharmacokinetics

  • 13 NONCLINICAL TOXICOLOGY

    13.1 Carcinogenesis, Mutagenesis, Impairment of Fertility

    14

    CLINICAL STUDIES

  • 16 HOW SUPPLIED/STORAGE AND HANDLING

  • 17 PATIENT COUNSELING INFORMATION

*Sections or subsections omitted from the full prescribing information are not listed.

FULL PRESCRIBING INFORMATION

  • 1. INDICATIONS AND USAGE

    ROCKLATAN (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% is a fixed dose combination of a Rho kinase inhibitor and a prostaglandin F analogue indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

  • 2. DOSAGE AND ADMINISTRATION

    The recommended dosage is one drop in the affected eye(s) once daily in the evening. If one dose is missed, treatment should continue with the next dose in the evening. The dosage of ROCKLATAN should not exceed once daily.

    ROCKLATAN may be used concomitantly with other topical ophthalmic drug products to lower IOP.

    If more than one topical ophthalmic drug is being used, the drugs should be administered at least five (5) minutes apart.

  • 3. DOSAGE FORMS AND STRENGTHS

    Ophthalmic solution containing netarsudil 0.20 mg/mL and latanoprost 0.05 mg/mL.

  • 4. CONTRAINDICATIONS

    None.

  • 5. WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

  • 5.1 Pigmentation

    ROCKLATAN contains latanoprost which has been reported to cause changes to pigmented tissues. The most frequently reported changes have been increased pigmentation of the iris, periorbital tissue (eyelid), and eyelashes. Pigmentation is expected to increase as long as latanoprost is administered.

    The pigmentation change is due to increased melanin content in the melanocytes rather than to an increase in the number of melanocytes. After discontinuation of latanoprost, pigmentation of the iris is likely to be permanent, while pigmentation of the periorbital tissue and eyelash changes have been reported to be reversible in some patients. Patients who receive treatment should be informed of the possibility of increased pigmentation. Beyond 5 years the effects of increased pigmentation are not known.

    Iris color change may not be noticeable for several months to years. Typically, the brown pigmentation around the pupil spreads concentrically towards the periphery of the iris and the entire iris or parts of the iris become more brownish. Neither nevi nor freckles of the iris appear to be affected by treatment. While treatment with ROCKLATAN can be continued in patients who develop noticeably increased iris pigmentation, these patients should be examined regularly [see Patient Counseling Information (17)].

  • 5.2 Eyelash Changes

    ROCKLATAN contains latanoprost which may gradually change eyelashes and vellus hair in the treated eye; these changes include increased length, thickness, pigmentation, the number of lashes or hairs, and misdirected growth of eyelashes. Eyelash changes are usually reversible upon discontinuation of treatment [see Patient Counseling Information (17)].

  • 5.3 Intraocular Inflammation

    ROCKLATAN contains latanoprost which should be used with caution in patients with a history of intraocular inflammation (iritis/uveitis) and should generally not be used in patients with active intraocular inflammation because it may exacerbate inflammation.

  • 5.4 Macular Edema

    Macular edema, including cystoid macular edema, has been reported during treatment with latanoprost. ROCKLATAN should be used with caution in aphakic patients, in pseudophakic patients with a torn posterior lens capsule, or in patients with known risk factors for macular edema.

  • 5.5 Herpetic Keratitis

    Reactivation of Herpes Simplex keratitis has been reported during treatment with latanoprost. ROCKLATAN should be used with caution in patients with a history of herpetic keratitis. ROCKLATAN should be avoided in cases of active herpes simplex keratitis because it may exacerbate inflammation.

  • 5.6 Bacterial Keratitis

    There have been reports of bacterial keratitis associated with the use of multiple-dose containers of topical ophthalmic products. These containers had been inadvertently contaminated by patients who, in most cases, had a concurrent corneal disease or a disruption of the ocular epithelial surface [see Patient Counseling Information (17)].

  • 5.7 Use with Contact Lenses

    Contact lenses should be removed prior to the administration of ROCKLATAN and may be reinserted 15 minutes after administration.

  • 6. ADVERSE REACTIONS

  • 6.1 Clinical Trials Experience

    Because clinical studies are conducted under widely varying conditions, adverse reaction rates observed in the clinical studies of a drug cannot be directly compared to rates in the clinical trials of another drug and may not reflect the rates observed in clinical practice.

    The most common ocular adverse reaction observed in controlled clinical studies with ROCKLATAN was conjunctival hyperemia which was reported in 59% of patients. Five percent of patients discontinued therapy due to conjunctival hyperemia. Other common ocular adverse reactions reported were: instillation site pain (20%), corneal verticillata (15%), and conjunctival hemorrhage (11%). Eye pruritus, visual acuity reduced, increased lacrimation, instillation site discomfort, and blurred vision were reported in 5-8% of patients.

    Other adverse reactions that have been reported with the individual components and not listed above include:

    • Netarsudil 0.02%

    Instillation site erythema, corneal staining, increased lacrimation, and erythema of eyelid.

    • Latanoprost 0.005%

    Foreign body sensation, punctate keratitis, burning and stinging, itching, increased pigmentation of the iris, excessive tearing, eyelid discomfort, dry eye, eye pain, eyelid margin crusting, erythema of the eyelid, upper respiratory tract infection/nasopharyngitis/influenza, photophobia, eyelid edema, myalgia/arthralgia/back pain, and rash/allergic reactions.

  • 7. DRUG INTERACTIONS

    Although specific drug interaction studies have not been conducted with ROCKLATAN, in vitro studies have shown that precipitation occurs when eye drops containing thimerosal are mixed with latanoprost

ophthalmic solution 0.005%. If such drugs are used, they should be administered at least five (5) minutes apart.

The combined use of two or more prostaglandins or prostaglandin analogs including latanoprost ophthalmic solution 0.005% is not recommended. It has been shown that administration of these prostaglandin drug products more than once daily may decrease the IOP lowering effect or cause paradoxical elevations in IOP.

8. USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS 8.1 Pregnancy

Risk Summary

There are no adequate and well-controlled studies of ROCKLATAN ophthalmic solution or its pharmacologically active ingredients (netarsudil and latanoprost) in pregnant women to inform any drug associated risk. However, systemic exposure to netarsudil from ocular administration is low [see Clinical Pharmacology (12.3)].

Reproduction studies of latanoprost showed embryofetal lethality in rabbits. No embryofetal lethality was observed at a dose approximately 15 times higher than the recommended human ophthalmic dose (RHOD). Intravenous administration of netarsudil to pregnant rats and rabbits during organogenesis did not produce adverse embryofetal effects at clinically relevant systemic exposures. ROCKLATAN should be used during pregnancy only if the potential benefit justifies the potential risk to the fetus.

Data

Animal Data

Netarsudil administered daily by intravenous injection to rats during organogenesis caused abortions and embryofetal lethality at doses ≥0.3 mg/kg/day (126-fold the plasma exposure at the RHOD, based on Cmax). The no-observed-adverse-effect-level (NOAEL) for embryofetal development toxicity was 0.1 mg/kg/day (40-fold the plasma exposure at the RHOD, based on Cmax).

Netarsudil administered daily by intravenous injection to rabbits during organogenesis caused embryofetal lethality and decreased fetal weight at 5 mg/kg/day (1480-fold the plasma exposure at the RHOD, based on Cmax). Malformations were observed at ≥3 mg/kg/day (1330-fold the plasma exposure at the RHOD, based on Cmax), including thoracogastroschisis, umbilical hernia and absent intermediate lung lobe. The NOAEL for embryofetal development toxicity was 0.5 mg/kg/day (214-fold the plasma exposure at the RHOD, based on Cmax).

Reproduction studies have been performed with latanoprost in rats and rabbits. In 4 of 16 pregnant rabbits, no viable fetuses were present at a dose that was approximately 80 times higher than the RHOD. Latanoprost did not produce embryofetal lethality in rabbits at a dose approximately 15 times higher than the RHOD.

8.2

Lactation Risk Summary

There are no data on the presence of netarsudil or latanoprost in human milk, the effects on the breastfed infant, or the effects on milk production. However, systemic exposure to netarsudil following topical ocular administration is low, and it is not known whether measurable levels of netarsudil would be present in maternal milk following topical ocular administration.

The developmental and health benefits of breastfeeding should be considered along with the mother's clinical need for ROCKLATAN and any potential adverse effects on the breast-fed child from ROCKLATAN.

  • 8.4 Pediatric Use

    Safety and effectiveness in pediatric patients have not been established.

  • 8.5 Geriatric Use

    No overall differences in safety or effectiveness have been observed between elderly and other adult patients.

  • 11. DESCRIPTION

    ROCKLATAN (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% is a fixed dose combination of a Rho kinase inhibitor and a prostaglandin F analogue.

    The chemical name of netarsudil dimesylate is: (S)-4-(3-amino-1-(isoquinolin-6-yl-amino)-1-oxopropan-2-yl)benzyl 2,4-dimethylbenzoate dimesylate. Its molecular formula is C30H35N3O9S2 and its chemical structure is:

    Netarsudil mesylate is a light yellow to white powder that is freely soluble in water, soluble in methanol, sparingly soluble in dimethyl formamide, and practically insoluble in dichloromethane and heptane.

    The chemical name of latanoprost is: isopropyl-(Z)-7[1R,2R,3R,5S) 3,5-dihydroxy-2-[(3R)-3-hydroxy-5-phenylpentyl]cyclopentyl]-5-heptenoate. Its molecular formula is C26H40O5 and its chemical structure is:

    Latanoprost is a colorless to slightly yellow oil that is very soluble in acetonitrile and freely soluble in acetone, ethanol, ethyl acetate, isopropanol, methanol, and octanol. It is practically insoluble in water.

    ROCKLATAN (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% is supplied as a sterile, isotonic, buffered aqueous solution of netarsudil mesylate and latanoprost with a pH of approximately 5 and an osmolality of approximately 295 mOsmol/kg. Each mL of ROCKLATAN contains 0.20 mg of

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 23:27:02 UTC
