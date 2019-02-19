Aerie Pharmaceuticals : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Monday, February 25, 2019

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical
company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of
first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle
glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye announced today
that its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results will be
released after the market closes on Monday, February 25, 2019. Following
the release, the Company will host a live conference call and webcast at
5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results,
provide 2019 cash burn guidance and a general business update.
The live webcast and a replay may be accessed by visiting the Company’s
website at http://investors.aeriepharma.com.
Please connect to the Company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the
live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may
be needed to access the webcast. Alternatively, please call (888)
734-0328 (U.S.) or (678) 894-3054 (international) to listen to the live
conference call. The conference ID number for the live call is 7633869.
Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. Telephone
replay will be available approximately two hours after the call. To
access the replay, please call (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406
(international). The conference ID number for the replay is 7633869. The
telephone replay will be available until March 5, 2019.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Aerie is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery,
development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the
treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retina diseases and
other diseases of the eye. Aerie's first product, Rhopressa®
(netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%, a once-daily eyedrop approved by
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the reduction of
elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma
or ocular hypertension, was launched in the United States in April 2018.
In clinical trials of Rhopressa®, the most common adverse
reactions were conjunctival hyperemia, corneal verticillata,
instillation site pain, and conjunctival hemorrhage. More information
about Rhopressa®, including the product label, is available
at www.rhopressa.com.
Aerie’s advanced-stage product candidate, Rocklatan™
(netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%, a fixed-dose
combination of Rhopressa® and the widely-prescribed PGA
(prostaglandin analog) latanoprost, achieved its 3-month primary
efficacy endpoint in two Phase 3 registration trials, Mercury 1 and
Mercury 2, and also showed safety and efficacy throughout 12 months in
Mercury 1. Aerie submitted the Rocklatan™ New Drug Application (NDA) in
May 2018 and, in July 2018, the FDA set the PDUFA (Prescription Drug
User Fee Act) goal date for the completion of the FDA’s review of the
Rocklatan™ NDA for March 14, 2019. Aerie continues to focus on global
expansion and the development of additional product candidates and
technologies in ophthalmology, including for wet age-related macular
degeneration and diabetic macular edema. More information is available
at www.aeriepharma.com.
