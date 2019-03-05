Aerie Pharmaceuticals : to Present at Two Investor Conferences in March

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye today announced that Vicente Anido, Jr., Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present an Aerie overview and provide a business update in a fireside discussion at the following conferences in March.

Cowen and Company 39 th Annual Health Care Conference Presentation Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2019 Presentation Time: 10:40 a.m. E.T. Location: Boston, MA

Annual Health Care Conference Oppenheimer & Co. 29 th Annual Health Care Conference Presentation Date: Tuesday, March 19, 2019 Presentation Time: 9:45 a.m. E.T. Location: New York, NY

Annual Health Care Conference

The fireside discussions will be webcast live and may be accessed by visiting Aerie’s website at http://investors.aeriepharma.com. A replay of each webcast will be available for 10 business days following the fireside discussion.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aerie is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Aerie's first product, Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%, a once-daily eyedrop approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, was launched in the United States in April 2018. In clinical trials of Rhopressa®, the most common adverse reactions were conjunctival hyperemia, corneal verticillata, instillation site pain, and conjunctival hemorrhage. More information about Rhopressa®, including the product label, is available at www.rhopressa.com. Aerie’s advanced-stage product candidate, Rocklatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%, a fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa® and the widely-prescribed PGA (prostaglandin analog) latanoprost, achieved its 3-month primary efficacy endpoint in two Phase 3 registration trials, Mercury 1 and Mercury 2, and also showed safety and efficacy throughout 12 months in Mercury 1. Aerie submitted the Rocklatan™ New Drug Application (NDA) in May 2018 and, in July 2018, the FDA set the PDUFA (Prescription Drug User Fee Act) goal date for the completion of the FDA’s review of the Rocklatan™ NDA for March 14, 2019. Aerie continues to focus on global expansion and the development of additional product candidates and technologies in ophthalmology, including for wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. More information is available at www.aeriepharma.com.

