Aerie Pharmaceuticals : to Present at Two Investor Conferences in March

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical
company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of
first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle
glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye today announced
that Vicente Anido, Jr., Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,
will present an Aerie overview and provide a business update in a
fireside discussion at the following conferences in March.
-
Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference
-
Presentation Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2019
-
Presentation Time: 10:40 a.m. E.T.
-
Location: Boston, MA
-
Oppenheimer & Co. 29th Annual Health Care Conference
-
Presentation Date: Tuesday, March 19, 2019
-
Presentation Time: 9:45 a.m. E.T.
-
Location: New York, NY
The fireside discussions will be webcast live and may be accessed by
visiting Aerie’s website at http://investors.aeriepharma.com.
A replay of each webcast will be available for 10 business days
following the fireside discussion.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Aerie is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery,
development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the
treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and
other diseases of the eye. Aerie's first product, Rhopressa® (netarsudil
ophthalmic solution) 0.02%, a once-daily eyedrop approved by the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the reduction of elevated
intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or
ocular hypertension, was launched in the United States in April 2018. In
clinical trials of Rhopressa®, the most common adverse
reactions were conjunctival hyperemia, corneal verticillata,
instillation site pain, and conjunctival hemorrhage. More information
about Rhopressa®, including the product label, is available
at www.rhopressa.com.
Aerie’s advanced-stage product candidate, Rocklatan™
(netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%, a fixed-dose
combination of Rhopressa® and the
widely-prescribed PGA (prostaglandin analog) latanoprost, achieved its
3-month primary efficacy endpoint in two Phase 3 registration trials,
Mercury 1 and Mercury 2, and also showed safety and efficacy throughout
12 months in Mercury 1. Aerie submitted the Rocklatan™ New Drug
Application (NDA) in May 2018 and, in July 2018, the FDA set the PDUFA
(Prescription Drug User Fee Act) goal date for the completion of the
FDA’s review of the Rocklatan™ NDA for March 14, 2019. Aerie continues
to focus on global expansion and the development of additional product
candidates and technologies in ophthalmology, including for wet
age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. More
information is available at www.aeriepharma.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005020/en/